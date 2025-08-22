How to Get the NELFUND Student Loan in Nigeria

Are you a student in Nigeria tired of constantly struggling to pay your tuition? Or maybe you’ve had to stop schooling due to a lack of funding but still dream of furthering your education. Well, breathe easy—help is finally here. The Nigerian government recently launched NELFUND (Nigerian Education Loan Fund), a game-changer for students who need financial aid to pay tuition or cover living expenses. This initiative isn’t only for students in federal schools; students in state and private universities can apply, too! But how does this loan work? Is it real or just another government promise with no follow-through? What if you need a quick loan for other things outside school? Are there safe apps to try? Let’s get into it.

What Exactly Is NELFUND and Why Should You Care?

Higher education in Nigeria isn’t cheap. Tuition, textbooks, feeding, transportation, and WiFi subscriptions can burden any average student. That’s where NELFUND comes in. NELFUND provides interest-free loans to help eligible students cover their school fees and upkeep. That means you can focus on studying instead of hustling for cash every semester. And yes, it’s a real program, not another Twitter rumor. The NELFUND team confirmed they’ve received ₦50 billion from the EFCC to fund this initiative.

Who Can Apply for NELFUND?

Before you rush to apply, let’s be sure you qualify. To apply, you must be: A Nigerian citizen

Enrolled in a federal, state, or private university/polytechnic/college

Registered with JAMB

Able to provide your NIN and BVN

Can prove your admission and student status

Evidence of being in financial need Your school must also be on the list of approved institutions ; over 240 schools are already participating.

NELFUND has released fresh guidelines for student upkeep loans, stating that disbursements will now strictly follow each institution’s academic calendar. This means students will only receive upkeep payments during their active academic session, and once the session ends, the disbursement automatically stops. To access support for the next session, students must reapply for both upkeep loans and institutional charges at the beginning of the new academic year.

The Fund also announced improvements to its online portal, which will now display only the upkeep loans collected within a particular session. Institutions have been urged to promptly upload their academic calendars and session details to prevent delays, ensuring students can enjoy uninterrupted access to their upkeep benefits.

Step-by-Step: How to Apply for the NELFUND Student Loan

Here’s how to apply without getting lost in the “plenty grammar” on the site: 1. Visit the NELFUND Portal Visit www.nelf.gov.ng 2. Create Your Account Click on “Apply Now”

Then hit “Get Started”

Input your email and choose a password 3. Verify Your Identity Confirm you’re Nigerian

Enter your NIN and BVN

The system will auto-fill your name, date of birth, etc. 4. Add Your School Info Provide your institution name, admission number, and JAMB registration number

You’ll also need your student ID card, admission letter, and possibly your school fees invoice 5. Agree to the Loan Terms You’ll be asked to: Accept the GSI (Global Standing Instruction) — this lets the government deduct repayment automatically after you graduate and start working.

Review everything you’ve entered

Click Submit 6. Track Your Application You can log back in at any time to check the status. If all goes well, your loan should be disbursed within 30 days!

What Will the NELFUND Loan Cover?

Good question! The loan is split into two main parts: Tuition Fees: Sent directly to your school

Upkeep Allowance: Sent to your account monthly — up to ₦20,000 per month No, you can’t use all the money to buy a new iPhone or travel to Dubai. But it will help you feed well, pay your bills, and stop depending on your relatives.

How Much Has the Government Disbursed So Far?

NELFUND has already approved loans for over 215,000 students and disbursed more than ₦54 billion across institutions. They shared the breakdown of the disbursement on their X page.

What If You Need a Quick Loan Outside School Matters? Try These 3 Safe Loan Apps

