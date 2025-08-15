Tired of Simple Jewellery? Shop the Indian and Arabian Bangles Everyone’s Wearing

When it comes to accessorising, no one does it better than Indians and Arabs. I remember my younger days of watching Bollywood drama series on Zee World and being in complete awe of the jewellery game of all the women on screen.

From their jingling anklets to the way they’d stack countless bangles on one arm, to their maang tikka (a delicate headpiece that sits on the hair and drops to the forehead, symbolising wisdom and spiritual awakening), everything looked so beautiful and intentional.

As I got older, I learnt that it’s not just about beauty; these accessories often hold cultural meaning. While both Indian and Arabian jewellery focus on luxury and craftsmanship, Indian pieces tend to be more colourful and detailed, frequently linked to weddings and religious events. Arabian pieces lean more towards elegance and simplicity, with a lot of gold and calligraphic artistry inspired by Islamic design.

Unlike regular, everyday jewellery, Indian and Arabian pieces have a unique look that turns heads and sparks conversation. They don’t just “go” with an outfit; they make the outfit. If you want your jewellery game to stand out, here are some gorgeous bangle styles worth adding to your collection.

Arabian Bangles

Let’s start with Arabian bangles. You’ve probably seen them on the wrists of your favourite fashion influencers because they’re worn by stylish women who understand accessories and have the best in their collection. Arabian bangles aren’t dainty little pieces you wear shyly. They’re rich in golden tones and designed to be noticed. Some have tiny cut-out designs, while others are textured.

Traditionally, they’re worn in multiples. You could stack 4, 8, 12, even 24 at once, creating that soft musical clink as you move your hands. You can keep it simple by wearing a few, or go all out. They work with almost anything: from a flowing abaya to a chic evening dress and even a regular top and jeans shirt combo. Slip them on, and suddenly, your outfit feels more luxurious.

Ceramic Bangles

Ceramic bangles bring fun and personality to your jewellery box. They’re made from glossy ceramic with gold accents. They come in all sorts of colours from bright reds and yellows to cool blues and crisp whites, sometimes with stripes, swirls, or candy-like patterns that make them look like little works of art.

The beauty of ceramic bangles is their versatility. Wear one chunky ceramic bangle to make it the star of your outfit, or stack different colours. If you want something bright and different from the usual gold or silver, ceramic bangles are the bangles to get.

Stoned Bangles

There’s jewellery that complements your outfit… and then there’s jewellery that becomes the outfit. Stoned bangles fall into the latter category. These are the bangles we often see in Bollywood films. They’re covered in tiny sparkling stones, sometimes in bold reds and golds, other times in blues, greens, or multi-coloured designs.

These bangles are usually worn stacked, so they create that signature jingle sound as you move. The red-and-gold version is a timeless favourite, often worn for weddings or festive events, but it can also make a simple black dress look glamorous. Traditionally, they’re worn in stacks, so they create a beautiful jingling sound as you move. The red-and-gold version is a timeless favourite for weddings and special occasions, but it also looks good with a simple evening dress.

READ ALSO: How to Pick The Right Jewelry For Your Skin Tone

Cuff Bracelets

If bangles are the flirty, musical charmers of the jewellery world, cuff bracelets are their quiet but noticeable counterparts. A cuff is wide, structured, and impossible to miss. Unlike bangles, cuffs don’t slip over your hand; they usually have an open back or hinge, so they’re easy to put on and take off.

You can wear one with a dress, or with a rolled-sleeve shirt for that laid-back, fashion-editor vibe. You don’t need to stack them as one is enough to make an impact.

Statement-Making Rings You’ll Love

In addition to these bangles, you can also explore statement-making rings. These aren’t your everyday plain bands as they’re bold, eye-catching, and full of personality. Pieces like the Pumpkin Ring, Main Character Ring, Rue Vintage Ring, Rizzoli Ring, Catana Ring, or the Isles Ring from Shop Lamy are prime examples.

Each of these has its charm. Some have large, sculptural shapes that make your hands look like they belong on a magazine cover. Others are adorned with gemstones like carnelian and jade. They can be modern, vintage-inspired, or even a mix of both, but they’ll never go unnoticed. The beauty of statement rings is how easily they transform your look.