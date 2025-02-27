21 Women on What They Actually Spend to Stay Looking Good

There’s an old saying that beauty is pain, but these days, it’s mostly just expensive. Between rising inflation, the increasing cost of high-quality skincare, and the undeniable pressure to look put together 24/7, maintaining beauty requires dedication and a well-planned budget.

But just how much are women actually spending to keep their skincare, haircare, and self-care routines in check? To find out, I conducted a survey with 21 women, asking them everything from their biggest beauty splurges to if they see beauty as a necessity or a luxury. Their answers were honest, sometimes shocking, and very, very relatable.

How Much Does Beauty Really Cost?

If you’re someone who cringes at the thought of spending more than ₦20,000 on beauty per month, prepare to be surprised. The majority of the women surveyed (42.9%) spend between ₦50,000 – ₦100,000 monthly on beauty maintenance. A close second (38.1%) admitted to spending over ₦100,000, while only a small fraction (9.5%) keep their expenses between ₦30,000 – ₦50,000 or ₦10,000 – ₦30,000.

Now, before you gasp, “Who is spending all this money on beauty?”, let’s break it down. These numbers aren’t just about buying new lipsticks or splurging on a luxury perfume. The money covers everything from skincare to hair salon visits, nail appointments, and body care treatments. And here’s where it gets even more interesting: Nigeria’s minimum wage as of 2025 is ₦70,000. Yes, seventy thousand naira. That means many women spend close to (or more than) an entire month’s salary on beauty maintenance and upkeep.

But before you assume this is all about luxury splurges, it’s important to remember that in a world where first impressions matter and self-care is prioritised, these expenses go beyond just vanity. Haircare, skincare, and personal grooming are deeply woven into women’s daily life, professional appearances, and overall confidence.

If there’s one thing this survey confirms, it’s that beauty is a serious investment—and skincare is the top priority. With 90.5% of women spending the most on skincare, it’s clear that glowing, healthy skin is non-negotiable. Haircare isn’t far behind (81%), because keeping hair laid is a full-time job whether it’s wigs, extensions, or silk presses.

Nail care and fragrances tied at 71.4%, proving that smelling good and having fresh nails are just as important. Body care (42.9%) is still on the radar, but it seems to take a backseat to more visible beauty buys. At the bottom, aesthetic treatments (4.8%) are more than a staple. Bottom line? Looking good and feeling good go hand in hand, and for most women, skincare is the ultimate must-have.

Beauty Priorities: Where Does the Money Go?

With multiple beauty categories competing for attention (and money), I asked participants about their most expensive beauty committment.

Skincare

At 28.6%, facials, chemical peels, or that one serum that costs a small fortune. Having healthy, glowing, and even-toned skin has never been more coveted as it is now. I for one have noticed that more people are becoming more interested in skincare and what it means to have healthy skin. But skincare products sadly aren’t cheap, and even if they are, the Nigerian economy always deals with them and their prices eventually double.

Take my beloved Palmers Cocoa Body Butter that I’ve been using for years now. I started using it in 2017 when it was ₦ 5,500 - ₦ 7,000 per tub, but you’ll get it now for ₦ 12,000 - ₦ 15,000.

Right behind skincare, Perfumes and body care came in at 28.6%, Hair salon appointments and extensions at 23.8% and nail salon services at 4.8%.

Some women refuse to compromise on any category. One respondent noted, “Between skincare and my hair, I can’t even tell which one drains my account faster. But one thing for sure is that I’ll always make sure my hair looks good, even if I have to reduce spending on something else.”

Where Are Women Shopping for Beauty?

The digital age has transformed the way we shop, and beauty is no exception. While some people still love the experience of walking into a physical store and swatching lipsticks, the majority (47.6%) of our respondents prefer online shopping. Platforms like Jumia and Instagram vendors are the go-to for skincare, fragrances, and hair extensions. However, a significant number (38.1%) still trust physical beauty stores, while 14.3% would rather visit supermarkets, which often stock body lotions and everyday essentials.

Most women like to plan their hauls, with 57.1% restocking every 2–3 months. Then there’s the 33.3% who shop monthly because, let’s be real, some skincare faves barely last a full month. A dedicated 4.8% are in the beauty aisles weekly, probably the ones who can’t resist a new drop or a good sale. And finally, the rare 4.8% who shop only once in a while are basically unicorns in the beauty world.

The Effect of Inflation on Beauty Spending

I’m sure you’ll agree that beauty is indeed getting expensive. From skincare serums that used to cost ₦10,000 now retailing for over ₦20,000 to the skyrocketing price of quality wigs, it is no surprise that 52.4% of women say they now prioritise certain beauty categories over others. Some have had to cut down entirely with 28.6% of respondents admitting that the rising costs forced them to scale back their beauty expenses. However, 19% claim that their beauty budget remains unchanged no matter what happens. Interestingly, when asked if they’d spend more on beauty if they had a higher income, 66.7% said yes, absolutely. Another 33.3% said they would only increase spending on specific treatments or luxury products.

Budgeting: Planned or Freestyle?

When it comes to beauty spending, women take three different approaches. The disciplined budgeters (52.4%) play it safe, setting a budget and actually sticking to it. Then there’s the ‘spend as needed’ crew (38.1%), who go with the flow, letting bank alerts, not budgets, guide their choices. Finally, there are the mixed planners, who try to budget but aren’t afraid to spend when something irresistible comes along.



As one respondent put it, “I try to stick to a budget, but if I see a new skincare product trending on TikTok with good reviews, all logic flies out the window.” Relatable.

Is Beauty a Necessity or a Luxury?

This question started quite an interesting debate. A strong 61.9% of women believe that beauty expenses are necessary, while 38.1% see a combination of both. One participant explained, “For me, skincare and hair appointments are necessities. But do I really need a new perfume every month? Probably not. But will I still buy one? Most likely.”

What’s Worth the Money?

At the end of the day, not all beauty purchases feel like money well spent. So I asked: Which beauty category is most worth the money? The responses were clear because skincare took the crown with 25% of women voting it as the best investment. Haircare, fragrances, and nail care also made the list, but skincare remains undefeated. A respondent summed perfectly: “Your skin is the first thing people see. I’d rather invest in quality skincare now than deal with issues later.”

Beauty maintenance is personal, and so is the budget for it. If you’re spending ₦10,000 a month or ₦100,000, it all boils down to what makes you feel good. Some women prioritise skincare, while others will never go a day without having their nails fixed.