Let's be honest, sunscreen hasn't always had the best reputation. I once hated them due to their greasy texture, white cast, that chemical scent that lingered long after application, and the never-ending videos of dermatologists recommending them on every social media platform. But thankfully, sunscreen has had a major glow-up.

From moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid products to spray sunscreens and even sunscreen-infused makeup products, the options are endless. However, the real challenge begins when you have oily skin. Finding a sunscreen that won't clog pores or make you shine throughout the day can feel like searching for a unicorn.

But fear not, fellow oily-skinned friends, because I've curated a list of the best sunscreens designed to keep your skin protected and shine-free.

Before we look into the product recommendations, let’s quickly brush up on some key sunscreen terminology: SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures how well a sunscreen protects against UVB rays. SPF 30 blocks about 97% of UVB rays, giving you nearly five hours (300 minutes) of protection before reapplying. Anything below SPF 30 isn't considered effective.



Broad Spectrum (UVA/UVB): Broad spectrum protection means the sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB rays.



UVA (Ultraviolet A): These rays penetrate deeper into the skin and are primarily responsible for premature aging, wrinkles, and an increased risk of skin cancer. They don't typically cause sunburn.



UVB (Ultraviolet B): These rays are the culprits behind sunburns. They affect the top layer of the skin and are more intense than UVA rays.

Now, let's get to the good stuff – the sunscreens that will be your oily skin's new best friends:

Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Matte SPF 45

Black Girl Sunscreen, a brand owned by a black woman, focuses on creating products for darker skin tones, though it can be used by all skin tones. This brand was a pioneer in addressing the issue of white cast in sunscreens, similar to how Fenty Beauty changed the foundation industry with its diverse shade range.

The Make It Matte SPF 45 sunscreen, unlike the original Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 with its creamy texture and moisturizing oils, has a gel-based formula that provides a matte finish and absorbs easily into the skin.

Its main ingredients are Aloe, Squalene, and Shea Butter which you might think would make the product oily, but that is not the case. It leans more on the matte side than the glowy, dewy side. So, if you have extremely oily skin and want a sunscreen that will help control excess oil production, try this sunscreen. Price: ₦22,500. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

This mineral sunscreen is wildly popular and is a dermatologist's favourite. The first thing you should know about it is that it is a hybrid sunscreen which combines chemical and mineral filters to give you complete sun protection. This is popwith Korean sunscreens.

Furthermore, the “clear” in its name is no bluff as it truly doesn’t have a white cast and it applies easily. It has Niacinamide, an antioxidant for protecting your skin’s health, and Sodium Hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid), to hydrate the skin. This sunscreen is best for oily, acne-prone skin.



Price: ₦75,500. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Hub .

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Invisible Fluid SPF 50+

This sunscreen from the French pharmacy skincare line, La Roche-Posay, is one of their most iconic creations. It comes in a rectangular squeeze tube with a nozzle for pouring out the liquid and it has a runny, milky texture that starts to thicken upon application with no white cast.

This Anthelios Shaka Invisible Fluid sunscreen is their old formula, and it works for all skin types. It is so great that it made it to our list of the best sunscreens that feel invisible and look flawless under makeup . Price: ₦30,500. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

If you’ve been on the beauty side of TikTok, you might have seen this Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen, or its twin sister, the Supergoop! Glow Sunscreen once or twice in a skincare routine video. While the two of them are great sunscreens, this Unseen sunscreen is particularly beneficial for oily skin.

It has a gel texture that is not oily and a soothing effect which is most likely due to the frankincense in its formula. Frankincense is obtained from the resin of the Boswellia tree and it has properties that help to soothe sunburn, reduce inflammation, and stimulate collagen production.

Some of its other ingredients are Meadowfoam seed extract and Licorice which improve skin complexion. For the makeup girls, this sunscreen can also double as a primer for long days with makeup on. Additionally, it comes in three different sizes; mini, full size, and jumbo. Price: ₦65,500. Where To Buy: Shop Hello Beauty .

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

If you’re always on the go, this mess-free stick sunscreen is a lifesaver. It glides on clear (even on darker skin tones) and leaves a smooth, matte finish. And if you’re serious about your sunscreen reapplication during the day, just swipe it over your skin, or even on top of makeup. With this sunscreen in your arsenal, you won’t have an excuse not to apply sunscreen anymore.

Also, it contains Licorice root extract which is a skincare superstar due to its skin-lightening and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s a popular ingredient commonly found in K-beauty products. Price: ₦30,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug .

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF 50+ Face Lotion

For an affordable and effective sunscreen, Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect ticks all the boxes. It’s SPF 50, provides both UVA and UVB protection, and it is formulated with hydrating algae extract. According to Special Chem , algae extract consists of potent antioxidants, thus, providing anti-aging benefits by reducing enzymes that break down collagen in the skin.

The result is skin that has high elasticity and reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This helps in the treatment of hyperpigmentation issues like acne scars and dark circles. It also gets bonus points for being fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and drying down shine-free. Price: ₦19,950. Where To Buy: Shop The Skin Hookup .

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics

Korean skincare lovers, this one’s for you! Beauty of Joseon’s lightweight, milky-textured sunscreen is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It has a long list of probiotic ingredients to soothe irritation and prevent breakouts, all while giving you SPF 50+ protection.

A study shows that topical probiotics decrease skin water loss, improve the skin barrier, and even suppress the production of proteins associated with aging. This Rice + Probiotic sunscreen is best for sensitive, acne-prone skin that needs soothing care. Price: ₦19,000. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

Key Considerations for Oily Skin: Look for "oil-free" or "non-comedogenic" labels: These products are less likely to clog pores.

Choose lightweight formulas: Gels, fluids, and lotions tend to work best for oily skin.

Consider mineral sunscreens: These contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide and are often gentler on sensitive skin.

Don't skip moisturiser: Even oily skin needs hydration. Use a light, oil-free moisturiser before applying sunscreen. Check out our list of 5 lightweight moisturisers for oily skin from ₦6,000 .