Zara, Zara, Zara. Anybody who is into perfumes must have heard about this Spanish high-street fragrance brand. It produces perfumes that smell good, look chic, and offer great value.

Honestly, most Zara perfumes are similar to others from high-cost brands (some may call Zara duplicates or copies). Still, they provide this similarity while maintaining a fine sense of individuality and affordability.

With many Zara perfumes out, we’ve compiled a list of the best, crème de la crème you can say.

1. Zara Gardenia Eau de Parfum 90ml

Key notes: gardenia, orange blossom, coffee, peach, raspberry. Floral, breezy, warm, sweet—these are words that describe this perfume. The notes used in it should please a wide variety of people; you can even call it a crowd pleaser . This formulation is good for mornings and afternoons because of the breezy nature of the perfume, but it works best as a date night perfume . Price: ₦22,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances .

2. Zara Golden Decade EDP 80ml

Key Notes: Orange blossom, Amber, Bergamot, Mandarin, Jasmine, Lavender, Black vanilla, Tonka bean and Vetiver. With notes of mandarin, orange blossom and bergamot, this perfume is fresh upon use, before giving way for the jasmine and lavender notes to shine. Its woody floral intensity is elegant and similar to YSL Libre. So, if you love YSL Libre, you should also love Zara’s Golden Decade. Price: ₦90,000. Where to Buy: Shop Zash Aura .

3. Zara Red Temptation EDP 80 ML

Key notes: saffron, coriander spices, bitter orange, jasmine, praline, moss, amber. This is one of Zara’s most popular perfumes, probably due to how close it smells like the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (a highly regarded perfume). Zara’s Red Temptation is feminine to the core. The fruity bitter orange note balances the warm saffron and coriander notes. The moss and amber notes also provide a musky cloud for the perfume. Think of it as a date-night perfume or an evening scent. Price: ₦75,000. Where to Buy: Zash Aura .

4. Zara Ebony Wood

Key notes: Ebony wood, clove, pink pepper. Created in collaboration with Jo Malone, Ebony Wood is a unique perfume from Zara’s collection as it doesn’t have many similarities to other perfumes. The scent is warm and spicy, woody, and slightly smoky (it can function as a unisex perfume). As the fragrance develops, it brings a warm coffee note balanced by earthy patchouli. It is perfect for colder months. Price: ₦122,000. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrance Forte .

5. Zara Rose Gourmand

Key notes: Jasmine, peony, rose, caramel, vanilla, amber, cedar and orange blossom. Here’s a classic floral perfume that has been redefined to be modern. By that, it’s a bright and feminine perfume with soft notes of rose, peony, jasmine and sweet vanilla. There’s also a musky amber warmth that beautifully rounds up the notes. Zara Rose Gourmand is a great match if you’re looking for a perfume for everyday use. Price: ₦93,000. Where to Buy: Shop Perfumes and Beyond .

6. Zara Applejuice

Key Notes: Apple, orange, pink grapefruit, jasmine and cedar. When you think of Zara Applejuice, Chanel Chance iterations, Eau Fraiche and Eau Tendre to be specific, come to mind. The jasmine and cedar notes in Zara Applejuice draw these comparisons to both Eau Fraiche and Eau Tendre, but the additional grapefruit note it has makes it closer to Eau Tendre. But for those who haven’t tried the Chanel Chance perfumes, DKNY’s Be Delicious is another close comparison. The crisp apple and cucumber notes in Zara Applejuice smell fresh and pure. It starts off super citrusy and clean, before revealing the musk, sandalwood, and cedar notes. Price: ₦23,000. Where to Buy: The Flair Store .

7. Zara Wonder Rose

Key Notes: Peach, Coconut, Vanilla, Blackcurrant, Rose, Violet, Cedar. This eau de toilette from Zara is a woody and floral perfume with a soft and feminine fragrance. Its floral scent is a mixture of blackcurrant, rose, and peony. It comes in the same package as Zara’s Violet Blossom and has a similar profile to Dior J’adore . The added notes of pear, red berries, violet, cedar, and vanilla give it a seductive feel with a subtle hint of muskiness, making it good for daily use. Wonder Rose, being fresh and fruity, also makes it great for scent layering . Price: ₦22,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances .