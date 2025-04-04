As someone with extremely sensitive skin, I’m extra cautious about what I put on my face. Each time I want to buy a skincare product, I make sure to conduct thorough market research by watching tons of TikTok and YouTube (unsponsored) product reviews, reading Amazon reviews, and reading personal blog reviews.

I also scan the product’s ingredient list on Skin Sort to see if its ingredients suit my skin type and any potential reactions it could cause. Yes, it is that serious, and I do not play around. Let’s just say my skin and I have been through a lot. I have a skin condition called demodicosis . If you’ve never heard of demodicosis, it’s basically an overgrowth of Demodex mites, tiny organisms that naturally live on the skin. But when they multiply too much, they can cause itchy rashes, breakouts, and sensitivity, which is exactly what happened to me after years of using steroid creams like Funbact-A.

I have a carefully curated barrier-friendly routine and don’t introduce new products lightly. When Dang! Skincare sent me their Everyday Gentle Foaming Face Wash for a review, I was intrigued. The ingredient list looked promising with hydrating, calming, and gentle ingredients. So, I put it to the test for two weeks. Here’s my full, unfiltered experience.

First Impressions

Let’s start with the packaging. Dang’s Everyday Foaming Face Wash comes in a royal blue pump bottle with a sleek, minimalist, practical cap. It makes no mess and has a user-friendly design, which I love. (At Pulse Picks, we love cute packaging!, We talk about it in this review.)



For the size, it is a 120ml bottle retailing for ₦11,200, which I think is fair enough, especially because it’ll last a long time.

The first time I used it, I made the mistake of pumping three times, which was too much. This foaming cleanser is super concentrated, and I could’ve easily washed half my body with what I dispensed. I learned my lesson and realised that one pump is more than enough for my face and neck.

There’s a common thing with many foaming cleansers that are usually marketed towards people with oily skin; they dry the skin out. In an attempt to properly cleanse oily skin, you end up with a dry, tight feeling that leads to even more oil production. But that is not the case with Dang’s Foaming Face Wash. It didn’t give me that “squeaky clean” discomfort. Instead, my skin felt soft, hydrated, and almost silky, like Japanese mochi (if you know, you know).

Another notable aspect of this face wash is its oil control. A few hours into the day, my skin usually gets shiny and greasy, but I didn’t get as oily as usual with this cleanser. It wasn’t mattifying, but it definitely helped with sebum regulation. Price: ₦11,200. Where To Buy: Shop Dang Lifestyle .

The Formula

At first glance, the ingredient list looks like a skin-barrier dream come true. It has; Glycerin and Beta-Glucan – Glycerin is a humectant that attracts and retains moisture in the skin to keep it hydrated and plump. While

Beta-Glucan is a soothing, skin-repairing ingredient that helps strengthen the skin barrier and reduce redness and irritation. It also has mild antioxidant and wound-healing properties.



Allantoin - This is a skin-conditioning agent known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It helps to calm irritation, reduce redness, and promote healing. It’s usually found in products for sensitive or compromised skin.



Rose Extract and Rose Water – Rose extract contains antioxidants that protect the skin from free radical damage. It also contains mild surfactants like Lauryl Glucoside and Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB), which cleanse the skin without being too harsh.

Why It Didn’t Work for My Ultra-Sensitive Skin

As much as I wanted to love this cleanser, I started noticing small whitehead-like breakouts on my cheeks by the end of week two. My skincare routine is minimal and stable, with no active ingredients, and the only change I made was incorporating this face wash.

I returned to inspect the ingredient list, and my prime suspect became Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB). Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) is a mild surfactant and foam booster commonly used in cleansers. It’s obtained from coconut oil and chemically processed to create a gentle cleansing agent that helps to remove dirt and oil from the skin. It’s often included in gentle cleansers because it helps create a rich lather without drying out the skin.

Sadly, it has been linked to irritation and allergic contact dermatitis. Some people tolerate it well, but others, especially those with extremely sensitive or reactive skin like mine, might experience breakouts, redness, or itchiness. The reaction could be caused by CAPB itself or residual impurities left from its production (such as 3-dimethylaminopropylamine).

It’s also a common alternative to Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), which is notorious for being a harsh, drying surfactant. Since my skin also reacts badly to SLS, it makes sense that CAPB might not be much better for me.

Who Is This Cleanser For?

While my relationship with this face wash had to end, I don’t think it’s a bad product at all. It just wasn’t right for my ultra-sensitive, reactive skin. But if you have dry, dehydrated, oily, or mildly sensitive skin, you might love it. It lathers beautifully—a little goes a long way—and it makes the skin feel soft and hydrated rather than tight and dry. Would I rebuy it? No. But is it a solid foaming cleanser for the right skin type? Absolutely. Rating: 8/10 Great packaging.

A little goes a long way.

Leaves the skin feeling soft, not stripped or dry.

will help with oil control.