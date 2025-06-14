6 Cool Places to Take Your Dad This Weekend

Gifts are great, but Father's Day should go beyond gifting . That once-a-year event is about showing up and making memories with the father figures in your life, especially your dad. Whether they are fans of the arts , adventures, hands-on activities, or just kicking back in a lounge on weekends , visiting certain places that resonate with them goes a long way. Not sure where to visit? Here are 6 cool places to take Dad this Father's Day weekend. These places and activities take the guesswork out and turn the day and weekend into something he'll genuinely enjoy. What matters most is the time spent and memories made together!

1. A Laugh A Minute Makes a Memorable Father’s Day

If your dad enjoys watching comedy specials on Netflix , why not take him to a stand-up comedy show for Father's Day? You don't have to worry about venues and shows that are age-restricted. Still, there are several all-ages comedy shows that everyone can enjoy, including the younger members of your family. Make it an evening full of laughter and a memorable Father's Day, whether it's stand-up at a local club or a big-name act in town

Destination: You both can attend A Billion Laughs or Laughter Cave comedy show. They are consistently funny and affordable.

2. Wine Tasting Beer Tasting

For all beer-loving dads, the ultimate Father's Day treat is visiting a beer-tasting event or a nice beer place. Here's a fantastic activity for dads with their older kids. Go on a craft beer-tasting adventure to explore the brewing process, uncover new favourites, and enjoy a glass (or two) together. Also, you can have a scorecard to track and rate all the beers he's tasting.

Destination: Visit Bature Brewery at 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos. They are open every day from 3 pm to 11 pm.

3. Escape Rooms Are Cheaper Than Therapy

Most Nigerian fathers wouldn’t go to therapy, no matter how much they need it. So, consider a close alternative: Escape Rooms. If your dad loves a little thrill, this is the best time to try out an escape room. With a range of themes to choose from, the whole family can join forces, test their brainpower, and work together to conquer the challenge!

Destination: Escape Room 33 has exciting themes and side attractions. All for ₦10,000 to ₦12,000 per person and a fixed price of ₦40,000 for a group of 1-4 players if you plan to involve more family members.

4. You're not the Only Thing He Can Create

This headline is facts, and this Father’s Day might be the best time to test your DIY crafts with him and take a pottery class with your favourite guy. You can all laugh over your wacky creations or create something nice to showcase at home.

Destination: A good place to do this is any basket-weaving or pottery class around you. This weekend, Pottery and Pasta is your best bet. Ticket costs ₦35,000 per person.

5. Get Away From It All

Hit the open road with Dad for an adventure he won't forget. It can be as simple as a scenic drive or a day trip to somewhere relaxing like Omu Resort! Pack snacks, prepare his favourite playlist, and let the journey be the gift. I know you want to ask, How about security? Or how about fueling the car? Make it a destination road trip to not go out of “boundaries” or overuse fuel and go in the day time to stay safe. Whether your destination is the beach, your dad's favourite national park, or a lounge, this trip will create a lasting memory.

Destination: You can drive through Lekki-Epe and make your destination Omu Resort or Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and make your destination Peace Park or Hi-Impact Planet .

6. Celebrate Him Where It All Started

The traditionally-titled “Heads of the Home” would enjoy activities at home with the rest of the family. You can: Check out old family photo albums,

Surprise him with a cake,

DIY cooking,

Host a family game night where he wins, of course,

Karaoke night, and

Host a dinner party for him and the rest of the family or his friends. Destination: Your House. Easy Peasy. Lemon Squeasy!