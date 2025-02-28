TGIF!🎉 After surviving the pressure of Valentine’s Day , dealing with traffic, handling the annoying data increase , and juggling a mountain of emails this week, the weekend is finally here—time to lay back and unwind.

Whether you prefer to stay indoors and recharge or join in on the festivities happening in Lagos this weekend, there’s something fun for everyone. As your outside guide, we’ve got the scoop on 5 exciting events you don’t want to miss this weekend.

Group Therapy

No one needs therapy more than a Lagosian— a sentiment many other Lagosians share with me. You don't want to miss this ‘all-night therapy session’ with Electronic Music DJ/Producer Aniko and other party people at The Jewel Aeida, Lekki Phase 1, by 10 PM this Friday. With ₦15,850, you can get a D-Day ticket to enjoy a night of good music, adrenaline rush, and a therapeutic experience to remember.

South Socials

Praia Lagos at 20, Elsie Femi Pearse Str, VI, is where every Afrobeats lover should be this Friday from 7 PM. With Special Stanley and Titanium on the wheels of steel and N.A.T.E on the microphone, this event promises to set the tone for a special Lagos weekend . Tickets are available online for ₦7,000. The same tickets will cost ₦10,000 at the venue. So, make your choice!

Move & Thrive

This is a fun event for every fitness lover in Lagos, whether you've got a gym membership or you're trying to stay fit without one. It is alright to miss a day or two or more of your fitness routine due to the craziness of the city. With physical wellness events like this, you've got a fun way to catch up.

Move and Thrive is focused on engaging participants in activities like aerobics, stretching, and movement. Join other fit fam this Saturday by 10 AM at 31b Kayode Adebanji Street, Isolo. With ₦2,000, you can get your tickets online and get ready to move, refresh, and thrive.

Love, Lyrics, and Laughter

XPLUG STUDIO (Formerly LG), LEKKI is where to be by 5 PM on Saturday for an unforgettable experience of love through music and comedy.

“Love, Lyrics, and Laughter" by Robert Esiri, a Master of Ceremonies, Actor, and Musician, is as multifaceted as the convener. This event promises to deliver a fun mix of soulful melodies, witty comedy, interactive games, and delicious food to make your weekend memorable. Regular, VIP, and VVIP tickets are available between ₦15,000 and ₦70,000.

Sip and Paint + Karaoke

From my experience, Painting Thrills finds a way to make even your first painting experience easy and fun—even better if you have prior experience. Make it a date with them on Sunday at Esporta Lounge, 15 Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, by 1 p.m. for a fun sip and paint session with Karaoke. Tickets are on sale now for ₦10,000 only.