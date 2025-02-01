Crazy ‘9-5ers,’ road rage with ‘yellow buses,’ impatient pedestrians and commuters. Let’s face it; surviving in Lagos is enough work, and it deserves a 6-month vacation twice a year. A two-day weekend is hardly enough for the right relaxation or adventure to get all that steam off. But, with this guide, that is about to change.

I’ve found that an extra special weekend in Lagos is one where you can unwind and make memories without blowing a hole in your pocket.

From deep-tissue massages to paintballing, kayaking, and themed parties, here are 5 fun activities that’ll make your weekend in Lagos extra special.

Fight the Good Fight of Colours

Imagine a war of joy, where paints collide, strategies unite, and colours are the deadliest weapon. That is my best shot at a fun description of Paintballing in Lagos . Paintballing is an action team game that combines fun, exercise, and teamwork. It is best enjoyed when you go with friends so you don't end up amidst a pack of “unknown gunmen!” We also recommend you wear a sturdy pair of sneakers to avoid tripping in the thick of the battle.

Our Top Picks : SEAL Team Paintball , Leisure Sports Paintball , Kampari Tours

Perks : Affordable prices, flexible packages, large arenas to showcase your skills, and other side attractions.

Prices range from ₦8,000 to ₦62,000 depending on how long you want to play the game and how much you plan to spend.

Paddle Your Own Canoe

A kayak is a small boat that accommodates one or two passengers. So, you can be sure you’ll be the one ‘paddling your canoe.’ With few safety precautions and training on paddling for beginners, kayaking in Lagos is a worthy, fun experience. You get a break from Lagos noise, explore the calm waters and nature, and you might meet your little mermaid. However, reach out to your preferred resort and make bookings to ensure their kayaks are available before going.

Our Top Picks: La Campagne Tropicana , Kampari Tours , and Omu Resort .

Perks : Ambience, safety measures, affordability, and side attractions.

Pricing: Omu Resort requires you to buy a ticket , and select and pay for your preferred package before entry. Select a package that includes Kayaking to experience Kayaking at Omu Resort.

For La Campagne Tropicana, you will be required to pay a ₦7, 000 gate fee, which gives you access to only the land activities while you're there. Unlike Omu Resort, you pay separately for kayaking at Kampari Tours and La Campagne Tropicana. Depending on the minutes, both charge from ₦2,000 to ₦20,000 per head. (Note that Kampari Tours do not own a kayaking location. Instead, they organize Group Kayaking events every second and fourth weekend of every month)

Escape Lagos Through a Room

The concept of an escape room game is inspired by a movie with the same title. The set-up is to have people locked in a themed room, complete different nerve-racking tasks, and escape from the room just in time. You would love this game if you love puzzles and want to hone your survival skills. It tests your problem-solving skills, ability to collaborate, and have fun while at it. You can even add the game to your CV to prove your ability to work under pressure. (This is not career advice).

Our Top Pick : Escape Room 33 .

Perks : Exciting themes, Side attractions

Price: ₦10,000 to ₦12,000 per person and a fixed price of ₦40,000 for a group of 1-4 players.

Go Clubbing Without the Noise

The idea of fun being about general noise doesn't sit well with some of us. Isn't there enough general noise in Lagos already? So, a silent disco is a perfect alternative if you prefer something more intimate for a rave.



The Silent Disco party setting offers more, even for those who love clubhouses. The concept gives a different experience that gets you into the music while retaining that club-like setting. Recommendations: Check out SilentDiscoLagos to rent headphones for your silent disco party or find one happening around you.

Attend a Lagos Themed Party

Themed parties take fun to the next level by exploring people's creativity and understanding of unique concepts. If you don't like the concept of Barbie and pink-wearing Kens, there are other themed parties you can attend. It could be a bread and Ewa Agoyin party , an Afrobeats-themed party, where you can turn up in that multicoloured Portable hair, or a 90s party with vinyl discs and baggies.