Do You Really Need Setting Spray? A Makeup Artist Tells Us the Truth

When it comes to setting makeup, the age-old debate between powders and sprays continues to divide beauty and makeup lovers, even today. Do you really need both, or is one superior? To settle the debate, I spoke to Raji Ajedamilare Imogen (Rai) , a Lagos-based makeup artist renowned for creating stunning looks on Nigerian women. He shared his expert insights, professional tips, and must-have product recommendations. Keep reading to find out what works best for your makeup routine.

How Setting Powders and Sprays Have Evolved

Both setting powders and sprays have come a long way, from being originally created for actors in theatre and film to now being used by every makeup wearer. According to Rai, setting powders have become more sophisticated, with various finishes, undertones, and coverage levels.

“Setting powders or sprays can make or break your makeup. Setting powders have different finishes and undertones and sometimes, if poorly done, it would not work well with the other products you've placed on your skin. So finding setting powders with good coverage and the right undertones is amazing, as it helps the makeup appear better.” he explains. Meanwhile, setting sprays have also improved. “I’m super glad that makeup technology is advancing,” says Rai. “Newer sprays can now set the products without breaking them, retain texture, and increase the makeup’s durability.”

What Are Setting Powders?

Setting powders are finely milled powders designed to ”set” liquid and cream products, reduce shine, and enhance the longevity of your makeup.

Types of Setting Powders and When to Use Them

Pressed powders: These are the powders you typically carry around for touch-ups. They help to mattify and control oil production on areas that are prone to getting oily (forehead, nose, and chin).

Loose powders: Similar to pressed powders, loose powders give a softer, airbrushed finish and are great for baking.

Translucent powders: These are great for setting makeup without adding extra colour.

“Setting powders mostly have different undertones, coverages, and finishes,” Rai explains. “Choosing one over another depends on the look you’re going for. Some artists prefer a dewy or luminous finish, while others want a matte finish.”

How Do Setting Sprays Work?

Setting sprays, on the other hand, come in liquid form. Rai explains that they ”lock the powders and the liquids you have used, or the entire base you've created.” They give the whole makeup look a seamless, long-lasting finish.

Rai’s Expert Setting Powders and Setting Spray Recommendations

Rai recommended some of his favourite setting powders and sprays, which he personally uses on his clients. They are both affordable and high-end.

Setting Powders

1. Nuban Beauty Setting Powder

If you want a smooth, shine-free finish, try the Nuban Beauty Oil Control Setting Powder. Created for normal, combination, and oily skin, this finely milled powder absorbs excess oil and moisture, keeping your makeup looking fresh and matte for longer. Rai praises this setting powder, recalling his first time using it.

He shared that “the first time I tried Nuban setting powder was memorable. Their shade caramel gave me the most gorgeous finish with a beautiful coverage and undertone. My client and I were left in awe on this day.”

Price: ₦10,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nuban Beauty .

2. Beauty by AD Setting Powder

For anyone who loves a featherlight setting powder that won’t settle into fine lines, Beauty by AD has you covered. This ultra-smooth formula settles into the skin with no cakiness, cracking, or creasing, especially under the eyes. Plus, there’s zero flashback, so your makeup will look just as perfect in photos as it does in real life.

Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty By Ad .

3. Hegai & Esther Photo Perfect Setting Powder

This triple-milled loose powder is designed to give you a smooth, soft-focus effect that keeps oil and shine at bay. You can use it alone or over foundation, as it works to blur imperfections and enhance your complexion.

Price: ₦7,200. Where To Buy: Shop Hegai And Esther .

4. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder

Inspired by the founder’s love for baking, this powder melts seamlessly into the skin and creates a matte and glowy finish.

Rai explained that “the brand owner lives in Dubai. She formulated this setting powder with Dubai's extremely hot weather in mind. With this, her formulation lasts for long and has good coverage.”

Price: ₦80,625. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty By Tejj .

