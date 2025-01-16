As if skincare wasn’t complicated enough, it seems like new products are being created every day and it’s sometimes hard to keep up. And on most nights, if you manage to wash your face, it’s a win. But we want better skin, don’t we? You’ll have to learn about the different types of products so you know which ones are right for you. It might get a little overwhelming, but stay with me, let’s break down the difference between a toner and an essence. For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard of this thing called a “toner.” It has been advertised as a product important for clean and healthy skin, yet no one (at least, myself) understands why. And then, there are essences, which promise a radiant glow but feels like a fancy new addition to an already lengthy skincare routine. So, what are toners and essences? And are they truly essential, or just skincare extras? Let’s dig in.

What is a Toner?

Think of toner as the continuation of your cleansing routine. It’s a liquid product designed to remove any lingering dirt, oil, makeup, or impurities your face wash might have missed. But that’s not all, it also offers additional skincare benefits that make it worth the extra 90 seconds in your routine. Toners can shrink pores, restore your skin’s pH balance, and even add a touch of hydration. However, some toners can be drying, especially those with alcohol or astringents. To avoid irritation, go for alcohol-free formulations with soothing ingredients.

Best for Sensitive Skin - Cosrx Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner

You’re probably familiar with Cosrx’s game in the skincare industry, but their propolis skincare range, especially this propolis toner is chef's kiss. It is a light watery serum that contains 72.6% black bee propolis extract and 10% honey. Honey has long been used for its healing properties and propolis is just the same with its anti-inflammatory properties . This is no wonder why it works so well to soothe irritation and redness. The formula contains other ingredients like glycerin, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate to hydrate the skin.



Price: ₦14,250. Where To Buy: Shop Kona .

Dear Klairs Supple Preparation Facial Toner

This K-beauty toner is a dream for your skin barrier. It breaks the myth of toners being just “fancy water” for your skin because it actually does quite a lot for you. It contains soothing and nourishing ingredients like Beta-Glucan, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Extract, Licorice Root Extract, Centella Asiatica which soothe, hydrate and repair the skin. All skin types can benefit from this toner, especially dehydrated and sensitive skin.



It’s no wonder Korean women rave about it because its formula is so gentle and non-irritating, you honestly can’t go wrong with it. Price: ₦12,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Best for Acne - Neutrogena Fight and Fade Toner

This toner has become a go-to for acne-prone skin because it helps fade dark spots while tackling blemishes. It contains Glycolic Acid and Salicylic Acid which are two powerful ingredients that fight acne and prevent their development. Skincare isn’t about quick action, but if you want a product that delivers almost instant results, get this toner.



The only downside is that due to its potent ingredients, there’s a high chance of getting sunburnt if you don’t generously apply sunscreen.



Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty.

Best Cleansing Toner - Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner

Enriched with licorice root extract, this toner brightens and evens out your skin tone. This Licorice toner is a gem for not only cleansing the skin, but for hydration as it packs quite a punch of moisture, as well as for skin brightening. Also, it is made with an ingredient blend called “Puritox.”



This is a mixture of medicinal Korean herbs like Guava Leaves, Peony, Green Tea, Kudzu Root Extract. They work together to maintain the skin’s natural elasticity and firmness.



Price: ₦11,400. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

What is an Essence?

Essences are a newer category in the skincare world, originating from the famed K-Beauty routine. In the Korean 10-step skincare ritual, essence is the fourth step after cleansing, exfoliating, and toning. Essences are lightweight yet highly concentrated with active ingredients. They prepare your skin to absorb hydration and amplify the benefits of serums and moisturisers. Unlike toners, which focus on cleansing, essences target specific skin concerns like hydration, brightening, and anti-ageing.

Best Essence to Try - Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, this TikTok viral essence deeply hydrates, repairs, and plumps the skin. Its main ingredient is Snail Secretion Filtrate which is the excretion of snails (crazy right?) and sodium hyaluronate. This essence is very hydrating and it helps to improve skin barrier, lessen dark spots, and boost collagen production. At Pulse Picks, our Social Media Content Creator, Busayo Oluwafemi, praises the product for clearing her smile lines after consistent use.



Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

Best for Texture - Missha Time Revolution The First Essence 5X

This concentrated essence creates the perfect base by conditioning your skin with 80% Fermented Yeast Extract, Purple Barley, and Niacinamide. One common thing users of this toner rave about is how bright it makes their skin look, and how easy it is to layer on their serums afterwards. The fermented extract in this toner was created with Bifida Ferment Lysate, which is the star ingredient in Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Cream. Bifida Ferment Lysate is a skincare ingredient that is rich in probiotics and peptides, and helps with skin barrier function.



The packaging is quite luxe for its price as it comes in a literal silver glass bottle which you have to be careful about, for those who care about aesthetics. This essence brightens dull skin and evens out texture, leaving you with a glazed donut complexion. Price: ₦18,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kancky Beauty .

Fun fact: The ‘5X’ in the name stands for fifth generation which is the number of times they’ve had to change their formula.

Best for Dry Skin - Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Essence

Packed with probiotics and antioxidants, this essence nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier. If you’re a fan of products with milky textures like I am, you’ll love this essence. Created by dermatologists and considered a “cosmeceutical” product, this product is an essence/moisturiser hybrid. Although the brand says it can be used for all skin types, it would be great for people with dry, dull skin. Its formula combines Kombucha Tea extract with anti-aging benefits and sunflower seed oils for its antioxidants.



Additionally, it has fermented ingredients which are loaded with minerals and probiotics that greatly improve the skin’s health. Its formula is dual-phase so you have to shake it before using. Price: ₦34,991. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey .

Great Under Makeup - Pyunkang Yul Facial Essence Toner

This essence is a pretty simple product with only seven ingredients, the main one being 91% Milk Vetch Root Extract. It replaces purified water and has smaller particles which absorb into the skin better. It will give your skin a much needed boost of hydration and it layers well under makeup.



Price: ₦22,087. Where To Buy: Shop Hanpeau .

Essence vs. Toner: What’s the Difference?

Though the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, toners and essences serve distinct purposes. Toners are all about cleansing and balancing your skin post-wash, while essences focus on hydration and preparing your skin for the next steps in your routine. In terms of application, toners typically come first, followed by essences, serums, and moisturisers. If you’re short on time, you might feel tempted to pick one, but here’s the thing—they work beautifully together.

Should You Use Both?