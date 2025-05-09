These Dove Body Washes Will Give You Brighter, Softer Skin

I was introduced to Dove as a little girl because my mum was loyal to their soap bars like they were Chanel No.5. That classic, powdery clean scent was her signature. But truth be told, I hated them.

They always left my skin feeling moisturised, and as a child who thought squeaky-dry skin meant you were truly clean, I didn’t get the hype. Fast forward to today, and here I am, a beauty writer obsessed with soft, hydrated, healthy-looking skin, realising Dove had it right all along.

Now, as someone who scrolls TikTok like it’s part of her job (because, well, it is), I see how Dove has become the body care brand for the girls who get it. From their iconic bar soaps to their trending body scrubs, and of course, their endlessly moisturising body washes, Dove is doing the holy trinity: cleansing, hydrating, and making your skin smell like you actually bathe in luxury.

Below, I break down the best Dove body washes, what each of them does, and why they deserve a spot in your shower caddy.

1. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash – For Soft, Non-Ashy Skin

This is the one I always come back to. The texture of this body wash is silky and it lathers really nicely, gliding across the skin like melted butter. I usually let it sit while I shave, and honestly, it doubles up as the best shaving cream dupe. Its scent is that nostalgic, powdery Dove smell that says “clean girl” without trying too hard.

What sets this one apart is how soft and moisturised your skin feels long after you’ve rinsed. I sometimes forget to moisturise post-shower but my skin still feels soft and not remotely dry, tight or itchy thanks to this body wash. If your skin’s naturally dry or leans ashy like mine, you’ll genuinely appreciate how non-drying this formula is. Price: ₦16,500. Where To Buy: Shop CSI Grocery .

2. Dove Dryness Care Body Wash with Jojoba Oil – The Best Budget Find for Dry Skin

If you’re looking for hydration on a budget, this is the body wash you should get. It uses jojoba oil to moisturise your skin, an oil that mimics your skin’s natural oils. It’s especially great to use during the harmattan season or if you have dry patches that need a little extra moisture.

The scent is light, clean, and doesn’t clash with your perfume. It leaves your skin moisturised but not greasy, and the value-for-money here is unbeatable. Price: $31.88. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Dove Refresh Body Wash with Cucumber & Green Tea

We all know that signature Dove moisturized feel, which sometimes makes you wonder if you’ve actually washed properly (you have, I promise). But if you prefer that relatively dry feel, this cucumber and green tea variant is the exception.

It still gives you that signature Dove hydration, but it’s a bit toned down. It smells like a fruit-infused spa water and is perfect for hot mornings, post-gym showers, or anyone who wants to feel clean and cool. Price: ₦6,500. Where To Buy: Shop Teeka4 . Best for: Oily skin types or those who want a body wash with a refreshing scent.

4. Dove Sensitive Body Wash

This is the one I’ll recommend to everyone with eczema, fragrance allergies, or skin that flares up from just looking at soap. It’s hypoallergenic (unlikely to cause an allergic reaction) and made for even the most sensitive skin, with plant-based moisturisers and millions of MicroMoisture droplets that sink in and hydrate without irritation.

It’s also free from sulphates and designed to support your skin’s microbiome. This body wash truly is “gentle but effective.” You get clean, soft skin without redness or dryness. Price: $9.87. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

5. Dove Glow Recharge Body Wash with 3% Brightening Serum + Vitamin C – For Glowing Skin

If you want a body wash that specifically treats dull skin, get this bad girl. It contains 3% brightening serum with vitamin C, so it doesn’t just cleanse; it also gently exfoliates and brightens. Vitamin C is an ingredient that brightens the skin, and when used together with sunscreen, it clears up sunburn.

There’s hydrated silica for a soft scrub-like feel (nothing harsh or grainy), and it gives your skin that post-facial glow with continued use. If your legs look dull or your shoulders need a glow-up, this is your go-to. Plus, it smells fresh, sweet, and energising, almost like an orange sorbet. Price: ₦22,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop .

6. Dove Hydration Boost Body Wash

This one’s from Dove’s serum shower collection, and your body will feel the difference. With 6% hydrating serum, including hyaluronic acid and squalane, it’s the perfect body wash for dry, dull skin that needs a deeper cleansing boost.

The lather is velvety, and it has a floral scent that clings to your skin hours after. It’s like your face serum, but for your whole body. Use it on days when your skin needs extra hydration or when you need your skin to look and feel like a baby’s bum. Price: $9.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Dove Soothing Relief Body Wash – For Eczema and Itch-Prone Skin

This is the big comforting hug your skin has been craving. Designed for eczema-prone and ultra-dry skin, it’s fragrance-free and loaded with a 5% nourishing serum that includes colloidal oatmeal (one of dermatologists’ favourite calming ingredients).

It foams up into a soft, creamy lather and is deeply soothing on angry, flaky skin. If you’ve tried everything and still struggle with itchiness or inflammation, this one is worth a spot on your shelf. Follow this product up with a rich, fragrance-free body cream to lock in that comfort. You can check our recommendations on the best products for eczema-prone skin . Price: $10.49. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .