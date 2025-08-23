5 Easy Ways to Spot Fake Sneakers

Every Nigerian knows the struggle. You stroll into the market, spot your dream sneakers going for just ₦25,000, and your mind tells you it’s too good to be true. But temptation wins, and you buy it, only to get home and realise the label proudly says 'Abidas' instead of 'Adidas'. Or worse, the sole starts pulling off after just a month, which is wild because, hello, was it even glued properly? Suddenly, your steal of a deal feels like money wasted, and you’re the joke among your friends.

It’s not just the global brands that get copied either. Even some locally made ones now have fakes floating around. That’s why knowing how to properly spot a counterfeit is key. It saves you from embarrassment, keeps your money safe, and ensures you’re rocking shoes that last more than a few wears.

1. Check the Overall Construction

The first giveaway of a fake sneaker is its build quality. Originals are designed with precision, using premium leather, mesh, or knit fabrics that feel solid when you touch them. Counterfeits often cut corners with cheap, shiny materials that wear out quickly. Look closely at the stitching. On authentic pairs, it’s neat, straight, and uniform. Fakes usually show uneven stitches, loose threads, or even visible glue stains holding the shoe together. If the sneaker looks like it could fall apart after a few wears, it’s not the real deal.

2. Examine the Box and SKU Code

Don’t underestimate the packaging. Original sneakers come in sturdy boxes with brand-accurate logos, barcodes, and SKU codes. The SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) printed on the box should match the one inside the shoe’s tongue tag. If the codes don’t align, it’s a red flag. Fake sneakers often come in flimsy boxes with faded prints, missing labels, or incorrect spelling. Some even skip the SKU entirely. Always compare the details on the packaging to what the brand officially shows on their website.

3. Compare With Official Product Images

When in doubt, pull up the brand’s official product page. Counterfeits often miss the finer details like the exact curve of the sole , the tread pattern underneath the shoe, or the texture of the fabric. Even colour shades can be slightly off, for example, a triple white sneaker might look cream or duller in a fake. Pay attention to the midsole and outsole shapes, the positioning of logos, and the quality of materials. A quick side-by-side comparison with photos from Nike, Adidas, or Puma’s websites can save you from making a costly mistake.

4. Watch Out for Suspicious Prices

The saying holds. If the price looks too good to be true, it probably is. Authentic sneakers from brands like Nike or Adidas have fairly standard retail prices worldwide. A ₦120,000 shoe won’t suddenly be on sale for ₦25,000 in a corner shop. While discounts exist, especially during clearance sales, they are usually modest and offered by official retailers. Extreme reductions are often a lure for fakes. If the price makes you doubt, double-check with a trusted store before buying.

5. Inspect the Inner Tag

Inside every authentic sneaker, you’ll find a tag stitched into the tongue or inner lining. This tag includes vital details like the brand logo, size, country of manufacture, and most importantly, the unique serial number. On genuine pairs, this number matches the SKU on the box. Counterfeiters often miss this detail or print random numbers that don’t align. Sometimes the font, spacing, or even the stitching of the tag looks off. Always check this hidden area; it’s one of the hardest spots for scammers to replicate accurately.

Where to Buy Authentic Sneakers in Nigeria

Knowing how to spot fakes is half the job. The other half is knowing where to shop. Here are some trusted places to find genuine sneakers: Nike Store, Ikeja City Mall : Located at Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa, Ikeja. The official Nike outlet in Lagos offers the latest drops and classics, from Air Force 1s to Air Max.





Adidas Official Website Nigeria: The safest way to get authentic Adidas sneakers, including bestsellers like the F50 League Firm Boots and Superstar II shoes. Buying directly from the source eliminates doubt.

The Mix Africa: is an online destination for original Puma and Lacoste shoes in Nigeria. They stock classics like the Puma Basket Classic XXI, Puma RBD Game Low, Lacoste Men’s Baseshot Premium Leather Sneakers, and Lacoste Women’s Ziane Platform Leather Sneakers.

Their regular updates, exclusive offers, and customer support make it a solid choice for fashion-conscious buyers.