Top Dollar Savings Accounts with the Highest Interest Rates in Nigeria (2025 Guide)

Saving in dollars is no longer something only “big boys” do. With how unstable the naira has become, many Nigerians are now turning to dollar savings accounts in Nigeria to protect their money and grow it in a stable currency.
But here’s the thing: not all dollar savings platforms offer real value. Some barely give 1% interest per year. Others offer up to 15%, but not everyone knows which ones are genuine or safe. If you plan to start saving in dollars, this guide breaks down the top dollar savings accounts in Nigeria with the highest confirmed interest rates, how they work, and which suits your needs best.
Why Nigerians Are Saving in Dollars Now
If you’ve watched the naira slip month after month, it makes sense to look for something more substantial. Saving in USD in Nigeria helps you:
Beat naira inflation and devaluation
Build wealth in a stable foreign currency
Pay for international school fees, shopping, or travel
Access global investment opportunities from home
With dollar savings accounts, your funds don’t just sit idle; they earn interest in a currency that holds value long-term.
Things to Watch Out For Before Saving in USD
Before committing to any dollar savings account, always check for hidden fees. Some banks charge for withdrawals, while others deduct monthly maintenance fees even if your balance earns interest. Confirm if lock-in periods exist and whether you must keep a minimum balance to qualify for returns.
Also, be wary of conversion charges if you’re depositing from Naira into USD, as some platforms use black-market rates or apply additional charges.
Key things to consider:
Confirmed USD interest rates
Platform reputation and regulation
How easy it is to deposit or withdraw
Investment vs savings structure
Currency conversion policies
Here are the most rewarding USD savings options in Nigeria, based on verified interest rates, accessibility, and transparency.
1. Risevest – 12–15% Annual Returns
Type: USD investment in US real estate
Interest Rate: 12%–15%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Medium
Ideal For: Long-term dollar wealth growth
Risevest is one of the top fintech platforms in Nigeria, offering high returns on dollar investments. Your funds are invested in US real estate, and the returns are paid in USD. While not a traditional savings account, it’s ideal if you're looking for high-yield dollar investment options in Nigeria.
The catch is that it works best when you leave your funds for several months. It’s not a flexible wallet you dip into every week.
2. Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund – Up to 15% Returns
Type: USD mutual fund (dollar-denominated securities)
Returns: Up to 15%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Medium
Ideal For: Investors who prefer bank-backed products
Stanbic IBTC’s Dollar Fund is a regulated investment product that puts your money in secure, dollar-based assets like Eurobonds and US government securities. It’s managed by Stanbic, a reputable Nigerian bank, making it more secure than informal platforms.
This is one of the better-structured options if you want to earn dollar interest in Nigeria without worrying about risks.
3. Bamboo – Up to 8% Returns on USD Wallet Balances
Type: USD wallet with passive returns
Returns: Up to 8%
Withdrawal Flexibility: High
Ideal For: Users who already use Bamboo for US stock trading
Bamboo is known for allowing Nigerians to buy US stocks, but many don’t realise that leaving your dollars in the Bamboo wallet can earn up to 8% per year.
There’s no need to invest actively; just keeping funds idle earns you interest. This strategy is useful if you want flexibility but still want your USD to grow.
4. PiggyVest Flex Dollar – Up to 7% Per Annum
Type: USD savings wallet
Interest Rate: Up to 7%
Withdrawal Flexibility: Very high
Ideal For: Everyday savers who want easy access to USD
PiggyVest is one of Nigeria’s most trusted digital savings platforms. The Flex Dollar account lets you save in USD and earn interest up to 7% annually. Withdrawals are instant, and there’s no pressure to lock your funds.
If you’re new to saving in dollars and want a user-friendly option, this is one of the more accessible dollar savings accounts in Nigeria.
5. Sterling Bank Domiciliary Savings – 1% Interest
Type: Traditional bank domiciliary savings account
Interest Rate: 1% annually
Withdrawal Flexibility: High
Ideal For: Users who prioritise security over high returns
Sterling Bank offers a USD domiciliary account with 1% annual interest. It’s not the most lucrative, but it provides that layer of formality and security if you want your USD savings inside a traditional Nigerian bank.
This account is best for people receiving dollars abroad or storing large amounts of USD in the long term.
Some platforms advertise mouth-watering interest rates, but only for naira savings. Always read the details before depositing.
FairMoney – Offers up to 30%, but only on Naira accounts
PalmPay – Naira interest only
OPay – High returns, but not for USD savings
Cowrywise – Offers dollar mutual funds, but doesn’t disclose interest rates clearly
Quick Comparison: Dollar Interest Rates in Nigeria (2025)
Platform
Interest Rate
Type
Flexibility
Notes
Risevest
12–15%
USD Investment (Real Estate)
Medium–Low
High return, ideal for long term
Stanbic IBTC
Up to 15%
Dollar Mutual Fund
Medium
Bank-managed product
Bamboo
Up to 8%
USD Wallet
High
Easy passive income
PiggyVest
Up to 7%
USD Savings Wallet
Very High
Flexible and accessible
Sterling Bank
1%
Traditional Domiciliary
High
Safe but low returns
Tips Before You Choose
If you want the freedom to withdraw anytime, go for PiggyVest or Bamboo
For higher USD interest rates, consider Risevest or Stanbic IBTC
If security is your priority, a bank-backed account like Sterling Bank works, though returns are modest
Always check if the platform allows naira-to-dollar funding or if you need to fund it from an existing USD source.
As inflation continues to reduce the naira’s value, saving in dollars offers a way to protect and grow your money. From real estate-backed platforms like Risevest to easy-access wallets like PiggyVest, there’s no shortage of dollar savings options in Nigeria.
Choose the one that aligns with your financial goals, and make your money work harder in 2025.