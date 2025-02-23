9 Experiences to Gift Instead of a Thing

We all know that tangible items can be nice, but they often end up forgotten on a shelf or collecting dust in a closet. Experiences, on the other hand, have the unique power to create lasting memories and strengthen relationships.

One time, a friend received a beautifully wrapped gift box on his birthday. Expecting a phone accessory or a fragrance, he was pleasantly surprised to discover a voucher for a pottery class. He had never attended such before and I can attest to how excited he was for this new experience. That excitement continued on the long call I got from him, recapping the experience.

I must confess, I was quite jealous because the knuckle rings I got him paled in comparison, not just in the inherent value but how unique that present was.

Why Choose Experiences Over Stuff?

They’re Personal and Thoughtful : When you give someone an experience, you’re saying, “I know what you enjoy, and I want to share that with you.” It shows that you’ve put in the effort to think about what would make them happy.

They Create Lasting Memories : A picnic in the park, a spa date, or even a home movie marathon can be moments that people talk about for years. These experiences become part of your shared story.

They’re Often Stress-Free : While shopping for the perfect item can be stressful and time-consuming, planning an experience can be simple, especially when you tailor it to what your loved one truly enjoys.

They Encourage Connection: Whether it’s laughing over a tricky escape room challenge or enjoying a quiet afternoon at an art gallery, experiences naturally create opportunities for connection and conversation.

How to Choose the Perfect Experience

Choosing an experience as a gift might sound tricky, but it really starts with knowing the person you’re gifting. Here are a few steps to guide you through the process: Think About Their Interests What does your friend or loved one enjoy doing in their free time? Do they prefer quiet afternoons or adrenaline-filled activities? Knowing whether they’d love a relaxing spa day or an art gallery visit can make all the difference. The more you know about their interests, the better you can match the experience to their personality.

Personalize the Experience Adding a personal touch can turn a simple date into a treasured memory. You could include a handwritten note explaining why you chose that experience, or plan an additional surprise related to the activity. It’s all about showing that you really know and care about them.

If you take them to an art gallery, you could always get them some art (doesn’t have to be from that gallery, we all know how expensive those are), or simply buy souvenirs from the gallery. No rule said that both experiences and gifts can’t work together.

Consider the Logistics If you’re planning a picnic, choose a park that’s easy to get to; if it’s a spa day, check that the spa has available slots on the desired day. Planning ahead ensures that the experience is stress-free and enjoyable.

Make sure the timing of the experience works for the recipient. Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway or a scheduled event, coordinating the timing will ensure they can fully enjoy the gift without stress or conflict with other plans.

Keep It Budget-Friendly Not every experience needs to be extravagant. A simple home movie marathon or a day at an escape room can be just as meaningful as a weekend getaway. It’s the thought and effort that count, not necessarily the price tag.

What Experiences Can You Gift?

With the whys and hows out of the way, let’s explore the whats. These are a few experience ideas to get you started and familiar with this style of gifting.

1. Picnics

A classic picnic is a fantastic way to enjoy a beautiful day, relax, and enjoy each other’s company. Choose a scenic park or a quiet spot by the water. Pack a basket with a few of your loved one’s favorite snacks, maybe even some homemade goodies, and don’t forget a cozy blanket.

Whether it’s a romantic date or a friendly hangout, a picnic provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable day outdoors. For those in Lagos, Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park or the Ndubuisi Kanu Park are good options; Abuja residents can visit the Millennium Park .

2. Spa Date

Everyone deserves a bit of pampering now and then. A spa date can be an ideal way to relax and unwind. Look for a reputable spa that offers packages including massages, facials, and other treatments. Treating your loved one to some much-needed TLC (tender loving care) is a wonderful experience they will cherish.

3. Home Movie Marathon

Sometimes, the best experiences are the ones you create in the comfort of your own home. Organize a movie marathon featuring a mix of classic films, recent favorites, or even a themed movie day—perhaps a series of films from a director or a genre you both love. Prepare some popcorn, cozy up with blankets and pillows, and enjoy the simple pleasure of movies with your loved one(s).

4. Escape Rooms

A little brain workout? Especially one that offers gratification thereafter. Just perfect. Picture this: you and your buddies, or that special someone, locked in a themed room where every clue and puzzle is waiting to be unraveled. It's like starring in your own real-life detective movie.

Escape rooms aren’t just about the thrill of racing against the clock (though that adrenaline rush is real); they’re also an awesome way to bond. Imagine the laughter and high-fives as you all scramble together, piecing clues like a team of mini Sherlocks. Even if one of you is notorious for “misplacing” the obvious hint, it's all part of the fun—and it makes the eventual victory that much sweeter.

5. Visit an Art Gallery

If the person you want to gift is an art lover, here is an experience that is just right. Whether it’s a contemporary exhibit or a more traditional collection, art galleries offer a space to slow down, reflect, and appreciate beauty. Like I said earlier, getting souvenirs after such a visit is the cherry on top.

6. Vacations or Staycations

Your loved one may be drained or tired of their daily routines. Sometimes, a break is all they need to get their mojo back. Planning a short vacation or even a staycation can be a refreshing change of pace. For a vacation, consider destinations that are easily accessible and offer a mix of relaxation and exploration. If traveling isn’t an option, a staycation can be just as rejuvenating.

7. A Food Tour

I have already provided options that are quite familiar, but do you want to be even more unique or spontaneous? A food tour. No, i am not suggesting going to big-budget or fancy restaurants, think smaller.



You could plan an afternoon exploring the hidden gems of Lagos street food. Think about the memories this kind of experience will bring forth. For those with sensitive tummies, good ole Mist Mag will come to the rescue.

8. Cultural and Heritage Tours

Imagine gifting a day trip to one of our historical sites, like the ancient walls of Kano , the beautiful Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove , or even a guided tour around the National Museum in Lagos. These experiences help reconnect us with our roots and provide an educational yet enjoyable outing.

9. Music and Dance Experiences

Nigerian music is known worldwide, and what better way to celebrate this than by gifting a ticket to a live performance or a dance workshop? Whether it’s Afrobeat, Fuji or Highlife … live music events. It might as well be a karaoke session.

Making the Experience Truly Special

While the experience itself is important, it’s the little details that often make the gift unforgettable. Here are some tips to add that extra touch: Surprise Factor: Keep the plans a secret until the last minute. The anticipation of an unexpected outing can be as delightful as the experience itself.

Capture the Moment: Bring a camera or use your phone to take photos during the day. Later, you can create a small album or share the photos as a reminder of the wonderful time spent together.

Follow Up: After the experience, check in with your friend or loved one. Ask about their favorite moments and share your own highlights. This reinforces the connection and shows that the experience was meaningful to both of you.

Mix and Match: Don’t feel confined to one type of experience. You can combine a couple of ideas—for instance, a spa day followed by a movie marathon.

In the end, gifting an experience isn’t just about planning an outing—it’s about creating a memory that lasts far longer than any physical gift ever could. These moments remind us that the best gifts come from the heart.