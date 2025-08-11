It’s 12:17am, you’re wide awake and trying to download a movie, but your regular data plan has already hit its limit. Maybe it’s not a movie. Maybe it’s that one-hour Zoom replay your lecturer just uploaded, or you’re updating your graphic design software, or you’re on TikTok trying to post content when it’s less noisy.

The truth is, many Nigerians now browse more at night, not just because it’s quieter, but because night data plans are a lot more affordable. In this detailed guide, you’ll find the most budget-friendly night browsing plans in Nigeria across the four major networks; MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

Each plan is broken down by price, time, subscription code, and data allowance so you can choose the one that fits your lifestyle.

MTN Night Data Plans

MTN’s Pulse Nightlife bundle is one of the most accessible in Nigeria, especially for social media, emails, and music streaming. These bundles are strictly for users on the MTN Pulse tariff. It costs ₦75 for 500MB valid from 11 pm to 6 am.

How to Subscribe

Dial *406# Or use the MyMTN app (navigate to data bundles > night plans). Available on Play Store & App Store .

Reply with ‘3’ to select ‘Nightlife Bundles’

Reply with ‘1’ to choose the 500MB for the ₦75 plan

Reply with ‘1’ to confirm your purchase It’s ideal for quick browsing, checking Twitter, chatting on WhatsApp, or light downloads.

Things to Note

You can't subscribe up to four times in a night (500MB x 4 = 2GB max for ₦300)

Make sure you have up to ₦75 in your airtime balance

If you finish the bundle before morning, you’ll need to switch to your regular data

Not available to non-Pulse users unless you migrate To migrate to MTN Pulse, there are three possible options to choose from: Send the text message “406” to 131 Dial 4061# OR dial 1232*2# Once you subscribe to any Pulse Nightlife Bundle such as the 500MB for ₦75 plan, MTN usually moves your line to the Pulse tariff automatically, if you weren’t already on it.

Airtel Night Data Plans

Airtel’s night data plan is one of the most practical options for people who stay up late streaming videos, downloading large files, or scrolling endlessly on TikTok. You don’t need to be on any specific tariff plan to enjoy the regular Airtel night browsing bundle, but if you happen to be on SmartTRYBE , you get it at half the price.



Available Plans ₦50 for 250MB (regular plan)

₦25 for 250MB (for SmartTRYBE users)

Active time: 12am – 5am

No limit to the number of times you can subscribe in one night This means you can keep buying as long as you have airtime. For example, if you’re on the standard plan, you can subscribe 4 times to get 1GB for ₦200, or if you’re on SmartTRYBE, 1GB for just ₦100.

How to Subscribe to Airtel Night Plan

Dial *312# Select “Night Browsing” from the options Choose the ₦50 for 250MB plan (or ₦25 if you're on SmartTRYBE) Make sure you have enough airtime You can repeat this process as many times as you want between 12 am and 5 am. However, this data package expires at 5 am sharp, regardless of when you subscribe, and it doesn’t roll over.

Glo Night Data Plans

If you’re searching for one of the cheapest night data plans in Nigeria, Glo still holds the crown. Although the network isn’t always the fastest, the data volume you get for the price is unmatched, especially if you live in areas with decent Glo coverage. Glo has two main night plans, but they’re generous enough for binge downloaders and night owls.



Available Plans ₦60 for 350MB (between 12 am and 5 am)

₦120 for 750MB (between 12 am and 5 am) These plans are valid for one night only, as the data doesn’t roll over; if you don’t finish it before 5 am, it’s gone. Glo calculates the rate at roughly ₦0.16 to ₦0.17 per MB, making it one of the most affordable midnight browsing options in the country.

How to Subscribe to Glo Night Plans Dial *312#

Select “Buy Data” → Choose Auto-renew or one off → “Night and Weekend Plans”

Choose either ₦60 for 350MB or ₦120 for 750MB

Confirm purchase Alternatively, you can use the Glo Café app to buy any of these night plans under the “Night and Weekend” section. Download on the App Store or the Play Store .

Pro Tip If you’re in an area where Glo’s night browsing is stable, you’re in luck. Spending ₦120 for 750MB, or just ₦60 for 350MB gives you one of the most cost-effective night data plans available in Nigeria right now. It’s especially helpful for students, freelancers, and anyone working or downloading overnight.

9mobile Night Data Plans

9mobile offers a fairly stable night experience, especially in less congested zones. Their midnight plans are straightforward and cater to moderate users. To subscribe, dial *312# or use the 9mobile app.



Available Plans ₦ 150MB + 100MB Night Daily at ₦ 150 Valid from 12 am to 6 am Night browsing is often faster and less congested since many users are offline, making it great for downloading documents, holding late-night calls, or getting remote work done. It’s available only to prepaid users and can deliver consistent performance.

Tips to Make the Most of Your Night Data