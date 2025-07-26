11 Cheapest Federal Universities in Nigeria (2025)

School fees in Nigeria have changed drastically. Less than three years ago, federal universities were known for their low tuition that often ranged between ₦20,000 and ₦50,000. But in 2023, that reality shifted. Following a nationwide hike in tertiary school fees, federal universities now charge more. Despite the introduction of student loans , many students, especially freshers, still struggle to cover basic expenses. Some federal universities remain relatively affordable . Based on the most recent tuition information, we've ranked the 11 cheapest federal universities in Nigeria in 2025. Note: These fees are for new students only and exclude hostel fees, acceptance fees, and other levies. In many cases, the amount varies depending on your course of study. Some institutions are yet to release their official fees for the 2025/2026 academic session, so this list reflects the latest available data.

1. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

Fees: ₦33,000

Location: Borno State UNIMAID remains the most affordable federal university in the country. It is also known for its reputable medical, law, and engineering programs. This university has one of the largest campuses in the Northeast. Its low fees make it a top choice for students seeking quality education without spending a fortune. Visit their website

2. University of Jos (UNIJOS)

Fees: ₦45,000

Location: Plateau State UNIJOS is one of the most respected schools in northern Nigeria, especially for social sciences and humanities. With calm surroundings and relatively stable academic calendars, it offers excellent value at an extremely low cost. Visit their website

3. Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA)

Fees: ₦45,000 - ₦60,000

Location: Katsina State Though newer than others on this list, FUDMA is gradually building a name for itself in the sciences and agriculture. It offers a solid academic foundation and maintains one of Nigeria's lowest tuition ranges. Visit their website

4. Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA)

Fees: ₦50,000

Location: Nasarawa State Situated in central Nigeria, FULAFIA has grown in reputation for its arts, sciences, and education programs. Steadily going strong in stable leadership and decent infrastructure, it remains one of the most accessible federal universities in terms of tuition. Visit their website

5. Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)

Fees: ₦52,800

Location: Yobe State FUGASHUA focuses on sciences and agriculture, with a growing population of students and ongoing infrastructural development. Despite security challenges in the region, the school maintains some of the lowest tuition fees nationwide. Visit their website

6. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Fees: ₦66,500 - ₦84,500

Location: Kaduna State One of Nigeria’s oldest and largest universities, ABU is a powerhouse in law, medicine, engineering, and social sciences. Its affordable fee structure makes it a favourite for students nationwide and beyond. Visit their website

7. Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB)

Fees: ₦75,000

Location: Borno State NAUB stands out for its discipline-focused curriculum and emphasis on security and engineering programs. Despite its specialised structure, its fees remain very pocket-friendly for freshers. Visit their website

8. Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto (UDUSOK)

Fees: ₦75,660 - ₦124,260

Location: Sokoto State UDUSOK is a top federal university for education, law, and sciences. Its wide fee range depends on your faculty, but it still ranks among the cheapest, especially for non-laboratory courses. Visit their website

9. Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM)

Fees: ₦78,000 - ₦81,160

Location: Benue State With a strong agricultural focus, FUAM is ideal for students interested in farming, technology, and life sciences. Despite its specialised offerings, it remains very affordable. Visit their website

10. Federal University Kashere (FUKASHERE)

Fees: ₦85,000 (mostly tuition-free; other fees apply)

Location: Gombe State FUKASHERE promotes development in social sciences, education, and management. Though largely tuition-free, new students must pay minimal charges for registration and other services. Visit their website

11. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Fees: ₦89,200 - ₦190,200

Location: Osun State OAU is one of Nigeria’s most prestigious universities, with a rich academic history in law, engineering, and health sciences. Despite a wide fee range, many departments remain affordable compared to other top-tier institutions. Visit their website

What to Keep in Mind Before Choosing a University

Beyond school fees, factor in the following: Cost of Living in the School’s Location: Some cities are pricier than others.

Course of Study: Fees often vary by course. Medical and engineering students typically pay more than arts or social science students.

The School’s Academic Reputation: This includes the prestige of their certificates, strike history, and available facilities.

Other Expenses: Remember, tuition is only part of the cost. You should also consider acceptance, accommodation, and departmental charges.