These 5 Group Hangouts Are Way More Fun Than Brunch

Brunch is fun, no one’s denying that. Pancakes, mimosas, and group selfies…it’s become the default hangout for friends, coworkers, and even family. However, it’s starting to feel like everyone’s doing the same thing every weekend. If you’re not at brunch, you’re planning the next one, and as nice as it is to catch up over food, sometimes the routine gets stale.



If you’re craving more action (and better stories for your "this healed me" tweets), swap your pancakes for one of these group-approved experiences. Some activities offer the same laughter, bonding, and Instagram-worthy moments, but with way more excitement than deciding what to eat. Depending on whether your crew prefers solving puzzles, getting artsy, or chasing thrills, these alternatives will shake up your weekend calendar and make your time together unforgettable.

1. Museum & Art Galleries

Spot to Try: John Randle Museum at Onikan Roundabout, Lagos Island. A favourite for history lovers, the museum dives deep into Yoruba heritage while doubling as an architectural gem. Opening hours: Mon – Wed, 10 AM – 6 PM (Tuesdays closed)

Admission: ₦5,000 for adults, free for children under 10

If your group is more artsy than party, swap food for a day of culture. Exploring a museum or gallery together isn’t just about looking at paintings; it’s about seeing history, creativity, and design through fresh eyes while sharing your interpretations as a group. Ranging from classic Yoruba artefacts to contemporary Nigerian art , there’s always something new to spark conversation. It’s a relaxed yet enriching way to spend time together, plus, you’ll leave with stories to tell. See more on their website .

2. Pottery

Spot to Try: Ablesworth at 27 Omorinre Johnson Street, Lekki Phase 1. Their Pottery Taster Class (₦26,875 per person) is beginner-friendly and guided by patient instructors. You can: Make anything you desire, from cups to vases

Choose wheel-throwing or hand-building techniques

Option to fire (+₦10,750) or glaze (+₦26,875) your piece for a polished finish

For something slower-paced but deeply engaging, pottery classes are perfect. Something is grounding about working with clay, whether you’re sculpting with your hands or trying out a potter’s wheel. As a group , it’s fun to laugh at the wobbly bowls you all create while secretly competing for whose mug will look the most professional. Every creation is yours to keep, making this a memory you can take home. It’s creative therapy disguised as a hangout. Book a class on their website .

3. Escape Room

Spot to Try: Escape Room 33 inside Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island. With immersive storylines and realistic settings, it’s designed to feel like you’re in your action movie. It’s open Wed – Mon, 10 am – 8 pm (closed Tuesdays), best for groups of 4 – 8 players.

It costs ₦10,000 per person.

If your crew thrives on challenges, ditch brunch and lock yourselves in a puzzle instead. Escape rooms put you in themed scenarios where you have just an hour to solve riddles, crack codes, and find your way out. It’s the ultimate test of group chemistry. You’ll quickly see who’s the natural leader, who overthinks, and who just panics under pressure.



Book a room on their website

4. Kayaking

Spot to Try: Kayak Lagos at Lekki Farms Avenue, Lekki Phase 1. Price: ₦10,000 per kayak (Open weekdays and weekends, 9 AM – 5 PM.

Bookings must be made at least 24 hours before your preferred date).

Do you want to really shake off city stress? Take your crew to the water. Kayaking is both relaxing and adventurous, letting you paddle away from traffic and noise while soaking in Lagos’ natural scenery. It’s beginner-friendly, so no one gets left out, and it’s surprisingly meditative when you’re gliding in sync with friends. Compete for who rows fastest or just float and chat. It’s a refreshing alternative to crowded restaurants. Chat with a representative on WhatsApp .

5. Paintballing

Spot to Try: Leisure Sports Paintball at 39 Kusenla Road, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki. With ocean views and a breezy atmosphere, it’s one of the best arenas in Lagos. Saturday: 12 pm - 7 pm

Sunday: 12 pm - 7 pm

Public Holidays: 12pm - 7pm

If your group is full of adrenaline junkies, paintball is the ultimate swap. Instead of restaurants and eating, you’ll be ducking behind barriers, running across the field, and laughing (or yelling) as your friends take shots at you. The sting of a pellet keeps things intense, but the teamwork and strategy make it wildly addictive. Packages: Bronze: ₦11,000 (25 pellets)

Silver: ₦12,000 (50 pellets)

Gold: ₦24,000 (250 pellets)

Platinum: ₦64,000 (1000 pellets) (All include gear, masks, and unlimited air) It’s sweaty, thrilling, and totally different from sitting around a table, though you can always cool off at the beach afterwards. Book a spot on their website .