5 Best Places to Buy Car Parts in Lagos

Car issues in Lagos can go from zero to frustrating real quick. If you don’t know exactly where to buy reliable car parts, you could end up with a fake part, a dodgy seller, or worse, an empty wallet and a car that still won’t move. Traffic in Lagos is stressful enough. Add car trouble and the wrong spare part into the mix, and it gets even worse. Instead of hopping from one roadside seller to another or gambling with random vendors, these five trusted shops and platforms help you buy quality car parts in Lagos without the headache. It doesn’t matter if you're searching for tokunbo, brand-new, or OEM-standard parts; there's something here for every car owner.

1. Ladipo Market: Easy Access to Tokunbo Spare Parts

Ladipo Market isn’t just another parts vendor; it’s an online platform that brings structure to the once chaotic Ladipo Market. They’ve made it easier for anyone, anywhere, to access used car parts with real-time price updates and a wide range of listings. Beyond just connecting buyers and sellers, they also offer auto delivery and errand services, so if you're stuck somewhere or swamped with work, they can get the part to you. They’re also big on customer protection. If a part you buy turns out to be faulty, you can return it within a week for a replacement, no trouble. They’ve flipped the script, giving buyers price control and reducing dependence on mechanics or middlemen. You can find the Honda City I-VTEC Front Bumper 2008-2009 Model: ₦15,000 Buy from Ladipo Market

2. MyParts Nigeria: Genuine Parts and Lubricants

MyParts is the platform you turn to when you want strictly genuine car parts without second-guessing. They don’t just stop at parts; they also stock high-quality lubricants for all kinds of vehicles. Their platform is built for reliability. Everything they sell is sourced from reputable manufacturers, and they constantly offer competitive pricing. With their smooth nationwide delivery, you don’t have to hustle for what you need. However, if you prefer, they also have a physical store at 51 Road, House 8, Festac Town, Lagos. Find the 0W-20 Mobil 1 Advanced Fuel Economy Motor Oil (5L): ₦95,500 Buy from MyParts Nigeria

3. AutoFactor NG: One of the Largest New Car Parts Stores Online

AutoFactor NG is one of Nigeria’s biggest online stores for brand-new OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) car parts. This is the spot if you want showroom-level parts without leaving your house. They stock everything from spark plugs and batteries to full replacement parts, grille guards, and accessories. Their customer service is solid, shopping is available 24/7, and they offer multiple payment options, including cash on delivery. If you need help tracking your order, they've got that too. Get the Toyota OEM Rear Brake Rotor/Disc (42431-06180) Pair (Fits your 2019 Toyota Camry 3.5L, V6 Eng): ₦230,000 Buy from AutoFactorNG

4. Yeahengine: Engine Replacement? Start Here

Engine problems are never cheap or simple. If your car needs an engine swap or serious internal engine work, Yeahengine is your plug. With over a decade of experience and global sourcing, they focus on complete engines and engine components. Their reach extends to over 20 countries, which proves their credibility in the engine space. They offer personalised quotes through WhatsApp or email. Not all their stock is listed online, so reach out directly for availability and quotes. They’re known for reliable service and top-tier engine sourcing. Get K112 Automatic Transmission Valve Body Solenoid for Toyota Corolla: Contact them for a quote here . Visit Yeahengine

5. Ladipo Auto Market: Best Mix of New and Used Parts

This is the second Ladipo option, offering the best of both worlds. Unlike the dedicated tokunbo market, Ladipo Auto Market (general) connects you to vendors selling new and used parts. The sellers here are more varied, and you can find trusted names that stock popular car brands like Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and more. They also help you compare prices across dealers and guide you to known, reliable sellers, which is especially useful if you’re not a parts expert. Check out Ladipo Auto Market here .

Read This Before You Buy

Confirm the exact part before making any purchase.

Let your mechanic double-check the part for compatibility.

Always ask about return or exchange policies.

For online orders, stick to platforms with verified sellers and support lines.