When it comes to real estate, Lagos is the land of gold if you know where to look. That explains why buying land anywhere can be tricky, but it is trickier in Lagos state. But, when you ace it and buy land in certain developing areas in Lagos, it's almost like owning a piece of tomorrow. From getting the assurance that you’re investing in a place where “your money grows like grass,” if you get what I mean, to getting around avoidable land troubles and getting the best value for your money, these 7 developing areas to buy land in Lagos hold massive prospects.

1. Ibeju Lekki: The New Lagos

Ibeju Lekki is whatever Ajah was over 10 years ago—a real estate corridor in Lagos loaded with massive prospects. Thanks to landmark developments like the Lekki Deep Sea Port , Dangote Refinery , Pan Africa University, and the Lekki Free Trade Zone , the value of landed property here is skyrocketing. Still, buying land here is affordable if you act now. The average land price in Ibeju Lekki ranges from ₦7 million to ₦30 million. If you want to invest in land that will increase your wealth annually, consider Ibeju-Lekki.

2. Epe: The Silent Cousin of Lagos is Getting Noisy

From being Lagos's quiet cousin, Epe is fast growing into a semi-urban area thanks to the expanding road infrastructure, emerging tech hubs, the Epe-Marina project , and its proximity to landmark projects in Ibeju-Lekki. The average price of landed properties in Epe is between ₦2.5 million to ₦20 million. Epe is where you buy land in Lagos without stress and financial strain for a pleasant shock in a few years. Lands here last year cost half their current price, and the potential for an increase remains high. Epe might be the next Lekki without the flood, of course.

3. Ayobo: The Mainland Silent Achiever

Ayobo is where Lagos Mainland ’s suburban lifestyle comes at an affordable price. This area in Alimosho Local Government is developing faster than most people realise, with solid structures and security. It also benefits from easy accessibility to central locations, like Iyana-Ipaja and Ikeja, as well as new road projects and improved public transport options. The average landed property in Ayobo costs between ₦6 million and ₦18 million. It’s where families and first-time buyers seeking affordability invest without compromising on convenience.

4. Ikorodu: Forget All You Know; It's Developing Fast

From the new ferry terminals and road expansion projects to educational institutions, urban-renewal projects, and proximity to the Lagos Lagoon, Ikorodu is developing fast and still on a budget. This explains why several real estate companies are opening up locations here, and more homebuyers are moving in. With the blend of industries and residential structures, Ikorodu is rapidly growing into a location to buy land in Lagos, offering a peaceful, developing area with long-term potential and affordable entry costs. The cost of land in Ikorodu ranges from ₦5 million to ₦25 million. With the blend of industries and residential structures, Ikorodu is rapidly growing into a location to buy land in Lagos, offering a peaceful, developing area with long-term potential and affordable entry costs.

5. Mowe/Ofada: On The Borders But Worth It

While this area borders Lagos and Ogun State, Mowe and its cousin are at the forefront of Lagos' expansions due to their proximity. Hence, developers are investing in droves, yet the prices remain laughably low. The average landed property here costs between ₦4 million and ₦18 million. These areas are perfect if you want to buy land in Lagos at a low cost but with high promises, thanks to Lagos' spillover plans . You also get effortless commutes to Lagos Island and mainland business hubs.

6. Igando: For The Workers and Ex-Workers

Igando is another area in Alimosho Local Government where new infrastructure is on the rise. Aside from its rapid development and influx of buyers, this area is conveniently located near Lagos State University and features various affordable and secure housing projects. The average land here costs from ₦8 million to ₦25 million. Igando is a top choice for families, young professionals, and retirees seeking a quiet and secure urban area on a budget.

7. Badagry: Ignore at Your Own Risk

For its historical significance, Badagry has been ignored for too long, but not by those who matter! With the ongoing development, this is the investment zone you should not ignore. Badagry is fast growing into a real estate hub with landmark projects like the Lagos-Badagry Expressway construction, proposed rail links, and other infrastructural upgrades. The peaceful environment and expanding transport network make it one of Lagos’ hidden real estate gems. The average cost to buy land in Badagry goes from ₦4 million to ₦20 million. Here's where to buy land in Lagos if you prioritise serenity and high growth potential.