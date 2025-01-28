Let’s face it—dry skin can feel like a never-ending battle. From the chilly harmattan air to the harsh effects of scorching heat in Nigeria, that tight, itchy sensation is anything but glamorous. But what if the secret to silky-smooth skin was as simple as switching up your shower routine? This is where the humble body wash enters. It is a daily essential that can either be your skin’s best friend or its worst enemy.

In the world of beauty, not all body washes are created equal. Some strip away moisture and leave your skin crying out for help, while others are packed with nourishing ingredients that transform your skin from parched to plush. If you’re tired of slathering on layers of moisturiser just to feel human again, you’re in the right place.

And if you’re a dry skin warrior, amping up your moisturisation starts from the shower. We’ve rounded up the best body washes designed to hydrate, soothe, and pamper your dry skin, turning your shower into a spa-like experience. So if you’re ready to say goodbye to dryness and hello to a silky-smooth glow? Just keep reading.

CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

This body wash has a creamy gel-to-foam texture that suds up pretty well. It is not drying at all due to the addition of glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid in it. CeraVe is a favourite brand amongst dermatologists due to its hydrating and skin barrier repairing properties.

Additionally, it is paraben, sulfate and fragrance-free so you don’t have to worry about irritation. It is packed with ultra water retaining hydrating hyaluronic acid, emollients, and three different types of skin-strengthening ceramides. The product is so gentle that it is accepted by the National Eczema Association, which means it is free of any ingredient that can cause irritation, allergies or cause eczema flare ups. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Hub .

Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash

When it comes to affordable luxury, Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash is your best bet. Don’t let the price tag fool you—this body wash feels as indulgent as its high-end counterparts. It is packed with shea butter and it creates a rich, creamy lather that cleanses and deeply nourishes your skin, while making your skin softer and smoother long after you’ve stepped out of the shower.

While Olay has a range of “Ribbons” variants, the honey-infused fragrance of this one is an absolute winner. It smells sweet, warm, and subtly comforting. Price: ₦45,000. Where To Buy: CSI Grocery .

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

Dove is a brand that is known for making outstanding products and this body wash is one of them. My fondest memories of dove comes from my mum using their products; I remember actually hating the moisture it left on my skin after showering because I felt like I wasn’t clean. Apparently, I associated being clean with the dry squeaky feel.

But from the name you can already tell that it’ll provide the long-lasting moisture your dry skin craves. Created with Dove’s signature NutriumMoisture technology, it works to nourish and replenish your skin’s natural moisture barrier. It contains Betaine, Glycerin, and Soybean Oil which calms irritated skin, improves skin elasticity and deeply nourishes the skin. Plus, its subtle, clean fragrance is much appreciated.

This body wash is specifically crafted for individuals with dry and sensitive skin. Its gentle formula is infused with niacinamide and shea butter, which work together to soothe and deeply moisturise the skin. Five stars all around! Price: ₦9,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash

Managing both sensitive and dry skin can be challenging, as many deeply moisturising products often include irritating ingredients like essential oils and fragrances. La Roche-Posay stands out as one of our favourite brands because they prioritise soothing ingredients, such as their patented prebiotic thermal water and niacinamide, which are gentle on sensitive skin.

This body wash is no exception—it has these signature ingredients alongside glycerin and shea butter for extra hydration. Aloe vera in the formula adds calming, anti-inflammatory benefits.

It gives a thorough cleanse without stripping the skin and the formula is virtually fragrance-free and causes no irritation which is something sensitive skin types would love. For anyone dealing with inflammation from dryness; either it is small patches of redness or more significant reactions—this La Roche-Posay cleanser is a top pick. Interestingly, it is suitable for use on the face and we love a two-in-one product.

In terms of texture, it’s similar to the brand’s gel-based face washes: it starts as a thick, translucent lotion but transforms into a milky foam when mixed with water in the shower. Price: ₦58,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

Sol de Janeiro Moisturising Shower Cream-Gel

This body wash from Sol de Janeiro earns top marks, and it’s easy to see why because it truly has it all. With a creamy, luxurious texture, rich lather, and intoxicating scent, it will become an instant favourite for you. The long-lasting hydration it brings is just the icing on the cake. A little product goes a long way and it creates a foamy lather that leaves your skin feeling nourished and soft after rinsing.

This is thanks to the deeply moisturising formula, which has natural hydrating ingredients like cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil. And then there’s the scent! With notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, it’s truly decadent and you’ll step out of the shower smelling yummy. Price: ₦50,300. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Bioderma Atoderm Huile de Douche Ultra-Nourishing Shower Oil

If you want a body wash that truly meets the needs of dry skin, look no further than this Bioderma cleansing oil. Asides from it being great for both face and body, this gentle cleansing oil provides deep hydration and feels luxurious on the skin.

Its key ingredients are Glycerin, Niacinamide, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil and you’ll almost never have to apply a moisturizer after using it. Just a heads up, it has a thin consistency which doesn’t lather up compared to other body washes if that is a big thing for you. Price: ₦42,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

L’Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil

L’Occitane’s Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil with Almond Oil is an excellent body wash for anyone dealing with dry skin. It has a transformative oil-to-milk formula which changes to a milky texture upon touching water. It gently cleanses the skin while providing a rich dose of hydration, thanks to the nourishing almond oil packed with omega-6 fatty acids.

Almond oil has been used since Ancient Chinese and Ayurvedic Medicine to treat dry skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. Almond oil is rich in squalene, alpha-tocopherol and fatty acids which are highly nutritional for the skin.

Furthermore, L’Occitane’s Shower Oil can also double as a base for body shaving. The luxurious texture glides smoothly over the skin, creating a soothing lather that greatly enhances your shower experience. Price: ₦75,004. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty . Customer review: “This is the most luxurious shower oil you’ll ever find. The scent is iconic and can’t be replicated! Leaves my skin feeling so nourished and the scent is just right - faint and intoxicating.”

Naturium The Booster Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash

If you're looking to avoid oils—especially if some areas of your skin are dry while others are oily—check out Naturium's newly launched The Booster Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash. This rich, gel-like body wash has hyaluronic acid to support skin elasticity, 30% glycerin to prevent moisture loss, oat beta-glucan to stimulate collagen production, vitamins B5 and B12 for skin healing.

Compared to their top-rated Glow Getter Multi-Oil, which has 50 percent glycerin, the Booster contains 30 percent glycerin. However, it features two types of hyaluronic acid (hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate), providing strong hydration similar to the Glow Getter.

The brand mentions that the formula can also be used on the face. Plus, it's fragrance-free, so sensitive skin would enjoy using it. Price: ₦45,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .