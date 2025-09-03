Back-to-school season in Nigeria is rarely a calm one. It’s parents bargaining for supplies in traffic-heavy markets, students scrubbing hostel rooms before moving in, and kids testing the limits of how many snacks can fit in their new lunch bag. Even if you’re not overhauling everything for the new term/session, swapping out last term’s worn-out backpack, replacing leaky lunch boxes, or finally buying that power bank you’ve been ‘managing without’ can make a big difference in how smoothly the year runs. That’s why we’ve pulled together nine school essentials that aren’t just nice to have. They’re the things that make everyday life easier, no matter your level. Some will suit primary schoolers still learning how to tell the time, while others are survival gear for university students facing hostel life. All of them, though, are worth a space in your bag.

1. Calculators

For secondary and university students, calculators are the holy grail of surviving maths and science classes. Doesn’t matter if it’s basic arithmetic or advanced engineering formulas, the right calculator keeps your brain (and exam scores) intact. Primary kids won’t need one yet, but for everyone else, it’s the difference between running around trying to share with someone or borrow from someone and solving equations with ease.

2. Reusable Water Bottles That Last All Session

Dehydration is real, especially under the Nigerian sun. A reusable water bottle is for everyone. Primary kids need it in their backpacks, secondary students carry it between classes, and uni students rely on it during marathon lecture days. Bonus points if it’s insulated, because nothing hits like cold water in the middle of a 2-hour lecture.

3. Backpacks That’ll Stand the Test of Term (Pun Intended)

Nothing exposes a weak bag faster than a full school load. Primary kids need sturdy zips and cartoon characters that actually last past midterm. Secondary students need enough space for textbooks, notebooks, and sneakers for after-school activities. Uni kids? They need padded laptop compartments and straps that can survive commutes or hostel treks. A good backpack is an investment that pays for itself.

4. Leak-Proof Lunch Box and Lunch Bag

For primary and secondary students, a lunch box, especially one that is leak-proof, is a vital survival tool. It keeps meals fresh and prevents stews from accidentally leaking onto exercise books. Uni students may not always pack food, but for those who do, a good lunch bag is a money-saver compared to daily cafeteria spending. Leak-proof is the keyword here, because no one wants oil dripping in their bag. This food flask keeps food hot for up to 7 hours and is guaranteed leakproof.

5. Lamps to Battle Electricity Shenanigans

Ask any boarding school student or uni kid: NEPA will always embarrass you when you need light the most. A rechargeable lamp or study light keeps night prep possible and assignments on track. Primary school kids may not use it as much, but for older students, this is a lifesaver on campus. This lamp comes with two lighting modes: a dim night mode for soft light while sleeping and a brighter mode for reading. It has a fingerprint sensor that allows you to switch between modes easily, and you can bend or adjust the lamp head to focus the light exactly where you want it. Additionally, it features a built-in phone holder (in landscape orientation only) and a small compartment for storing pens or pencils.

6. Notebooks, Notebooks, Notebooks (and Stationery Too)

Call them old-fashioned, but notebooks are still the backbone of school. Primary and secondary students fill them up with notes and homework, while uni students rely on them when lecturers ban phones or tablets. Add pens, pencils, rulers, and highlighters. Stationery is one category where more is always better.

7. Toiletries (The More, The Better)

Boarding school kids and university students should live by this rule: pack double the toiletries you think you’ll need. Soap, toothpaste, tissue, deodorant, sanitary products, because hostel life isn’t the place to run out. Even more so, when you're bound to share some with your roommates. For primary and secondary day students, toiletries matter less, but it’s never too early to teach personal hygiene.

8. Power Bank

For some secondary and university students, especially, a power bank is not optional. Between NEPA’s mood swings, dead classroom sockets, and hours on the move, your phone’s survival depends on it. A 20,000mAh option with fast charging will carry you through important group chats, online assignments, and the late-night checkup calls from home.

9. Wristwatch

Primary kids can use it to learn how to tell the time (and flex on their classmates). Secondary students can rely on them to beat the bell and keep up with exam timings. Uni students need them during tests when phones aren’t allowed. A wristwatch is functional, stylish, and surprisingly underrated in a society where 24/7 light isn’t a thing yet.