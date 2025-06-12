The 7 Biggest Summer 2025 Hairstyles You’ll Want to Try ASAP

When summer arrives, there’s an undeniable buzz in the air, accompanied by a fresh wave of trendy new hairstyles to try. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the evolution of classics, with knotless braids morphing into stunning variations like goddess braids, French curls, and boho braids.

This year, however, a collection of exciting new styles has emerged that promise to elevate your look as you jet off to the shores of Bora Bora, the beaches of Seychelles, and the rhythmic heart of Brazil. Some of these hairstyles draw inspiration from the 1990s and early 2000s, while others are brand-new looks that have recently gained popularity.

Below are seven hairstyles you’ll want to book in for ASAP.

1. Short French Curls

One of the most refreshing twists on the popular French Curls style is the Short French Curls. It looks like the classic French curl braids, but with a shorter, more playful silhouette.

This alteration brings the voluminous curls higher on your face, giving it a more youthful appearance. Get the Darling Empress Curly Braid extensions for ₦7,300 per pack from The Diva Shop to achieve this look.

2. Sew-In

The resurgence of the Sew-In is a truly fascinating development in a world dominated by wigs. While wigs have become a common choice among women, the early 2000s saw sew-ins emerge as the go-to option for seamless, natural-looking extensions.

We're now witnessing a return to this method, with creative iterations like half braids and half sew-ins, and even the comeback of tape-ins. Sew-ins are a protective style that allows your natural hair to breathe. They also allow you to experiment with different weave lengths, volume, and textures. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFM6KtguqN3/?igsh=YjhxZnd4cHJnb21o

READ ALSO: 7 Body Lotions That Help With Stretch Marks and Cellulite

3. Stitch Braids

Stitch Braids are a minimalist hairstyle that can only be done by braiders who are experts at weaving. They’re made with incredible intricacy and detailing of the attachments.

The precise, “stitched" effect creates a neat and sophisticated look that is eye-catching. Get the ‘Wow Braid’ hair extension for ₦4,241 per pack here at Lush Hair Africa for when next you want to make your stitch braids.

4. Afro Boho Braids

A new hairstyle that’s been circling the block is the Afro Boho Braids. They’re essentially boho braids infused with a touch of afro curls. The end result will make you look like a majestic, African goddess.

Although the specialised hair extensions required for this style are on the pricier side, the stunning, voluminous, and chic outcome is undeniably worth the investment. To achieve this hairstyle, you’ll first need regular hair extensions.



You can use the lush hair jumbo braids, which retail for ₦5,700 at 2 Posh Beauty, for a full head. Then, you can either use passion twist extensions, which cost ₦6,921 to achieve the afro look, or use raw human hair curls. The cost varies depending on the hair salon you visit.

5. Bussdown Braids

Taking inspiration from the beloved knotless braids, Bussdown Braids takes braiding up a notch by making use of human hair or high-quality fibre hair extensions, rather than conventional attachments.



This crucial difference means they are far less prone to tangling or becoming rough. They also appear smoother, more luxurious and last longer. This hairstyle also made it to our list of TikTok beauty trends taking over the month of June .

Keep in mind that working with these premium extensions requires a specific skill set. When booking your appointment, ensure your braider is experienced and skilled in handling these extensions.

6. Water Curl Wigs

If you’re not a braids person and would rather wear a wig, then having a Water Curl wig would be a great hair investment.

For those beach days and sun-drenched holidays, the Water Curl Wig is your ultimate companion. These wigs are specifically designed for a holiday aesthetic, as they effortlessly enhance your look with their bouncy, defined curls. They also have this ability to make you appear younger and more vibrant instantly.

Maintaining their lusciousness is surprisingly simple. All you need to do is to spritz water on the wig to dampen the curls, followed by a leave-in conditioner and a styling product like a mousse. These will keep the curls looking their best. Water curl wigs are perhaps the only wigs that genuinely look even more stunning as the wind playfully blows through them.

7. Freestyle Braids

Freestyle Braids aren't your typical straight-back cornrows; instead, they take the shape of neatly done twirls, swirling patterns, and meaningful symbols.