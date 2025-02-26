How To Pick The Best Running Shoes

Are you training for a marathon, enjoying a casual jog, or tackling rugged trails? Your goals can influence the shoe type that best supports your running. For a list of top running shoes, check out our Top Running Shoes.

I love running. As a child in primary school, I definitely wiggled my way onto the blue team (my favourite colour, too). But as an adult, it wasn’t very common for me to indulge in it until a few years ago. By then, I can say my body wasn’t used to the routine. But I slowly and surely worked myself into embracing it once again.

Finding a great pair of running shoes helped me during this time. I knew I would get stomach cramps after (which I sometimes still get after an intense session), but I wanted leg pains to be minimal. This guide will help you choose the right running shoes so that leg pain doesn’t overshadow your runner’s high.

Understanding Your Feet and Running Style

It’s important to understand what makes your feet unique. Each of us has our own running style, and our feet have individual shapes and needs. Some runners have high arches, while others might have flat feet or a more neutral structure.

A basic tip I’ve learned over the years is to pay attention to how your feet feel during and after a run. Do you experience discomfort in your heels or notice pain along your arches? These are clues that your current shoes might not offer the proper support.

Understanding your own feet can help narrow the choices and point you toward a pair that will feel like they were made just for you. Not every shoe is built to suit every runner, and that’s perfectly okay.

The key is to find a pair that securely hugs your foot from your heel to your toes and feels natural with your running stride. Remember, what works wonders for one person might not work for another.

Knowing the Different Types of Running Shoes

One of the first steps in my search for the perfect running shoes was understanding the different types available. Generally speaking, running shoes fall into a few broad categories:

Neutral Shoes: For runners with a natural foot roll. They give balanced cushioning without extra support.

Stability Shoes help keep your foot straight if it leans inward. They also add structure for a steadier run.

Motion Control Shoes: Built for those who often roll their feet inward. They offer strong support to keep your stride in check.

Cushioned Shoes: Packed with soft padding to absorb shock on hard surfaces.

Racing Shoes : Super-light shoes designed for speed. They have less cushioning, making them agile for races.

Trail Running Shoes: Tough and grippy, these shoes are made for rough, uneven paths and trails.

Trying Them On

One of the best parts of the shoe-buying process is trying them on in a store. There’s nothing quite like the feel of a new pair of shoes on your feet. I always make sure to bring along the socks I usually run in as this helps with fitting.

It's also a good idea to try on shoes later in the day or after a short run. Feet tend to swell a bit during exercise, so testing them when they’re at their largest can give a better sense of how the shoes will feel in the long run.

Walk around, jog a little if the store allows it, and really pay attention to any pressure points or tight spots. A good pair should feel like an extension of your foot.

Consider Your Running Terrain

The decision between a pair designed for road running versus one built for trail adventures depends largely on where I plan to run most of the time. Road Running Shoes: These are typically lighter and offer cushioning suited for hard, even surfaces. They’re great for paved streets, sidewalks, and tracks.



Trail Running Shoes: Designed with rugged terrain in mind, these shoes usually have a better grip and a design that can handle uneven surfaces.

If your running routine spans various terrains, consider having more than one pair. Investing in a pair specifically tailored to the environment can significantly improve comfort and performance.

Cushioning and Support

The cushioning in a running shoe isn’t just about comfort, it’s also about absorbing the shock of each footfall. Over time, the right amount of cushioning can help reduce the risk of injuries. Too much cushioning might leave you feeling off balance though, while too little might not provide enough protection for your heels and ankles.

I’ve learned to trust my own instincts here, and you should, too. Sometimes, you just have to put your foot in it and see how it feels. It’s about experimenting and finding that sweet spot where the cushioning feels just right.

Consider factors like weight, running style, and the type of terrain you frequent. A shoe with more cushioning might be ideal for long, leisurely runs on hard surfaces, whereas a lighter shoe with less cushioning might work better for speed workouts or shorter sprints.

Balancing Durability with Comfort

While the most comfortable shoe might be irresistible in the moment, it’s important to also think about durability. Pick running shoes made from quality materials that can handle your regular runs without falling apart quickly.

A Few Practical Tips for Shoe Shopping

Measure Your Feet Regularly: Because feet can change over time, it’s a good idea to measure them periodically. This ensures you always work with the most up-to-date size and shape.

Replace Shoes After a While: Even if they still look good, running shoes typically lose their support after a certain amount of time and usage. Keep track of how long you’ve had your pair and consider replacing them before they start to wear out.

Listening to Your Body

No matter how many recommendations or expert opinions you come across, nothing beats listening to your body. I’ve had my fair share of runs where a shoe that seemed perfect on paper just didn’t feel right on the track. Every runner’s needs are unique, and what matters most is how your shoes make you feel during your run.