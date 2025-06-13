What to Wear (and Where to Watch) the 2025 Club World Cup in Lagos

The revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup comes with major changes. From FIFA improving the tournament’s competitive level and financial rewards to departing from the usual seven-team structure and hosting a record 32 clubs, this edition will showcase the best football talents from across the globe.

A dramatically increased prize money, now reaching $1 billion , further increases the excitement. With this expanded format and lucrative incentives, FIFA aims to elevate the tournament’s status in world football, changing its previous perception as a minor event.

What is Different About the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins on Saturday, June 14, 2025, and promises an exciting series of matches culminating in the final on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Hosted in the United States, across 11 cities and 12 stadiums, this tournament isn’t one to miss.

According to the Olympics , qualified teams for this edition will include the winners of continental club competitions, like the UEFA Champions League, in the past four years and aggregate points rankings of clubs in the confederation in the same period. Each confederation gets a quota and here’s what this year’s looks like.

For UEFA (Europe), these 12 clubs will be participating: Chelsea Manchester City Real Madrid Porto Bayern Munich Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain Benfica Juventus Borussia Dortmund Atletico Madrid Red Bull Salzburg CONMEBOL (South America) will have 6 clubs: Palmeiras Flamengo River Plate Fluminense Boca Juniors River Plate The 5 qualified Concacaf (North America) clubs are: Inter Miami (Qualified as Hosts) Los Angeles FC Pachuca Monterrey Seattle Sounders FC 4 clubs representing AFC (Asia) will be: Al Hilal Urawa Red Diamonds Ulsan HD Al Ain These 4 clubs will represent CAF ( Africa ): Esperance De Tunis Al Ahly Wydad AC Mamelodi Sundowns Finally, OFC (Oceania) will have Auckland City as the 1 club representing the Confederation in the tournament. This edition is special because of the new confederation quotas and qualification requirements, which are detailed here .

With that, this year’s edition promises more competitiveness with more stars on show, and we, the viewers, are “sat” for it.



From Johnny Rockets to The Cabin and Bamboo Lounge, these seven spots are hosting watch parties to enjoy every FIFA Club World Cup match in Lagos, with add-ons for a memorable experience.

Best Fits for Guys to Shop When Attending These Watch Parties

Considering recent, surprising yet heavy rainfall and how hot it still gets on other days, the weather is a significant factor to consider when visiting any of our recommended spots for any Club World Cup game. The go-to fit is the team shirt of the team you’re supporting, paired comfortably with jeans or cargo pants.

If you’re a neutral fan, wear these beautifully designed Nigerian club jerseys or a white or black tee. A personal preference would be tees in any of these colours, but boxy and slightly cropped.



You can shop quality 2025/2026 kits for all teams participating in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup in all sizes from Enigma Jersey . Prices range from ₦18,000 to ₦25,000.

If it's hot outside, consider switching from jeans to cargo pants or cargo shorts. But, if the weather is cold, consider layering with an open jacket to still allow your jersey to peek through.

Check out these plain cargo pants in black, grey, and brown from Plain Island , selling for ₦25,000.

You can buy these quality cargo shorts in black and different sizes from Plain Island for ₦16,000.

A warm, closed jacket pairs well with your favourite team’s colour on your cap or scarf in harsher cold weather conditions.

Check out these plain, straight, curved snapback caps from Plain Island in different colours, selling for ₦12,000.

This vintage scarf from Vintage Scarf Affairs , selling for ₦9,000 per piece, is a perfect substitute on days you don’t feel like wearing caps or need extra warmth.

For footwear, choose something comfortable, such as a pair of shoes or slides, depending on your vibe. Remember to accessorize .

Adidas Samba [Superbuy]

Check out this white and black Adidas Samba OG Shoe on Superbuy selling for ₦79,800.

New Balance 'White Grey' Sneakers-1080x1440

This pair of New Balance white and grey sneakers on DexStiches , selling for ₦80,250, is another option to ground your fit.

This premium plain black tech slide from Plain Island selling for ₦27,000 is perfect for rainy days or days you don’t feel like wearing shoes.

With an exciting lineup of teams, thrilling matches, and fantastic watch party locations in Lagos, this year’s FIFA Club World Cup promises unforgettable moments. Whether you’re donning your favourite team jersey or opting for a stylish and comfortable outfit , be sure to watch in style. Guys, it’s 2025, and a lot of beautiful ladies watch football. (just saying)