7 Banks With Naira ATM Cards That Can Now Perform Online Dollar Transactions

For over three years, Nigerians have had to go through hoops to pay for simple dollar-denominated services , subscribing to Spotify, buying on Amazon, or paying for a Zoom upgrade. Why? A restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that limited international transactions on Naira debit cards. However, this month, some commercial banks in Nigeria have resumed dollar spending on their Naira cards, though with varying limits and some strings attached. If you're wondering which banks now allow online dollar spending on your regular ATM card, how much you can spend, and what the catch is, read on.

A Quick Throwback: The 3-Year Freeze

In 2022, Naira cards were restricted from foreign payments due to severe FX shortages. Nigerians had to open domiciliary accounts, use virtual cards like Barter and Payday, or beg friends abroad for help. This age of digital limitation lasted almost three years, and it was hell for freelancers, tech enthusiasts, small business ventures, and ordinary consumers. In July 2025, the banks are finally removing the veil, re-opening international use with modest controls and increased monitoring.

Banks That Now Accept Dollar Transactions on Naira Cards

1. Providus Bank

While the others considered reopening the ban, the Providus Bank Gold Naira Debit Card was already doing its job. Providus customers benefited from limited international transactions. The Gold Card is still ahead of the pack with higher daily limits that allow for a maximum of $3,000 monthly international spending limit, which is also subject to the limit you are eligible for.

2. GTBank

GTBank clients were elated when the bank reopened dollar spending on their Naira Mastercard in July 2025, with a $1000 quarterly cap. This quarterly limit covers all transactions, including ATM cash withdrawals abroad, purchases on international websites, POS payments outside Nigeria, and more.

3. UBA

UBA is also featured in this upgrade, allowing international spending on its Naira card, but with a spending limit of $1000. The UBA Gold Debit MasterCard will enable you to make local and international transactions in Nigeria. It is acceptable at all MasterCard-enabled ATM, Web, or POS.

4. Stanbic IBTC

Stanbic IBTC has also quietly reintroduced international usage for Naira cards. The bank is reportedly facilitating up to $100. Their customer support also guarantees that international websites like Google, Apple, and Amazon are enabled again.

5. OPay

You can now use your OPay Naira card to shop directly on AliExpress and Temu; no dollar card is needed. OPay has partnered with AliExpress, allowing users to make payments easily through the OPay app or card. For Temu lovers, the integration is just as smooth: choose OPay at checkout and complete your payment without leaving the app. However, some users still encountered platform-specific restrictions during our testing, meaning access may vary depending on the merchant or payment flow.

6. First Bank

First Bank has joined the race, albeit with a $500 monthly limit . This works if you’re a light international user who needs to renew a domain name or pay for one streaming service. But don’t expect to run ads or book flights with it.

7. Wema Bank

Wema Bank also restarted online dollar transactions in July 2025, allowing necessary international payments with a $500 monthly limit .

Comparison Table of Bank Limit

What’s Driving This Sudden Shift?

Two things: a more stable exchange rate (hovering around ₦1,500–₦1,600 per dollar) and increased dollar inflow into the country. With more liquidity and reduced volatility, banks are finally confident enough to lift the freeze and allow users access to online dollar payments again. Because these banks now feel they can confidently settle international transactions within a predictable FX range, they’re more open to allowing dollar transactions on local cards. This means more banks are likely to follow suit in the coming weeks. Interestingly, this change is also sparking conversations about the future of fintech, whose entire business model relied on helping users make international payments when traditional banks couldn’t. With banks now gradually regaining that capability, some of these fintech might face disruption or will need to pivot fast.

Why This Matters for Nigerians