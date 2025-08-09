Being inspired to create but struggling to find quality and affordable art supplies is a common struggle that many hobbyists and artists face. Using the right materials can make or break your creative work . Some artists face poor‑quality paints, brushes that shed, or canvases that break down. A primed canvas, high‑pigment acrylic or watercolour, and reliable sketchbooks can save you time and frustration. Wherever you are in Nigeria, you will find the right art supplier for your needs.

1. Arteasy

Arteasy is one of the best art stores for Nigerian creatives. Their online shop has a wide selection of supplies and craft tools for everyday artists at fair prices, with deliveries beyond Lagos.

Their aluminium imported standing easel costs about ₦16,000 - ₦23,000 on their website. This easel makes drawing easy with adjustable heights and angles that fit every position for your artwork. It stays firmly in place regardless of how rough or smooth the surface is.

2. AB Artworld

AB Artworld supplies fine‑art materials, selling over 2,000 products: Winsor & Newton oils and acrylics, quality watercolour, pastels, brushes, canvases, easels, and technical drawing sets. They cater to all skill levels, and they stock trustworthy brands used in art schools and galleries.

If you want professional paints or canvas, AB Artworld is a reliable stop. They offer framing services, too. While they don’t have a catalogue, you will find quality products at their physical store located at 14 Matthew Street, Off Ojuelegba Road, Lagos.

3. CraftSupplies (Online)

Creatives into resin or into DIY crafts will find CraftSupplies as their go‑to for resin bottles, moulds , pigments, epoxy, and craft kits, averaging ₦2,000–₦14,000 per item. For hobbyists and resin artists, this fills a niche not served by general art shops. If you’re searching for resin art or candle-making supplies in Nigeria or want DIY tools delivered nationwide, this site delivers.

Their 75 ml Acrylic Colour Paste is available in cerulean blue, grass green, magenta, neon green, sap green and violet at the price of 3,500. They are of professional quality with vibrant colours that give your artwork a consistent and smooth texture.

4. ArtzmaniaNG (Lekki, Phase 1)

ArtzmaniaNG is a top Nigerian art store catering to kids and adults at different skill levels. They offer an affordable curated selection of graffiti tools, DIY crafts, and art supplies and specialise in fabric paints, canvases, brushes, and markers. If you are a creative exploring t-shirt designs, murals, or traditional artwork, Artzmania is the store for you.

Their SoSoft acrylic fabric paint gives your design a quality and professional touch. It stays bright, bold and soft. It's been tested on fabric, faux leather and canvas and found to be great. At the price of 6,950, It doesn’t peel, crack or harden over time.

5. ArtPavilion

ArtPavilion is an art directory and marketplace that connects artists, crafters, and buyers nationwide. The brand’s website features a wide array of products, including art supplies such as paints, brushes, canvases, and architectural tools, as well as authentic African crafts like sculptures, textiles, and handmade decor.

At the price of ₦10,000, you can buy their 24-piece Mont Marte watercolour Pencil signature. They are of professional-grade quality, have vibrant hues, and last long since they don't break easily. You can use them dry or add water using the brush to create a watercolour effect.

6. Art Essentials Nigeria

Art Essentials Nigeria is an Instagram store that sells high-quality art materials, from acrylic paints, wooden easels, palette knives, charcoal pencils, and brushes to sketchbooks and canvases (plain and pre-drawn ). As the name implies, you will find the drawing and painting art essentials you need, regardless of your skill level. Their customer service is excellent, with fast delivery across Nigeria.

7. Art Stoore

Art Stoore is a vibrant Instagram-based art supply store that supplies drawing and painting materials to creatives and students. Their page also contains helpful and quality educational tips and DIY project ideas to help improve your art.

This shows that they do not just sell to you but also help you hone your craft. If you are a beginner or hobbyist, this is the best place to buy your art and learn. They also cater to professionals.