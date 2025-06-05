7 Everyday Items That Are Destroying The Environment (And What You Can Use Instead)

When World Environment Day arrives each 5th of June, and you notice your Google icon sprouting a few leaves or transforming into a little green globe, you might find yourself wondering what exactly this day is about.

World Environment Day, spearheaded by the United Nations since 1973, is not just some yearly reminder to plant a tree or switch off the lights. It’s a global movement for awareness and action to protect our planet.

Each year comes with a theme, and with climate change, plastic pollution, and biodiversity loss accelerating at frightening speeds, this day serves as a wake-up call to examine all our habits that harm the environment without even realising it. From the daily coffee you brew to the way you shave your legs, our everyday comforts often come at the cost of the Earth.

Becoming aware is the first step to being better and below are seven seemingly harmless items most of us use that are quietly harming the environment, along with easy, eco-friendly swaps you can start making today.

1. Plastic Water Bottles and Nylons

You’ve probably heard it before, but it is worth repeating that plastic is a massive problem. A single plastic bottle can take up to 450 years to decompose. Add to that the millions of plastic shopping bags (aka nylons) that are used once and tossed away, and you’ve got a recipe for clogged gutters, marine pollution, and even microplastics in your food. It’s hard to walk a street in Nigeria without spotting an empty bottle of water or a fluttering black nylon bag in a gutter. Plastic nylon bags, in particular, are famous for clogging gutters, marine pollution, and contributing to flooding.

Earlier this year, the Nigerian government banned plastic nylon bags in supermarkets, a decision that I still see many people grumbling about when I visit the supermarket. Currently, you have the option to either bring your bag or pay an extra fee for a reusable one. It’s a step in the right direction because having to pay for a bag forces you to think twice about disposing of it. Consequently, you’ll find yourself carrying a cloth tote everywhere in case you need to shop. It’s sturdier, reusable, and a small win for the Earth.

Instead of using plastic water bottles, invest in a reusable water bottle or a vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler, such as the Stanley Cup. They keep your ice intact for up to 48 hours, or your drink hot if that’s what you need. They’re leak proof, come with a straw, and are easy to carry around.

2. Styrofoam Food Containers

Styrofoam (the lightweight material used for takeout food packs) is a nightmare for the environment. Styrofoam is non-biodegradable, and it breaks into small particles that pollute waterways and endanger marine life. Thankfully, the Lagos State government banned styrofoam in 2024, citing its environmental hazards. While the transition has been messy (some vendors still sneak them in), many food businesses have switched to paper-based or reusable containers.

3. Single-Use Coffee Pods

Those sleek little capsules might make your morning coffee feel posh. Still, they’re typically made from a mix of plastic and aluminium, two materials that are difficult to recycle and almost always end up in landfills.

As an alternative, you can use a French press coffee maker. This cylindrical pot comes with an in-built plunger and filter that presses down on coffee beans, and separates the brewed coffee from the grounds. Get this French Press coffee maker from Zuma Coffee for ₦22,000.

You could also get a moka pot which is an easy-to-use stove-top coffee maker. It brews strong, espresso-like coffee by passing boiling water, pressurised by steam, through finely ground coffee. It consists of a bottom chamber for water, a middle filter basket for coffee, and a top chamber that collects the brewed coffee.



The result is a rich, concentrated coffee with more intensity than drip coffee but less than true espresso. Shop for a small moka pot at Party Locks for just ₦4,500.

4. Fast Fashion Clothing

We all love a bargain, but cheap, trendy clothes come at a major environmental cost. The fast fashion industry guzzles water, uses toxic dyes, and creates mountains of waste. In Nigeria, many of these clothes are imported second-hand or made cheaply with synthetic fibres that never fully break down.

Consider investing in high-quality basics that you can wear for years, or support local designers who create sustainable pieces. You can find quality dinner gowns at Bfits and statement-making dresses at Shop Bawsty .

Bling Lace Up Back Maxi

4. Disposable Wet Wipes

They’re in your gym bag, baby bag, and bathroom, but disposable wet wipes are mostly made from plastic fibres. They don’t break down and are a major culprit in the UK’s “fatberg” problem . These were massive sewer blockages made up of wipes, grease, and other non-biodegradable waste.

The alternative is to switch to reusable cloth wipes that cost between ₦10,500 and ₦19,200 on Jumia .

You could also use micellar water or a cleansing oil, such as the famous Garnier SkinActive Micellar Vitamin C Cleansing Water, which retails for ₦13,775 at Tos Nigeria . They’re also gentler on your skin and are recommended by dermatologists.

5. Tea Bags

Even your calming morning brew can be a source of pollution. Many conventional tea bags are sealed with polypropylene plastic, which doesn’t decompose and releases microplastics into your cup and the soil.

Look for brands that make plastic-free or compostable tea bags like Pukka . Better still, go for loose-leaf tea and a reusable strainer.

6. Disposable Razors

These colourful razors, used a handful of times before being binned, are made of mixed materials: plastic handles, rubber grips, and metal blades. This makes them difficult to recycle, resulting in millions being thrown away annually.

Try a safety razor with replaceable blades. It’s sleek, long-lasting and gives an incredibly close shave. Alternatively, consider electric razors like this multifunctional electric lady shaver that retails for ₦18,700 at Nediva .

7. Non-Stick Cookware

Many non-stick pans use Teflon (PTFE) or other coatings that, when overheated or damaged, can release toxic fumes. When they start peeling, they’re often pushed out with the coating contributing to chemical pollution. Alternatively, you can use cast iron, ceramic, or stainless steel cookware instead. They last for decades when properly cared for and don’t release harmful substances into your food or the environment.

Or if you want a set, get this 4-piece ceramic cookware set from Everything By Temmy for ₦170,000.

World Environment Day is not just about grand gestures like beach clean-ups or climate strikes. It’s about daily awareness. The toothpaste you use, the bag you carry, the way you drink your water, these things matter.