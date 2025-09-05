You know those women you see on your Instagram feed all dressed up with their skin looking all shimmery, like they were just dipped in gold dust? Yes, nine times out of ten, they’ve used a body shimmer to achieve that look. In the world of a million and one skincare and bodycare products that promise you heaven and earth, and promise to have you glistening like never before, one product that always comes in clutch when you actually want to look luminous is a body shimmer.

Body shimmers are pretty straightforward. They’re skincare products made with light-reflecting particles that sit on the skin and give you a radiant glowy look. Most people reach for them on nights out, beach days, weddings, or whenever they feel like their skin deserves to be the main character. Vaseline is a brand that has held us down with their iconic petroleum jelly, variety of body lotions, and even their Cocoa Radiant body oil gel . But now, there are two new body oil gels that have joined the Vaseline product lineup, as well as the body shimmer category.

Their latest launches, the Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Golden Hour Glow Body Gel Oil and the Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Sunlit Glow Body Gel Oil, are about to take your glow game up several notches. Both products are enriched with ultra-hydrating oils and 100% pure cocoa butter , providing the long-lasting moisture Vaseline is known for. But the real magic? They both come with shimmer. Oh, and did I mention they smell like warm vanilla and cocoa butter ? Not only will they make you look glittery, they’ll also have you smelling like dessert in the best way possible.

1. Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Golden Hour Glow Body Oil Gel

This body oil is made to give your skin a warm, bronzy shimmer, similar to how your skin looks under soft sunset light. It has a gel-oil texture, which means it goes on smoothly like a gel but moisturises your body like an oil would.

These Vaseline Glow Body Oil Gels are affordable and contain more product, as they both come in 200ml sizes.

2. Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Sunlit Glow Body Gel Oil

This one also hydrates while adding a shimmer, but the finish is slightly different. It has a slightly darker, more bronzy shimmer that gives skin a radiant, sun-kissed look. This would have more of an effect in the daytime. Key ingredients and their benefits, as they both share the same ingredients. Cocoa Butter – Known for its ability to deeply moisturise and soften the skin. It helps to keep your skin smooth and hydrated for hours.

Sunflower Seed Oil – A light oil that locks in moisture and makes skin feel nourished without being heavy.

Mineral Oil – A simple moisturising ingredient that prevents water loss, keeping your skin hydrated.

Hydrating Lipids – These support your skin’s natural barrier so moisture stays in for longer.

Shimmer Particles (mica, iron oxides, titanium dioxide) – These are what reflect light on your skin by giving you that glowy, shimmery effect. Full ingredients list: Mineral Oil, Hydrogenated Styrene/Butadiene Copolymer, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Fragrance (Parfum), Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Silica, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Tin Oxide (CI 77861), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77499).

Both products are non-greasy, absorb quickly, and leave the skin looking hydrated with a subtle shimmer. The main difference is that Golden Hour Glow leans more towards a warm, golden bronze shimmer, while Sunlit Glow gives a brighter, sun-kissed finish.

I must also add that many popular body shimmer products are typically high-end and come with an expensive price tag. For example, the OG body shimmer, Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava Body Luminizer and the Saltair Golden Hour Shimmering Body Oil.

READ ALSO: 11 Surprising Things You Never Knew You Could Do With Vaseline Another alternative is the Face Facts Shimmer Glow Oil, which contains shimmering particles, as well as nourishing oils like sweet almond oil, hazelnut, and macadamia nut oil.