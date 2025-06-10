Naturium body washes aren’t like your average foam-and-go body cleansers. I consider them treatment products, rather than regular skincare products. They care for your skin concerns in every sense of the word.

If you’ve ever wandered into the skincare side of TikTok or Instagram, you’ll have noticed the buzz around them. I’ve also seen a number of skincare vendors mention that the Naturium body washes are among their most popular and best-selling products.

Curious to know how people actually use them on a day-to-day basis, I spoke with someone who owns all five Naturium body washes currently available. She’s had them in rotation long enough to develop clear preferences based on performance, versatility, and how often she finds herself reaching for each one.

Here’s her honest ranking, starting from the one she uses the least to the one she reaches for the most.

5. Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Wash

This is the body wash equivalent of a glow oil you’d use for a tropical beach shoot. It’s deeply moisturising, rich in glycerin and squalane, and has the texture of a silky oil that lathers gently. It leaves behind a gorgeous glow on the skin, and it’s like a body oil-cleanser hybrid product.

The ingredients list almost feels like reading off that of a facial serum with ingredients like rosehip oil, jojoba oil, sea buckthorn, and squalane. These natural oils are all exceptional for dry, dull skin. "Although I don’t think it’s made for everyday use. On regular days, it can feel a bit too heavy. I use it for very specific occasions, mostly when I’m travelling (especially to dry, dusty cities) or when I’ll be outdoors and want to show off glowy, nourished skin that’ll get me compliments." Price: ₦41,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

4. The Energizer Mandelic Acid Body Wash

You know that feeling after a really good minty shower? With mandelic acid, sugarcane ferment, and a full herbal cocktail of eucalyptus, lavender, cucumber and sage, this body wash feels cool as it comes in contact with your skin. It’s borderline medicinal, but in a good way.

"It feels like Dettol Cool...This is the body wash I reach for when I’m about to do something sweaty, like going out for Lagos market errands and going to the gym," She tells me.



It feels like an antibacterial/antiseptic, and thanks to the AHA (alpha-hydroxy acid), it also helps with body odour and clogged pores.

However, she doesn’t use it daily because she prefers something a little gentler for everyday use. Still, this body wash is a go-to when she wants to feel fresh and needs a post-sweat skin detox. Price: ₦39,000. Where To Buy: Shop Miwa Beauty Store .

3. The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Wash

This one is for fellow strawberry skin sufferers. She uses it at night only because it contains glycolic acid, which increases sun sensitivity. It includes a complete blend of exfoliating acids, including glycolic and lactic acids, all working together to gently remove dead skin.

She often pairs it with Naturium’s Glycolic Acid Body Lotion for maximum effect. It’s a chemical exfoliating treatment for your body that doesn’t require scrubbing or physical exfoliants.

If you struggle with rough patches, KP (keratosis pilaris), or bumpy skin, this body wash is a worthy addition to your night-time hero. Just be sure to follow up with SPF the next morning, especially if you’ll be exposed to sunlight. Price: ₦37,200. Where To Buy: Shop Lux Beauty .

2. The Booster Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash

If there’s one Naturium product I (personally) cannot live without, it’s this. This is the everyday body wash she uses year-round, but especially during dry seasons like harmattan. It contains multiple molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, oat beta-glucan, panthenol (vitamin B5), and 30% glycerin, so yes, it’s a hydration bomb.

The texture is rich, and even if you don’t follow up with lotion (say, you’re in a rush), your skin still feels soft, smooth and supple. I’ve used many hydrating body washes, but none compare to this one in terms of actual results. It gives that “healthy skin glow” look, like you’ve been drinking water, eating your greens, and using luxury skincare, all at once.

Even on days when I notice my lotion’s effects fading by afternoon, my skin still feels moisturised, which I credit to this wash. It doesn’t exfoliate or treat hyperpigmentation, but it preps your skin to look and feel its best. Price: ₦38,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essentials Hub .

1. The Brightening Vitamin C Body Wash (Her Everyday Favourite)

I use this one nearly every day, except during the harmattan, when I need all the moisture I can get. It has a gel-cream texture that feels luxurious, and it contains ascorbyl glucoside (a stable form of vitamin C), papain and bromelain enzymes, plus niacinamide for extra brightening effect.

My skin tone is quite uneven, especially around my back and shoulders, so I gravitate towards anything that gently fades hyperpigmentation. This body wash doesn’t give overnight miracles, but with consistent use, I’ve noticed my skin looking brighter and more even. It’s gentle enough for daily use, doesn’t sting or make your skin feel dry. Price: ₦42,500. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .