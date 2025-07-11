Pulse picks logo

Top Dollar Savings Accounts with the Highest Interest Rates in Nigeria (2025 Guide)

Saving in dollars is no longer something only “big boys” do. With how unstable the naira has become, many Nigerians are now turning to dollar savings accounts in Nigeria to protect their money and grow it in a stable currency.

But here’s the thing: not all dollar savings platforms offer real value. Some barely give 1% interest per year. Others offer up to 15%, but not everyone knows which ones are genuine or safe. If you plan to start saving in dollars, this guide breaks down the top dollar savings accounts in Nigeria with the highest confirmed interest rates, how they work, and which suits your needs best.

Why Nigerians Are Saving in Dollars Now

If you’ve watched the naira slip month after month, it makes sense to look for something more substantial. Saving in USD in Nigeria helps you:

  • Beat naira inflation and devaluation

  • Build wealth in a stable foreign currency

  • Pay for international school fees, shopping, or travel

  • Access global investment opportunities from home

With dollar savings accounts, your funds don’t just sit idle; they earn interest in a currency that holds value long-term.

Things to Watch Out For Before Saving in USD

Before committing to any dollar savings account, always check for hidden fees. Some banks charge for withdrawals, while others deduct monthly maintenance fees even if your balance earns interest. Confirm if lock-in periods exist and whether you must keep a minimum balance to qualify for returns.

Also, be wary of conversion charges if you’re depositing from Naira into USD, as some platforms use black-market rates or apply additional charges.

Key things to consider:

  • Confirmed USD interest rates

  • Platform reputation and regulation

  • How easy it is to deposit or withdraw

  • Investment vs savings structure

  • Currency conversion policies

Here are the most rewarding USD savings options in Nigeria, based on verified interest rates, accessibility, and transparency.

1. Risevest – 12–15% Annual Returns

Type: USD investment in US real estate
Interest Rate: 12%–15%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Medium
Ideal For: Long-term dollar wealth growth

Risevest is one of the top fintech platforms in Nigeria, offering high returns on dollar investments. Your funds are invested in US real estate, and the returns are paid in USD. While not a traditional savings account, it’s ideal if you're looking for high-yield dollar investment options in Nigeria.

The catch is that it works best when you leave your funds for several months. It’s not a flexible wallet you dip into every week.

2. Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund – Up to 15% Returns

Type: USD mutual fund (dollar-denominated securities)
Returns: Up to 15%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Medium
Ideal For: Investors who prefer bank-backed products

Stanbic IBTC’s Dollar Fund is a regulated investment product that puts your money in secure, dollar-based assets like Eurobonds and US government securities. It’s managed by Stanbic, a reputable Nigerian bank, making it more secure than informal platforms.

This is one of the better-structured options if you want to earn dollar interest in Nigeria without worrying about risks.

3. Bamboo – Up to 8% Returns on USD Wallet Balances

Type: USD wallet with passive returns
Returns: Up to 8%
Withdrawal Flexibility: High
Ideal For: Users who already use Bamboo for US stock trading

Bamboo is known for allowing Nigerians to buy US stocks, but many don’t realise that leaving your dollars in the Bamboo wallet can earn up to 8% per year.

There’s no need to invest actively; just keeping funds idle earns you interest. This strategy is useful if you want flexibility but still want your USD to grow.

4. PiggyVest Flex Dollar – Up to 7% Per Annum

Type: USD savings wallet
Interest Rate: Up to 7%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Very high
Ideal For: Everyday savers who want easy access to USD

PiggyVest is one of Nigeria’s most trusted digital savings platforms. The Flex Dollar account lets you save in USD and earn interest up to 7% annually. Withdrawals are instant, and there’s no pressure to lock your funds.

If you’re new to saving in dollars and want a user-friendly option, this is one of the more accessible dollar savings accounts in Nigeria.

5. Sterling Bank Domiciliary Savings – 1% Interest

Type: Traditional bank domiciliary savings account
Interest Rate: 1% annually
Withdrawal Flexibility: High
Ideal For: Users who prioritise security over high returns

Sterling Bank offers a USD domiciliary account with 1% annual interest. It’s not the most lucrative, but it provides that layer of formality and security if you want your USD savings inside a traditional Nigerian bank.

This account is best for people receiving dollars abroad or storing large amounts of USD in the long term.

Some platforms advertise mouth-watering interest rates, but only for naira savings. Always read the details before depositing.

  • FairMoney – Offers up to 30%, but only on Naira accounts

  • PalmPay – Naira interest only

  • OPay – High returns, but not for USD savings

  • Cowrywise – Offers dollar mutual funds, but doesn’t disclose interest rates clearly

Quick Comparison: Dollar Interest Rates in Nigeria (2025)

Platform

Interest Rate

Type

Flexibility

Notes

Risevest

12–15%

USD Investment (Real Estate)

Medium–Low

High return, ideal for long term

Stanbic IBTC

Up to 15%

Dollar Mutual Fund

Medium

Bank-managed product

Bamboo

Up to 8%

USD Wallet

High

Easy passive income

PiggyVest

Up to 7%

USD Savings Wallet

Very High

Flexible and accessible

Sterling Bank

1%

Traditional Domiciliary

High

Safe but low returns

Tips Before You Choose

  • If you want the freedom to withdraw anytime, go for PiggyVest or Bamboo

  • For higher USD interest rates, consider Risevest or Stanbic IBTC

  • If security is your priority, a bank-backed account like Sterling Bank works, though returns are modest

Always check if the platform allows naira-to-dollar funding or if you need to fund it from an existing USD source.

As inflation continues to reduce the naira’s value, saving in dollars offers a way to protect and grow your money. From real estate-backed platforms like Risevest to easy-access wallets like PiggyVest, there’s no shortage of dollar savings options in Nigeria.

Choose the one that aligns with your financial goals, and make your money work harder in 2025.