5. One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder

Created by beauty mogul Patrick Starrr, this setting powder is a dream for anyone battling excess shine. It has an oil-control effect while still keeping your skin looking natural and never flat. It comes in two colours: a universal translucent shade for fair to medium skin and a dark/deep shade for dark to very deep skin tones.

Price: ₦75,680. Where To Buy: Shop Shiela Beauty World .

Setting Sprays

1. Niya Beauty Setting Spray

Affordable and effective, the Niya Beauty Setting Spray is perfect for keeping oil at bay while making sure your makeup stays put. Its long-lasting matte effect is great for oily and combination skin types. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that gets the job done, this one is worth adding to your kit.

Price: ₦10,500. Where To Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

2. Nuban Beauty Seal It! Makeup Fixing Spray

This fan-favourite setting spray is often sold out, which should tell you how great it is. The SEAL IT! Makeup Fixing Spray locks in your makeup and gives it a natural, skin-like finish. Not only does it set your makeup, but it also primes and hydrates, which prevents cakiness.

Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

3. e.l.f. Power Grip Setting Spray

Much like its cult-favourite predecessor, Power Grip Primer, E.L.F.’s Power Grip Setting Spray ensures your makeup stays in place with a strong hold. It has a ”bi-phase formula”, which is a mix of oil and water, so you have to shake it first before using. Created with aloe and hydrating ingredients like squalane and glycerin, it’s perfect for those who want their makeup to last all day with a beautiful glow.

Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: Shop Arewa Obirin .

4. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

An OG in the setting spray game, Urban Decay’s All Nighter has earned its legendary status. This waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-resistant spray keeps your makeup intact for up to 16 hours with no touch-ups needed. Its temperature-control technology prevents your foundation from melting in hot weather or drying out in cold conditions.

Price: ₦75,000. Where to Buy: Shop Nana Hawa Beauty .

How To Apply Setting Powder Without Looking Cakey

One thing that makeup users dread the most is makeup that looks cakey. This “cakey” look is when makeup looks heavy or thick instead of next to natural. Rai shared his expert tips on properly using your setting powder without getting the dreaded cakey look.

Hydrate first: Rai explains that “if your base looks dry, use a hydrating setting spray before applying powder and let it dry.” Use a powder puff: His second tip is to “pick a powder puff and dip into a setting powder before pressing at the back of your hand till it’s evenly coated; then set on your face.” Damp beauty blender method: Rai adds that “you can also use a damp beauty blender dipped in your setting powder before applying where you want to set.”

How To Apply Setting Spray Without a Sticky Finish

• Don’t spray too close!

Rai advises to “try three spritzes, one on the left, one on the right, and one in the centre, then assess before adding more.” He further explains that “when you apply too close to the skin, it feels like you drenched water on your face. The mist is meant to settle on your face, so when it's applied too close, it just comes off like you attacked your face with a gush of water.”

• Know your spray type

Hydrating sprays work best for dry skin, while mattifying sprays are great for oily skin.

For long days or humid conditions, product selection is everything. “Based on the brand you choose, good setting powders and sprays last 12 to 24 hours,” Raji reveals.

When to Use Both Together

For maximum longevity, Rai says to “use a setting spray on your liquid base, then apply setting powder. Bake with powder if needed, then finish with another setting spray.” But for short wear, he says you can use a setting spray alone, and for a matte finish, “powders are key.”

Choosing the Right Product for Your Skin Type

Rai explains that for oily skin, “matte powders work best, but hydration is still important. Start with a hydrating base, then use a mattifying setting powder and a final mattifying spray.”

Dry skin – “Avoid matte powders, or your face will look cakey. Instead, use products that hydrate,” he says.

Sensitive skin: Rai advises anyone with sensitive skin to “know what you're sensitive to and always read the ingredients on your powder or spray.”

So, are setting powders better than setting sprays? The truth is, you need both.