You know that feeling when you glance in the mirror at midday and your T-zone is shining like a spotlight, and by late afternoon, you’re wondering if you accidentally dipped your face in oil instead of a cleanser. If excess shine, clogged or enlarged pores, and breakouts are holding you by the neck and stealing your confidence, then you’re in the right place.

If your skin feels greasy by midday and your pores are starting to look more obvious than you’d like, you're not alone, and you’re definitely not stuck with it. Clay masks are one of the easiest and fastest ways to absorb excess oil, clear clogged pores, and reset your skin without stripping it dry.

Clay masks contain mineral‑rich formulas formulated to absorb oil without stripping your skin of its natural balance. I’ve rounded up the 7 best clay masks that work for oily, breakout-prone skin.

Clay masks effectively absorb excess sebum and are generally suitable for oily skin. However, it's essential to select the appropriate type of clay based on your specific skin concern.

There are different types of clay masks, and they offer distinct benefits: Bentonite clay is the most effective at absorbing oil and impurities, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.

Green Clay is a stronger option for oil absorption that boosts circulation.

Red kaolin clay is a more potent form of kaolin clay that effectively absorbs impurities. Kaolin clay mask is a better option for dry or sensitive skin because it offers a soothing effect.

1. Revision Pore Purifying Mask

One of the issues with oily skin is that excess oil clogs pores, which can lead to the development of acne. Revision Pore Purifying Clay Mask is this aesthetician’s favourite because it absorbs excess oil, kills bacteria, minimises pores, and reduces inflammation.

It contains two highly effective exfoliants and active ingredients: salicylic acid and larch arabinogalactan, as well as extracts from tea tree, sage, cucumber, and oat kernel, which help soothe irritation. Price: $56. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Pure Skin 5 Minute Oil-Control Clay Mask

Pure Skin 5-Minute Oil-Control Clay Mask not only absorbs excess oil and impurities but also works on existing blemishes, such as acne and other skin issues, and helps prevent them from recurring – all in just 5 minutes.

It soothes and repairs the skin, giving it a matte and healthier appearance. With Salicylic acid as its primary and active ingredient, you’re sure to get your money’s worth. Users also review this clay mask as effective, especially in combating acne. Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

4. L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Mask With Eucalyptus

L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Mask with Eucalyptus does the job of a clay mask, but even better – it provides instant and lasting results, making your skin look softer, clearer, and more matte. It is a three-clay formulation (kaolin, montmorillonite, and Ghassoul) and enhanced with Eucalyptus extract, renowned for its purifying properties. L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Mask features a creamy texture that deeply purifies pores without drying the skin. Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty .

5. Cetaphil DermaControl Purifying Clay Mask

Cetaphil Derma Control Purifying Clay Mask contains nourishing and hydrating ingredients, such as apple fruit and cucumber seed extract, to prevent the skin from drying out. It has a luxurious, creamy texture that purifies the skin, leaving it ultra-clean and refreshed.

This Clay mask not only absorbs oil but also tightens the pores with bentonite clay. It also uses kaolin Clay to remove dead skin cells and improve the skin tone. It is fragrance-free, making it an ideal choice for sensitive and oily skin. Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop BuyBetter .

6. Madagascar Centella Poremizing Quick Clay Stick Mask

You know that moment when you look into the mirror and see whiteheads on your chin, resembling breadcrumbs, and blackheads. It feels bumpy under your fingertips, and you cringe, feeling an urge to get rid of them. That’s where Madagascar Centella Poremizing Quick Clay Stick Mask comes in.

You don't often see a stick mask. This clay stick mask combines five types of clay with red bean powder and Centella Asiatica extract to deep cleanse and minimise the appearance of pores, soothe your skin, and heal active acne or breakouts. It delivers a mattifying and smoother complexion in minutes without the mess of traditional clay masks. Price: ₦22,750. Where to Buy: Shop TheeSkinHive .

6. Medicube – Zero Pore Blackhead Mud Mask

Medicube – Zero Pore Blackhead Mud Mask is one of the internet's most highly praised clay masks for its effectiveness in clearing blackheads and whiteheads, absorbing excess oil, reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, and soothing the skin.

Consistent use of this mask can visibly minimise pores, reduce T-zone oiliness, and refine your skin texture over time. If “glass skin” is your goal, then this clay mask is the fastest and easiest way to achieve it. Price: ₦15,500. Where to Buy: Shop BuyBetter .

7. Isntree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask

Isntree Mugwort Calming Clay Mask contains Mugwort extract that soothes and calms the skin, making it an excellent choice for irritated and sensitive skin. It has a creamy texture with small granules and is formulated with six types of clay that absorb excess oil and impurities from the skin.



At the time of writing, this product is out of stock at many skincare stockists.

Price: ₦23,035. Where to Buy: Shop Care to Beauty