Zikel Golibe Cream Conceal & Contour Palette Review

Nigeria's beauty industry isn't short on concealer and foundation palettes, but not all of them are up to the task. Some are cute in packaging, but they don’t blend in properly and give a great finish. That’s why the Zikel Golibe Palette, a collaboration between Zikel Cosmetics and Golibe, has been a low-key solid choice. When you first see it, you might question it, but after putting it to the test, I realised this palette is not just another makeup collab; it's a true multi-tasker that conceals, foundations, blushes, and contours in one neat, travel-friendly package . In this review, I will guide you through my honest experience with the palette: how it functions, the colour range and texture, how to apply it, and of course, the price, so you can tell if it's worth adding to your beauty kit .

First Impressions

When I initially opened the Zikel Golibe Palette, my initial thought was, "Another concealer palette? Those never work." But this one surprised me. This palette is not like most palettes that are just concealers; it's a full-fledged complexion kit. From foundation to blush to contour, this palette pretty much has it all. The packaging is lightweight, making it easy to toss into a handbag or travel bag without worrying about taking up too much space. It also looks great, which adds to the satisfaction of owning a product that feels expensive without actually being so.



Here’s why: the palette is smartly designed. On one side, there are four deep, creamy shades perfect for concealing and contouring deeper skin tones, plus four blushes that cover every mood—an electric orange, a bold hot pink, a soft mauve, and a dark dusty rose that doubles as a neutral flush.

Flip the palette open the other way and you’ll find four mid-brown shades along with four lighter warm creams for fairer complexions. It’s versatile in a way that makes it useful across skin tones, but it doesn’t skimp on payoff.

How Does It Blend?

The formula is creamy, blendable, and adaptable. You can sheer it out for those low-effort days or build it up when you’re in the mood for a full glam beat. Most mornings, I just spot-conceal, add a little contour, and swipe on one of the blush shades before running out the door. The blushes especially deserve a shoutout: they’re highly pigmented, so a little tap with a brush is all you need for serious colour.

What stands out is that every shade feels usable. There aren’t any “filler” colours I ignore, which makes it feel like real value for money. Sometimes I use the bright white shades as a base for bold eyeshadow looks, like cut creases.



If you’re someone who likes their complexion products creamy, versatile, and beginner-friendly but still impactful, this palette deserves a spot in your kit. For me, it’s become my shortcut to looking pulled-together, whether I have five minutes or a full hour to get ready. READ MORE: 5 Ice Cream-Inspired Makeup Looks That Are Equal Parts Playful and Pretty

Texture and Finish: Creams That Don't Clog

One of the things I love least about cream palettes is that they often feel greasy or heavy. Not the Zikel Golibe Palette, though, which has a light cream consistency that gives an all-natural finish that matches the skin. It does not clog pores, and it looks gorgeous, whether you're achieving a sheer glow or full-glam beat.

Personally, I’m not a powders-and-baking kind of girl. I love a dewy finish, so I set everything with a spritz of setting spray instead of packing on powder. With this palette, that routine holds up beautifully. I get all-day wear with a shine that feels intentional, not greasy. The finish is my favourite: soft matte, smooth, and long-lasting. No patchiness, no cakey lines. Just perfectly polished and photo-ready skin.

Who Can Use This Palette?

Because of the simplicity and versatility of this palette, it can be used by; Beginners : Because it's easy to use.

Budget-conscious makeup lovers : Instead of buying separate foundation, concealer, blush, and contour, you get it all in one.

Pros : The versatility saves time during client work, especially for creating a flawless base quickly.

Travellers: It’s compact and lightweight, perfect for carrying just one palette instead of four different products.

How Much is The Zikel Golibe Palette?

Now, the big question: how much is the Zikel Golibe Palette in Nigeria? The palette ranges from ₦8,000 to ₦10,000, depending on where you shop. On Zikel’s official Instagram store and a few Nigerian beauty shops, you can pick it up for approximately ₦10,000. Online shopping platforms like Jumia and Konga set it a bit higher due to delivery fees and availability.