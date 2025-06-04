⁠I Tried the Drip Closet App for Four Months. Here's My Honest Review

Earlier this year, I switched to a hybrid work role, splitting my time between in-office work and meetings and working from home . My wardrobe, which had long leaned toward casual comfort, suddenly felt out of sync with my lifestyle change . I didn’t want to spend on clothes I didn’t need or fall into the cycle of wearing the same three “safe” outfits. That’s where Drip, a digital wardrobe app I ended up using almost daily, came in. Over the past four months, I used the app alongside a stylist friend to catalogue my wardrobe, plan outfits, and explore new ways of dressing with the help of AI. Here’s how it went and what you should know before trying it yourself.

What Is the Drip App?

Drip is a free iOS fashion and lifestyle app that combines wardrobe organisation, outfit planning, and social styling in one sleek platform. This digital closet organiser features an AI standout that helps analyse outfits, suggest similar items, and even identify where to purchase them. It is useful for style inspiration and practical shopping. Think of it as a digital closet meets Pinterest meets Shazam, but for fashion.

It’s designed for fashion-conscious users who want to elevate their style while staying organised, saving money, and reducing outfit decision fatigue. Drip is currently only available on iOS ( iPhone , iOS 15.0 or later) and supports JPG and PNG formats.

Drip Closet App Feature Round-Up

1. Virtual Closet

Drip’s virtual closet lets you upload photos of your clothing items, categorise them, and create a digital inventory. The AI assists by removing backgrounds and identifying key attributes like type, colour, and season. Use natural daylight to take clear, front-facing photos of your items against a plain wall. This will make the AI processing much more accurate. I found it easiest to batch-upload pieces every Sunday, especially after getting my laundry or a new clothing item.

2. Mirror Posts

“Mirrors” are your visual style playground. They let you create and share complete outfits by combining pieces from your digital closet or uploading full-body selfies. You can remix outfits you’ve worn and create templates for later. One of our most-used templates was for Friday in-office days, where we’d remix a previous outfit with either a new pair of pants or button-down shirts.

3. AI Outfit Scanner

Think of it as “Shazam for outfits.” Drip's AI outfit planner does more than style suggestions when you upload a look (a selfie, a celebrity fit, or a Pinterest screenshot). It: Breaks down the outfit into individual items

Analyses brand aesthetics and fabric types

Suggests similar pieces

Lists price ranges

Recommends local or nearby stores to buy them (based on your location) Tip: Enabling location permissions will give you the best and closest store suggestions. I found store links in Lagos and online boutiques I’d never heard of.

4. Spotlight

Spotlight is a weekly contest where users vote on their favourite community outfit. The top looks get featured. It’s fun, but it tends to reward more visible users. New users can still benefit from the exposure, but your vote count may start slow.

5. Social Styling

Add friends, browse outfits, follow style trends, and connect with other fashion enthusiasts. It’s a budding community of creatives, stylists, and everyday users. Follow the official @thedrip.app on Instagram to stay updated on feature drops and community challenges.

My Four-Month Experience with Drip

I used Drip with my stylist friend to plan my work outfits the night before my two in-office days every week, on weekends for events, and to log a new piece whenever I bought one. It quickly became my unofficial style assistant and our collaborative tool. We created Mirror templates that made dressing feel less stressful after a month. Since I wear a mix of Western staples and Nigerian native wear like kaftans and occasionally agbada to church on Sundays, I was curious how well the AI would handle them. While agbada was sometimes tricky for the AI to break down accurately, especially when it came to layers or embroidery details, the app still managed to identify colours, general silhouettes, and similar alternatives from local brands. I even discovered two Lagos-based stores through the outfit scanner that stocked matching footwear. The app helped me spot that I had no boxy tees and one too many corporate shirts. It influenced my next shopping run, and my stylist friend used this to create an outfit balance over time. I recommended it often, especially to friends who felt stuck in a style rut, wanted to upgrade their style or shop more intentionally. Was it perfect? No. But it made getting dressed smarter and more expressive, especially when I didn’t want to overthink my fits.

What I Loved and What Could Be Better

Overall, I loved how useful the app’s AI was, especially for identifying local alternatives and helping me avoid unnecessary purchases. Its sleek interface and smart tagging made closet organisation easy, and I genuinely enjoyed the creativity that came with Mirror posts. It simplified outfit planning for my hybrid lifestyle and added a bit of daily fun. That said, it’s still an iOS-only platform, which limits who I can recommend it to. A few image glitches popped up when uploading native wear, and while Spotlight is exciting, it sometimes felt like a popularity contest more than a merit-based feature. Still, these were minor issues in what was otherwise a reliable and enjoyable experience.

Other Users Reviews

I recently came across various user reviews about the app on X (formerly Twitter) and spoke with a few acquaintances who use it. “I just found this app where you can log all your clothes and create outfits, and honestly, I'm completely obsessed!” @snotlizfr This post and the comment section prove how helpful this app can be when maximised. “Drip helped me identify gaps in my wardrobe I didn’t even notice. Now I shop intentionally.” – Zara A., a stylist and creator friend.

How to Start Using the Drip App

Download the app from the App Store , create a profile, and allow photo/camera access.

Upload 5–10 clothing pieces to build your virtual closet.

Create and remix outfits in Mirror mode (for personal planning or public sharing).

Use the AI Scanner to identify looks, get local store links, and build a smarter wardrobe.