11 Thoughtful Father’s Day Gift Ideas

When Father’s Day rolls around, it’s the time to sit with yourself and ask what your dad actually enjoys, what are his hobbies? His little indulgences? His day-to-day needs? Is he an avid gym-goer, a whisky collector, or just someone who appreciates comfort and quality, no matter the type of interests he has, there’s always a meaningful way to say, “I appreciate you.”

Father’s Day is celebrated every June 15, which means it’s officially time to gift and celebrate the fathers and father figures in our lives.

If you’re unsure what to get this year, here are 11 thoughtful, genuinely useful gift ideas that he’ll appreciate and actually use.

1. Quality Handmade Leather Slippers

There’s something timeless about a well-crafted pair of leather slippers. If your dad leans into traditional dressing like senator styles and Ankara, or he prefers something simple to slip on with jeans and a T-shirt, a premium pair of handmade leather slippers is always a good gift to give. They’re the kind of gift he’ll wear every day and remember you for, especially if they’re made to last.

2. Sunglasses

There’s a way rocking a stylish pair of sunglasses always looks so good on older men. If your dad drives a lot or loves weekend outings, a good pair of UV-protective sunglasses makes him look sharp while protecting his eyes. Look out for classic shapes like aviators or square frames for a universally flattering finish.

READ ALSO: 9 Best Crypto Trading Platforms for Nigerians in 2025

3. Xiaomi Smart Band 9

If your dad is a fitness enthusiast or just trying to get his daily 10,000 steps in, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is one of the most innovative ways to track it. With a 120Hz refresh rate and over 150 workout modes, it’s tech-savvy and easy-to-use. It monitors your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and even stress levels, all via the Mi Fitness app. It can also last up to 21 days on a single charge, so there’s no need for constant top-ups. Price: ₦60,500. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Fast Gadgets . 4. Skechers Max Cushioning Essential Trainers These walking shoes practically feel like clouds for the feet. If your dad is always on the move or needs extra support due to joint pain or long commutes, the Skechers Max Cushioning Essential trainers are the gift of comfort. They’re breathable, ultra-lightweight, and vegan-friendly, with air-cooled memory foam insoles and stretch-fit uppers. It also gets bonus points for the dual-density outsole that gives excellent grip (even in Nigeria’s rainy season). Price: ₦71,000. Where To Buy: Shop Shop B Code .

5. Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani

This iconic scent is light, aquatic, and has the kind of easy elegance that makes people lean in when he walks past. Acqua Di Gio features a blend of citrusy top notes, accented by a sea breeze and soft florals, that dry down to a masculine base of musk and patchouli.

Inspired by the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria, this fragrance smells like freedom and it’s perfect for the dad who’s always thinking of his next adventure. Price: ₦144,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com .

6. Elefor Deep Tissue Massage Gun

If your dad is constantly complaining about back pain (or if he's just a gadget lover), this massage gun is a lifesaver. With 10 interchangeable heads and up to 3,200 percussions per minute, the Elefor massage gun is a handy tool for everything from post-gym soreness to desk-induced tension.

It’s quiet, compact, and comes in a sturdy carry case for easy storage. Honestly, once he uses it, you’ll probably need to borrow it too. Price: $29.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Casio MTP-1302D-1A2VDF Men’s Enticer Watch

Some dads prefer simple, functional style and this stainless steel Casio is just that. With a clean black dial, classic silver-tone case, and 50-metre water resistance, it’s perfect for daily wear to work, church, or dinner. The battery lasts up to three years, so you won’t get the “how do I fix this wristwatch’s battery?” call any time soon. Price: ₦75,800. Where To Buy: Shop Watch Locker .

8. Beard and Hair Trimmer

This one’s self-explanatory but criminally underrated. A quality beard trimmer saves trips to the barber, especially for dads who like a tidy beard line or quick sideburn touch-up. Look for one with multiple guards and long battery life. Trust us, he’ll use it more than you think. Price: $38.95. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

READ ALSO: Turn Your Basic Car Into a Vibe With These 7 Accessories

9. Catena Malbec (2018)

For the wine-loving dad, a bottle of Catena Malbec is a surefire way to impress. This rich Argentinian red is bold, velvety, and perfect for dinner with friends. With deep flavours of dark berries, floral notes, and hints of mocha, it’s best served with red meat or hearty pasta dishes. If he has a wine rack, it’ll earn pride of place. Price: $21.75. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

10. Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva Rum

If wine isn’t his thing and he leans more towards sipping spirits, Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva is a great addition to his liquor cabinet. This Venezuelan dark rum is smooth, slightly sweet, and deeply flavourful, making it perfect for sipping neat or over ice.

It’s also a showstopper when guests come over because it’s the kind of bottle he’ll happily bring out for a toast. Price: ₦41,140. Where To Buy: Shop Adiba .

11. 20-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set (Stainless Steel)

If your dad likes to play host people or he dreams of being the family’s personal mixologist, this cocktail shaker set is an absolute treat. With over 20 tools (including a swizzle stick, bottle openers, strainers, jiggers, and more), it’s a complete bartender’s toolkit.

Throw in a bottle of his favourite liquor and maybe a “Dad’s Bar” sign, and you’ve got yourself a gift that keeps on giving. Price: ₦35,450. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .