Signing up for a gym membership that offers exactly what you need is the oldest trick in the fitness book. It is a proven hack to stay committed to your fitness journey . However, choosing a gym that is right for you is only so straightforward when you follow the right steps and consider the right factors.

Your gym's location, facilities, hours of operation, and other factors can make or break your fitness journey. By assessing your needs, signing up for a trial, and digging into the details, you can seal the deal at the right gym.

How To Choose A Gym That Is Right For You

Assess Your Need ‘Do I really need to join a gym?’ is a question you should ask yourself before shopping for gym wear and accessories. If you enjoy exercising outdoors, are comfortable using your office or apartment's fitness facility, or are a fan of home workouts , even a membership at the best gym in your city might be a waste of money.

If you would still love to sign up, the next question to ask yourself is, ‘What are my reasons for joining?’ If you love general cardio sessions or want a personal trainer, you can immediately rule out any gym membership that doesn't offer that.

Identify Your "Must-Haves" Curate a list of your ideal gym "must-haves." These are not the same as the "nice-to-haves." If you prioritize your strength training exercises, your list should include a spacious, well-maintained free-weight area. You'd be surprised how many gyms don't provide such space for you to do your bodyweight workouts.



Also, when curating your list, consider your pre- and post-workout routine . Will you need to shower and prepare for work at the gym?



Check Out Online Reviews It isn’t enough that the gym does clever marketing or has witty slogans. Still do some research online and ask friends for recommendations. Check out the social media pages of the gym you're considering for posts by current members to get a sense of what they’ve got going for them and what isn’t. It also helps if you can find online reviews of your potential new gym. Watch out for takes on their classes, customer service, and cleanliness.



Decide ‘the Where’ Consider your lifestyle when deciding the location. If you plan to hit the gym after work, the best gym for you will likely be one close to your office. However, a gym close to home is best for those who prefer early morning or weekend workouts.

In my opinion, a five- to eight-minute walk or drive from your office or home is an ideal distance. However, you should consider traffic and the time of day you prefer to work out. A "best gym near me" Google search will also ease your search and ensure you don’t miss out on any options.

Time for a Trial If available at your potential new gym, take advantage of any special (preferably free) workout session, such as an open aerobic class or daily payment offers. That way, you can try out various locations and options cost-effectively before committing to long-term packages.

Pay Attention Even Though It’s Free During such special sessions or daily payment periods, pay attention to every relevant detail, from the lighting, music, and population to every other slight detail that may not seem important during your first visit. Chances are these deets may become major gripes in the future.

More so, the best gyms prioritize cleanliness, so check the bathrooms, workout equipment, and corners for signs of regular maintenance.

Do they provide wipes or a spray bottle and towel to disinfect equipment after use, and does anyone actually use them? Remember, you’re trying to get into shape, not admitted.

Ready To Sign Up and Sweat It Out?

Once you've found the best gym for you and tested it, there’s one last step before you commit. Confirm that your chosen gym is right for you by asking yourself the following questions: Do the gym's hours align with your available workout times, and are they flexible? Are the equipment in the gym relevant to your goals and in good condition? Do the range of fitness classes available suit your interests? Is there a variety of training options ( personal trainers , accountability partners, group training, etc.) available to satisfy your preference? How welcoming and supportive is the atmosphere, and do other members give off a positive energy? You can find out by visiting during peak hours. Do their prices, membership tiers, trial periods, and any likely extra fees fit your budget?