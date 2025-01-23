Skincare is a journey, and anti-aging products often come with big promises. One-Day's You Real Collagen Intense Cream from Kona costs ₦17,000 and is a product designed to rejuvenate, fight wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. As someone completely new to collagen products, this review is equal parts first impressions and a mini research journey. Naturally, I had a ton of questions. Here’s what I discovered while reading on Google:

What is Collagen?

Collagen is a protein our bodies naturally produce, vital for skin elasticity and firmness. Unfortunately, production declines with age.

When to Use Collagen?

Collagen works best when paired with your body’s natural processes. It’s produced while you sleep, so nighttime use seems ideal. However, you can use it both day and night.



Who Can Use Collagen? Normal skin (like mine): Water-based serums or creams work well. Dry skin: People with this skin type would have to look for collagen products paired with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Acne-prone skin: Seek formulas with salicylic acid to balance hydration and oil.



When Should You Start?

You don’t have to wait for wrinkles to appear. Anti-aging products, including collagen creams, can be incorporated as early as your twenties.



How Long for Results?

A review of 26 studies revealed visible improvements in skin elasticity with daily collagen use over 4 to 12 weeks.



Can Collagen Be Combined with Actives?

Yes! Staples in my routine, like glycolic acid and retinol, work well with collagen. Retinol, in particular, complements collagen, forming a powerhouse duo for anti-aging.

Packaging

The first thing that caught my attention was the packaging. The product comes in a pink-and-white box with a clean design. While the name and ingredient list are in English, most of the text is in Korean, which made me dig a little deeper online. The only instructions provided read:

At the last step of your skincare routine, apply a thin layer over the entire face, pat in to absorb. Go over and apply extra layers onto wrinkle-prone areas for greater results.

The cream comes in a 30ml/1.01 fl oz tube—the same size as The Ordinary’s Retinol. When I opened the box, my first thought was, "Oh, it’s pretty!" The tube is made of plastic in a chic salmon-pink hue, echoing the box's aesthetic. It immediately reminded me of Hailey Bieber's Rhode Line—clean, minimal, and trendy.

One design detail I loved was the transparent, flat-bottom screw top. Many tube products come with tapered covers, which can be inconvenient since they need to lie on their side. This one, however, stands upright, with the product naturally concentrated toward the applicator. It’s a small but thoughtful touch that makes storage and usability much easier.

The transparent, tapered tube features a bulb-like tip, which I absolutely love. It adds a touch of elegance while also making it easy to control the amount of product dispensed—no more accidental spills or wasted product.

My First Impression

The cream itself is a thick, silky formula with a subtle baby-pink hue. Its fragrance is incredibly mild, with a faint floral note that’s pleasant without being overpowering. Personally, I don’t mind fragrance in skincare, but this is a plus for those who prefer unscented products. The consistency lives up to the claims—silky and stretchy. It reminded me of the Anua Rice Enzyme Brightening Cleansing Powder as a mask in texture.

Before fully including it into my routine, I test-patched it on my hand. I let it sit for about 30 minutes and checked for any changes the next morning. With no signs of irritation or issues, I decided to use it as part of my nighttime skincare routine.

After cleansing and toning, I decided to replace my usual moisturizer with the collagen cream in my routine to avoid feeling heavy on my face. Post-retinol, I applied a thin layer, waiting for it to fully absorb before heading to bed. By morning, my skin looked and felt as it usually does—no irritation, dryness, or unexpected reactions. After one week of applying , I’ll admit that my skin looked visibly more hydrated. Three weeks in, my skin’s texture is holding up well, but I can’t speak to definitive results just yet, especially since other products in my routine also target moisture and firmness. That said, the formula feels mild and gentle, making it a great entry point for those new to collagen.

Final Thoughts (For Now):