Achieving soft, glowing skin doesn’t have to be a struggle, and Vaseline body oils are here to make that easier than ever. These oils deeply hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and looking radiant. Whether your skin is dry and needs a little extra love, or you just want to improve your complexion, Vaseline has a variety of body oils that cater to every need.

From Cocoa Radiant to Sensitive Skin Relief, there's a Vaseline oil for every skin concern, and we're here to help you pick the best one for you.

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant is made with 100% pure cocoa to help replenish your skin, smell great and look supple. This type is great for dull or dry skin as it improves the skin’s appearance by giving it a bright, healthy glow. The major benefit of this body oil is that it is not greasy and it absorbs quickly. To get the best out of the Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant, it is best to use it when the skin is damp after a bath to lock in moisture. Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Arewaobinrin

Vaseline Vitamin B3 Body Oil

Vaseline vitamin B3 body oil enhances your skin's texture, leaving it soft, smooth, and naturally radiant. It locks in moisture, preventing dryness, and helps to maintain your skin’s natural hydration without any greasy residue. Moisturizers containing Vitamin B3 are known to repair skin cells, prevent water loss, and retain the skin’s moisture content.

This body oil works best in reversing wrinkles and smoothening the skin’s texture. It is highly recommended as an anti-ageing moisturizer. Price: ₦11,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop

Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Hydrating Body Oil

This body oil absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave grease residue on the skin. It is perfect for dull and dehydrated skin. It softens and revitalizes the skin while giving it a healthy glow. It is formulated with Vitamin E, jojoba, coconut oil, and 1% lipids. How to use: To achieve an even better result, mix a few body oil drops and apply them throughout the day. Price: ₦29,200, Where to Buy: Shop My Skin Plug

Vaseline Coconut Restore Body Oil

Vaseline Coconut Restore Body Oil is perfect for dry, damaged skin. Coconut oil is naturally known for its deep nourishing, moisturizing and reparative properties which help to repair and restore damaged skin barriers. This body oil absorbs quickly without leaving any grease residue. It is sure to leave your skin looking soft to the touch, and well moisturized. Price: ₦11,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism

Vaseline Essential Even Tone Body Oil

Vaseline Intensive Care Even Tone Body Gel Oil helps to maintain healthy, fresh-looking skin while giving a natural glow. Its rich formula provides deep moisture, keeping your skin hydrated throughout the day. As the name suggests, it helps to blend your skin tone and repairs hyperpigmented skin. Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

Vaseline Sensitive Skin Relief Body Gel Oil

When your skin is sensitive and prone to irritation, you need a product that’s gentle yet effective. Vaseline Sensitive Skin Relief Body Gel Oil is specially formulated with hypoallergenic ingredients to minimize the risk of allergic reactions.

Its soothing, moisturizing properties deliver long-lasting hydration without irritation, ensuring your skin feels comfortable and cared for. Perfect for those with sensitive or easily irritated skin, this oil works to calm and nourish while leaving your skin soft, smooth, and healthy-looking.



Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

Vaseline Soothing Hydration Body Gel Oil

Vaseline Soothing Hydration Body Gel Oil is best for dry skin. It provides deep hydration that gives the skin a smooth and silky texture. This body gel oil is formulated with ingredients that nourishe the skin and repair damaged skin barriers. Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

Vaseline Advanced Repair Body Gel Oil

If you’re dealing with a damaged skin barrier or chronic dryness, Vaseline Advanced Repair Body Gel Oil is exactly what you need. Formulated to deeply hydrate and repair the skin, it nourishes with essential ingredients like Vitamin E and lipids that help restore the skin’s natural moisture balance. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave any greasy residue behind, making it perfect for anyone looking for a non-greasy, long-lasting hydration solution.



Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria

Vaseline Nourishing Moisture Body Gel Oil