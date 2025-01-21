In 2024, we saw an influx of trends like glazed doughnut skin, peptides, enzyme face washes, and everything showers. But it’s out with the old and in with the new as 2025 brings its share of trends to take over the year. So without further ado, what’s worth taking note of as we go further into 2025?

“Collagen”

If you're searching for a product promising youthful skin, you've most likely encountered something with collagen smacked onto it. Be it skincare, oral supplements, and even fruits (because some fruits do contain collagen). But first, what is collagen?

Collagen is a protein that forms the scaffolding for our skin by keeping it firm and plump. Our natural collagen production declines as we age, leading to fine lines and sagging. While research on how effective topical collagen is, and whether it works, is ongoing, its anti-ageing promises have fueled its popularity and have made it worth trying.

Some people decide to eat their way to glowing skin by eating collagen-rich fruits. Fruits like avocados, berries, mangoes, oranges, and guavas are not only collagen-rich but packed with vitamins and antioxidants to enhance skin health from within. And we all know that our diet impacts our skin appearance and overall health.

Neutriherbs Collagen Anti-Aging Complex

This kit has four products; a body lotion, face serum, face moisturiser, and a sheet mask that are all infused with collagen and peptides to support skin elasticity and hydration.



Price: ₦ 57,500. Where To Buy: Shop Neutriherbs .

Natural Skincare

The "clean beauty" movement continues to gain momentum, with natural skincare leading the charge in 2025. The shift towards natural skincare doesn't seem to be just another passing trend, but rather a movement that is rooted in a growing consumer consciousness about health.

Individuals are increasingly aware of the ingredients in their products, so the demand for clean, organic, and plant-based formulations is skyrocketing. Natural skincare uses minimally processed ingredients derived from botanical sources, essential oils, and natural extracts. This trend is driven by a desire for products that are not only effective but also gentle on the skin and won’t cause severe reactions, if any. Consumers are gravitating towards formulations that avoid synthetic chemicals, parabens, and artificial fragrances.

A brand that seems to be at the forefront of this is Arami Essentials. Get their Miracle Set (Mini) which has three products; 1 Onyx Polish, 1 Glow Scrub and 1 Glow Oil.

These products contain all natural ingredients like Cocoa Pod, Shea Butter, Honey, Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil, Argan Oil, Shea Nut Oil and more. Plus, Arami offers 10% off your first purchase—a win for your skin and your wallet.



Price: ₦ 14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Arami Essentials .

K-Beauty Innovations

Korean Beauty (K-beauty) has been on the rise for some years and is getting even more popular in 2025. K-beauty is undoubtedly taking the lead when it comes to skincare innovations and outstanding ingredients in their skincare products. The Hallyu (Korean wave) first came with the popularity of Korean dramas like Boys Over Flowers and To The Beautiful You, but the second surge has come with skincare and the Korean lifestyle.

Particularly in Nigeria, Korean sunscreens are so popular because you can trust them to not have a white cast or a stinging effect on your skin, which makes wearing sunscreen so much easier. Not to mention that they also popularised sun sticks which are solid forms of sunscreen that comes in tubes with a twist-off cap. These sun sticks make sunscreen application easier and they’re also easy to carry around.

Their botanical ingredients are also top tier and benefit the skin in so many ways. Ingredients like Ginseng and Snail Mucin help to soothe irritated skin, reduce redness, heal the skin and improve skin texture and elasticity.

Try this Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick: Mugwort + Camellia (SPF 50+ PA ++++). It provides superior protection from both UVA and UVB damage, while also nourishing the skin with its mugwort and camellia extracts.



Price: ₦ 18,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

If you're searching for a standout product in the realm of K-beauty, look no further than the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Created with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this essence is deeply hydrating and has skin-repairing properties.

This essence embodies the essence of what K-beauty is all about. Effective ingredients and innovative formulations. Ever since this product blew up on social media, we have seen the inclusion of Snail Mucin in other products, but no one is better than the original. Price: ₦ 15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Minimalist Skincare Routines

The era of the 10-step skincare routine is behind us. In 2025, less truly is more. Overloading your skin with multiple products can lead to sensitivity, breakouts, and irritation. Instead, a minimalist approach focusing on just three or four products—cleanser, toner, moisturiser, and sunscreen—is gaining popularity. People have now realised that they don’t need numerous skincare products to get healthy skin.

If you want to build a simple yet effective skincare routine for yourself and you don’t know where to start, I highly recommend getting a skincare set that contains essential products you need in your routine. The Essentials Kit from Uncover - This skincare kit from Uncover has five products that covers the necessary skincare steps from cleansing and toning to the last step which is sunscreen.

It contains their Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser, Argan Hydrating Moisturiser, Rooibos Glow Toner, Baobab Glow-C Serum, and Aloe Invisible Sunscreen. With these products, you will be rest assured that your skin is getting all the nourishment and sun protection that it needs. Price: ₦ 76,713 (from 90,250). Where To Buy: Shop Uncover Skincare .

Barrier Repair

In 2025, the focus on skin barrier repair is stronger than ever. A healthy skin barrier is essential for preventing dryness, sensitivity, and irritation. Ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, and Centella Asiatica are becoming staples in skincare routines to strengthen and protect this vital layer. Last year, we saw the rise of Peptides in skincare when Hailey Bieber’s ‘Rhode’ skincare line went viral. I believe she made her products really focus on repairing and protecting the skin barrier. Naturally, there will be more exploration into what a skin barrier is and how to properly care for it in 2025.

Here are some great skin barrier repair products to consider adding to your skincare routine:

Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Repair Essence

The wonders of essences haven’t been broadcast enough in the skincare community. (Learn more about them in our Toners vs Essence article). This haruharu wonder essence is a gem for caring for the skin barrier. It contains nourishing and nutrient-rich ingredients like Black Rice & Probiotics to fortify and protect your skin’s barrier.

It has what is called a “Golden 3-1-1 Ratio,” of ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids respectively. These three compounds are the building blocks for a healthy skin barrier. They hydrate the skin, restore skin elasticity and even out the skin complexion. The goodness doesn’t end there. This essence also contains Black Rice Extract, native to South Korea, which soothes and improves skin texture and Galactomytes and Bifida Ferments to brighten and strengthen the skin barrier. Price: 20,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + Copper Peptides 1% Serum

Considered as “nature’s botox,” copper peptides are antioxidant heavy, and they help with boosting collagen production and clearing fine lines on the skin.

A study showed that when applied to the skin, copper peptides help with wound healing as well as having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

This serum also contains Argireline, a synthetic peptide that is often associated with Botox due to its ability to help with collagen production and the formation of wrinkles. Price: ₦ 15,500. Where To Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty .