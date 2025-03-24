If I got a thousand naira every time someone asked me, "Why is your face oily like this?" I'd be a rich aunty living somewhere in Gustavo, St. Barthélemy, wearing exotic boho dresses and accessories, and eating the finest meals.

Clay masks do everything. With ingredients like bentonite and kaolin, they soak up oil and clear out pores to prevent breakouts. Their anti-inflammatory properties make them great for acne-prone skin, and they also work as gentle exfoliants to smooth out texture.



Even though they absorb oil, they won’t leave your skin feeling dry; they help keep moisture levels balanced. Plus, they’re packed with minerals like magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which give your skin the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and glowing.

They absorb excess oil, reduce shine, and unclog pores, giving your skin a healthy, matte texture. Below, I'll explain in detail the benefits of these clay masks, the ingredients to look for, and how to use them.

1. Pure Skin 5-Minute Oil-Control Clay Mask

This face mask has all the good stuff; clay, lactic acid, and salicylic acid to clear out pores, plus a “calming complex” with panthenol, basil extract, and green tea to soothe the skin. I love the added glycerin and panthenol so that it doesn’t dry your skin. Plus, it works fast, taking just five minutes to dry, and you only need to use it once a week. Low effort, high reward! Key Ingredient: Salicylic acid.

Where to Buy: Slique Beauty . Price: ₦8,500.

2. Beauty Formulas Clay Mask with Activated Charcoal

The Beauty Formulas Clay Mask with Activated Charcoal is a powerhouse for oily and congested skin. Packed with natural Kaolin clay and activated charcoal, it absorbs excess oil and deeply cleanses your pores, leaving your skin feeling fresh and balanced. Plus, with 100ml of product, you get plenty of use. Active Ingredients: Kaolin clay and activated charcoal.

Where to Shop: Girly Essentials . Price: ₦4,000.

3. Beauty Formulas Tea Tree Facial Mask

Its classic green clay texture deeply cleanses without making your skin feel dry or greasy. The tea tree scent is quite strong, but the results will speak for themselves if you can get past that. It helps bring deep-set impurities to the surface, making it easier to clear your skin with spot treatments and the rest of your routine. If you have a combination of oily skin and need a solid weekly detox, this is the one! Active Ingredients: Tea tree oil.

Where to Shop: Allure Beauty . Price: ₦3,500.

4. Simple Detox and Brighten Clay Mask

Simple detox and brightening clay masks absorb oil, impurities, and pollutants. The ingredients promote microcirculation for revived and revitalised skin. It is 100% free from artificial colour and fragrance and perfect for sensitive skin. Key Ingredients: Kaolin, Niacinamide, Vitamin C and E, natural clays.

Where to Shop: Perona Beauty . Price: ₦4,500.

5. The Inkey List Kaolin Clay Mask

The Inkey List Kaolin Clay Mask is a premium clay mask that deep cleanses and exfoliates the skin to restore moisture and balance the complexion. It refreshes the skin and gives it a radiant glow. Key Ingredients: Kaolin.

Where to Shop: Beauty and Skin . Price: ₦12,450.

How Does a Clay Mask Work?

Do clay masks work? Yes! They are one of the most popular skincare products. They detoxify the skin by absorbing excess oil, bacteria, and impurities from the pores. They prevent and unclog clogged pores, which in turn prevents breakouts. They also tighten the skin to give it a smoother appearance.

The Benefits of Using Clay Masks for Oily Skin

Clay masks are the ultimate multitaskers packed with bentonite and kaolin, they dive deep into your pores, soaking up oil and impurities to keep breakouts at bay. Their anti-inflammatory properties make them a dream for acne-prone skin, while their gentle exfoliation smooths texture and boosts your glow.

Clay masks are also not just about absorption; they help maintain moisture balance, so your skin stays fresh, not parched. With a powerhouse blend of magnesium, calcium, and potassium, clay masks don’t just cleanse; they nourish, leaving your skin looking and feeling its best.

Side Effects of Using Clay Masks for Oily Skin

While clay masks have proven effective and safe for oily skin, dryness remains a common side effect . Some clay masks make the skin too tight or dry, which can damage it. Irritation and redness are other issues some people with sensitive skin experience with clay masks.

The number one skincare rule should be applied in this case—always patch test your products on a discreet area before applying them to the rest of your face or body. If you experience persistent discomfort, redness, or irritation, it is best to discontinue use.

What Ingredients to Look for and Avoid in a Clay Mask

When shopping for a clay mask, look out for active, beneficial, and harmful ingredients to improve your skin health and protect your skin from damage.



Key Ingredients to Look For: Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid unclogs and exfoliates pores and is effective for acne-prone skin.



Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent acne and soothe irritated skin.



Glycolic acid: This is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that fades hyperpigmentation, reduces acne, stimulates collagen production, and improves skin texture.

Niacinamide (Vitamin B): This ingredient improves skin elasticity and barrier, evens skin tone, and brightens the skin.



Hyaluronic acid: Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains moisture. It keeps the skin hydrated and supple by binding water to the skin cells.

Harmful ingredients to avoid:

Avoid these harmful ingredients in clay masks : paraben, sulphates, fragrances, ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, phthalates, formaldehyde, mineral oil, and synthetic dyes. These ingredients cause irritation and allergic reactions, especially for sensitive skin. They can also damage the skin's barrier and cause breakouts.

How to Use Clay Masks for Oily Skin Effectively

Do clay masks work? Yes, they do. But they might be counterproductive if not used correctly. Here’s how to use clay masks effectively for oily skin: Wash your hands and face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and sebum. This accelerates the clay mask’s effectiveness.

Use a clean towel to dry up the water and moisture on your face.

Apply a thin layer of clay mask to your face evenly with your fingers or a brush. Avoid sensitive areas like your eyes and mouth.

Leave the mask on your face for at least 10 to 15 minutes to allow the mask to absorb excess oil and impurities. It is normal to feel your skin tighten as the mask dries.

Once the set time has passed, wash off the mass with warm water. Then, use your hands to gently remove the mask residue.

Make sure to use a moisturiser to prevent damaging your skin barrier.

