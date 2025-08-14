Here’s Every Air Jordan Sneaker Releasing This August

If you’re a sneakerhead in Nigeria, August 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months in Air Jordan history with restocks of old favourites, long-awaited comebacks, and fresh collaborations. Some pairs have already hit shelves, while others are still on the way.



Doesn’t matter if you’re chasing nostalgia or looking for something entirely new, here’s the full list of August Air Jordan drops and what makes each one worth noting.

1. Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

eBay

$455 Back on August 2, sneaker history repeated itself when Undefeated’s legendary Air Jordan 4 finally returned. Originally released in 2005 as the first-ever Air Jordan collaboration, it was famously limited to just 72 pairs.

This year’s edition swapped the old Jumpman logo for Nike Air branding, adding an extra nod to original purists. The olive nubuck upper, orange hits, and military-inspired style made it an instant sellout for collectors who’ve been waiting two decades.

2. Air Jordan 10 “Steel”

Soleplier

$99 (Preowned) Also dropping on August 2 was the Air Jordan 10 “Steel,” making its first appearance since 2012. This sneaker carries a unique piece of Michael Jordan lore: he wore it during his final game at Chicago Stadium not as a Bull, but in a charity game hosted by Scottie Pippen. Its crisp white leather, black accents, and steel-grey detailing are a perfect time capsule for ‘90s basketball style.

3. Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” (Restock)

Stock X

$175

Following a complete sellout in July, the Air Jordan 40 “The Classic” restocked on August 9. This launch colourway helped debut the Jordan 40 model earlier this year, blending modern performance tech with subtle nods to the brand’s heritage. For anyone who missed out the first time, this restock was a second chance to grab one of Jordan Brand’s newest silhouettes.

4. Air Jordan 4 “Denim”

Stadium Goods

₦426,000 & up Also on August 9, Jordan Brand gave fans a casual twist on a court classic with the Air Jordan 4 “Denim.” Inspired by the 2018 Levi’s x Jordan collab that came in three washes, this in-line version used two lighter denim shades to create a fresh, street-ready vibe. The frayed edges and tonal stitching kept the rugged feel while offering something more widely accessible than its Levi’s predecessors.

5. Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low “Better With Time”

Feature

₦257,095.90 (Enter Draw) Coming on August 16, BMX star Nigel Sylvester brings his “Better With Time” storytelling to the Air Jordan 1 Low. Like his 2017 high-top collab, the pair features deliberate scuffs and worn-in detailing, a reference to the way Sylvester naturally beats up his shoes while riding. The colourway mirrors an ultra-rare friends-and-family high-top from years past, making this drop especially appealing to collectors.

6. Awake x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink”

Also slated for August 16 is the “Arctic Pink” Air Jordan 5 by Awake NY. This is the first of two Awake x AJ5 collabs dropping this month, featuring a soft pink suede upper contrasted with icy translucent outsoles. It’s a bold, fashion-forward take on the retro silhouette, one that’s already sparked heated debates in the sneaker community.D

7. Air Jordan 12 “French Blue”

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” returns on August 16, carrying an interesting backstory. Originally intended for Michael Jordan to wear during his Washington Wizards era, the plan never materialised before his retirement. Kobe Bryant, however, did lace them up in 2003 with a matching Lakers throwback jersey, cementing their place in basketball culture.

8. Air Jordan 40 “Blue Suede”

$260

Shop Nike



Jordan Brand’s latest colourway for the AJ40 arrives August 20. The “Blue Suede” trades the leather build of “The Classic” for soft suede in deep blue, possibly paying tribute to the Air Jordan 3 “Blue Suede” that got a shoutout in Vince Staples’ track of the same name. Expect this one to appeal to both performance-focused players and style-conscious fans.

9. Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard”

On August 23, one of the most beloved non-OG Air Jordan 1 colourways makes a comeback in its original 2015 form.

Inspired by the uniform Michael Jordan wore when he shattered a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, this release brings back the premium leather build and bold orange-and-black palette. Past “SBB” variations have included satin and glossy patent leather, but fans often call the 2015 version the definitive one.

10. Awake x Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue”

Closing out the month on August 30, Awake follows up its eye-catching “Arctic Pink” AJ5 with the sleeker “Racer Blue” edition. The black upper, blue accents, and icy sole give it a sharper, more versatile look, which is a potential win for those who weren’t feeling the pink but still want Awake’s fresh spin on the Air Jordan 5.