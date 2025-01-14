As time passes, our skin naturally shows signs of ageing through fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity and uneven pigmentation. Vitamin C is a skincare ingredient that reduces signs of ageing by clearing the signs of sun damage and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes on the skin. The best vitamin C serums will brighten the skin and improve the overall appearance of one’s skin. Vitamin C serums might be your skincare saviour if you’ve been searching for a solution to bring back that youthful glow. However, there is an abundance of different types of vitamin C serums in the skincare market.



And with other brands swearing that their vitamin C serum is the best, it could be difficult to find which one to buy and which one will work best for your skin. So, how do you choose the right vitamin C serum that will give you the best bang for your buck?

Here’s How to Choose a Vitamin C Serum

Before you look into the options, it’s essential to know what to look for in a Vitamin C serum: Packaging matters : Vitamin C degrades quickly when exposed to light and air, so always go for products in opaque or dark-coloured bottles. Also, vitamin C serums should be light and mostly clear, if you notice that the colour of your vitamin C serum is turning brown or yellow, that means it has oxidised and shouldn’t be used.



Concentration : Beginners should start with 10–15% Vitamin C, gradually increasing to 20% for enhanced results. It’s important to test products with potent ingredients slowly, so as to prevent any adverse irritation or reaction.



Key ingredients: Look for added antioxidants like Vitamin E and Ferulic Acid. They stabilise Vitamin C and boost its efficiency. Below are some of the best Vitamin C serums on the market that cater to various needs and budgets.

Roushun Vitamin C Serum

If you want a glow-getter product on a budget, you need to get your hands on the Roushun Vitamin C serum. This serum punches above its weight with a 20% Vitamin C concentration, combined with hyaluronic acid for intense hydration. It also contains botanical extracts like Uva-Ursi leaf and Morus Alba root, which work to fade dark spots and brighten dull skin. Additionally, it contains Ginseng root extract, a star ingredient in Korean skincare which nourishes and revitalises tired skin.



This serum brings remarkable results at an affordable price and proves that you don’t need to splurge to achieve radiant skin. Price: ₦3,700. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove .

Garnier SkinActive Vitamin C Brightening Serum

This affordable gem from Garnier combines 3.5% Vitamin C with niacinamide to brighten skin and even out its tone. It also contains salicylic acid and lemon extract to unclog pores and significantly reduce dark spots. Garnier’s eco-conscious approach and accessible price point make it a winner for people seeking sustainable yet effective skincare.



Price: ₦19,500. Where To Buy: Shop Allure Beauty Store

The INKEY List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum

We’re recommending The INKEY List 15% Vitamin C and EGF Serum for achieving plump, radiant skin. The formula features ascorbyl glucoside, a highly stable vitamin C derivative that transforms into active L-ascorbic acid upon contact with your skin, delivering a potent dose of antioxidants.



While Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) stimulates collagen and elastin production deep within the skin, vitamin C works at the surface to brighten and even out the complexion, helping to fade dark spots and rejuvenate dull, stressed skin. With 15% Ascorbyl Glucoside to brighten and protect against environmental damage and 1% Epitensive to enhance elasticity and accelerate skin regeneration, this serum provides a concentrated dose of actives for healthy, glowing skin. Apply a pea-sized amount to your face and neck in the AM and PM on cleansed skin, layering with other serums as desired.



Price: ₦27,250. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

If you’re looking for a straightforward, no-nonsense serum, CeraVe delivers. With 10% Vitamin C, and CeraVe’s signature cocktail of ceramides, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, it strengthens your skin barrier while hydrating and improving your skin’s radiance. While it does contain denatured alcohol, which may be drying for some, it remains a go-to for many who love affordable, effective skincare.



Price: ₦20,500 (from ₦28,000). Where To Buy: Shop nectar beauty hub .

Medix 5.5 Vitamin C With Ferulic Acid Serum

If you want a powerful yet gentle serum that combines the benefits of Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid, the Medix 5.5 seum is a great choice. This serum is designed to brighten skin tone, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and combat environmental damage caused by free radicals. It has a unique formula that includes anti-aging ingredients like ferulic acid, which enhances the stability and effectiveness of Vitamin C while providing added antioxidant protection. Additionally, the serum is infused with other skincare goodies like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and improve elasticity, Centella Asiatica for wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as Green Tea for anti-aging properties. It also has numerous plant leaf extracts that work together to keep the skin healthy. Price: 23,800. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Serum

A slightly less potent, gentle yet effective vitamin C serum is the La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C serum. For those with sensitive, acne-prone skin, this La Roche-Posay formula is a game-changer. It contains 10% Vitamin C, salicylic acid to tackle acne and clogged pores, and neurosensine to calm irritation. The combination of these three ingredients targets everything from acne to hyperpigmentation to fine lines. It also has a pleasant texture and is easy to apply without making the skin sticky.



Bonus points for its roller applicator, which makes application fuss-free. This product is always highly recommended by dermatologists because of its formula which is perfect for beginners or sensitive skin. Price: ₦46,700. Where To Buy: Shop Medplus .

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic