11 Best Affordable Watches for Women Under ₦30,000

A woman’s wrist is like a canvas, and a wristwatch is the perfect masterpiece to complete the look. More than just a timepiece, a wristwatch reflects personal style, elegance, and confidence.

But finding a stylish and high-quality watch at an affordable price can be challenging. With so many options available, how do you choose one that suits your taste and budget? Luckily, you don’t need to break the bank to own a beautiful, functional, and durable wristwatch.

We have curated 11 of the best women’s watches under ₦30,000, offering affordability and elegance.

1. Women’s Iced Stone Wristwatch

If you love a little sparkle, this iced stone wristwatch is the perfect addition to your collection. The dazzling details on the dial and strap add an elegant touch, making it a great choice for women who enjoy a bit of luxury in their accessories. Whether heading to a dinner party or a business meeting, this watch adds a refined and polished look to your outfit.

Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: KomBack

2. Quality Rubber Wrist Watch

This rubber wristwatch is a fantastic pick for women who prefer a sporty yet stylish option. Its lightweight and durable design makes it perfect for everyday wear. Despite its simple appearance, this watch offers a modern, sleek aesthetic that complements a relaxed and active lifestyle.

Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: KomBack.

3. Unisex Smart Wrist Watch

Looking for a smart wristwatch that blends fashion and technology? This one is designed for women who appreciate both style and functionality. It features step tracking, message notifications, and a sleek, modern design, making it perfect for busy lifestyles.

Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: KomBack

4. Rubber Strap Iced Stone Watch

This watch stylishly fuses sporty and elegant elements, making it an excellent choice for women who love versatile accessories. The rubber strap ensures durability and comfort, while the iced stone details add a touch of glamour. It's perfect for adding a bit of sparkle to your everyday look without going over the top.

Price: ₦15,000 | Where To Buy: KomBack

5. Naviforce 5050 Beverly Women Watch - Rose Gold Blue

The Naviforce 5050 Beverly Women's Watch features a minimalist design and a distinctive square dial encased in rose gold. The vibrant blue dial complements the stainless steel strap, which ensures durability and comfort.

This timepiece, powered by a reliable Japanese Seiko quartz movement, guarantees precise timekeeping. Its 3ATM water resistance makes it suitable for everyday wear and offers both style and practicality.

The Naviforce 5050 Beverly is more than just a watch; it's a statement piece that enhances any outfit. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: NAVIFORCE

6. Naviforce 5042 Romania Women Watch - Silver RoseGold

The Naviforce 5042 Romania Women’s Watch in Silver RoseGold has a square zinc alloy case measuring 31mm in diameter and 9mm in thickness. Its minimalist dial is protected by hardened mineral glass, ensuring both style and durability.

The 14mm wide and 230mm long stainless steel strap offers a comfortable fit and is secured with a double snap buckle. This timepiece is powered by a Japanese Seiko Y121F1 quartz movement, guaranteeing precise timekeeping.

3ATM water resistance allows it to withstand everyday splashes and brief water immersion. The watch weighs 56 grams and is lightweight yet substantial, reflecting quality craftsmanship.

Each purchase includes the watch, an instruction manual, a warranty card, and a stylish watch box, all backed by a one-year warranty. Price: ₦29,500. Where To Buy: NAVIFORCE

7. Skmei Casual Women’s Leather Strap Watch (1330)

If you love a classic yet stylish look, this Skmei leather-strap watch is great. With its slim dial and comfortable leather band, it adds a touch of class to any outfit. It’s perfect for women who prefer minimalist designs with a luxurious feel.

Price: ₦24,908. Where To Buy: Jumia

8. Modiya Diamond Star Women’s Watch

With its diamond-like accents, this Modiya Diamond Star watch is ideal for women who love to make a statement. The magnetic strap adds a modern twist and ensures a secure and comfortable fit. Whether paired with a sleek dress or casual outfit, this watch adds an extra touch of sophistication.

Price: ₦7,518 | Where To Buy: Jumia

9. Naviforce 5008 Jade Women Watch

The Naviforce 5008 Jade Women's Watch in Blue might have been designed to impress watch aficionados. It has a 33mm round zinc alloy case, a unique dial, and time markers.

This watch guarantees accurate timekeeping. It has a precise Japanese Miyota quartz movement (Caliber: AL33) and a 2-year battery life (SR626SW).

Additional features include a calendar function, 3ATM water resistance, and luminous hands for low-light visibility. It weighs 57g and has a 190mm band length and a 14mm width. It comes with a one-year warranty. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: NAVIFORCE

10. Luxury Rhinestone Round Dial Nurse Watch Brooch Pin Quartz

This nurse watch brooch pin is a unique piece designed for professionals or women who prefer a clip-on style watch instead of a wristwatch. The rhinestone detailing adds a hint of glamour, making it both functional and stylish. It’s an excellent option for medical professionals or those who enjoy distinctive accessories.

Price: ₦14,741. Where To Buy: Jumia

11. Yazole Top Luxury Brand Leather Strap Watch (YZL313H-B-Black)

This Yazole luxury brand wristwatch features a sleek leather strap and a modern, elegant design. It’s perfect for women who love classic timepieces that can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. The combination of a minimalist dial and premium strap makes it a sophisticated choice for any watch lover.

Price: ₦19,045. Where To Buy: Jumia

12. Naviforce 5028 Vintage Women's Watch - Silver Blue

The Naviforce 5028 Vintage Women’s Watch seamlessly blends durability with elegance. Its robust zinc alloy case measures 37mm in diameter and 8.8mm in thickness, ensuring resilience without compromising style. The 18mm wide and 240mm long stainless steel mesh strap offers both comfort and sophistication.

Powered by a Japanese Miyota quartz movement, this timepiece guarantees precise timekeeping. The hardened mineral glass crystal protects the dial, while the 3ATM water resistance adds practicality for daily wear. Weighing 65.3g, the watch is designed for effortless elegance. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: NAVIFORCE