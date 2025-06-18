5 Best Apps to Buy Nigerian & U.S. Stocks in Nigeria (2025)

At the beginning of the year, we all said WGMI (We’re Gonna Make It); we’ve almost finished the first half of the year, and I’m tempted to ask how that is going for you. If you’ve been burning to grow financially but don’t know where to start, take a seat. In 2025, Nigerians no longer need to limit their investments to local stocks alone. Thanks to mobile‑first trading apps, it has become effortless to buy shares in leading Nigerian companies such as MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement , as well as global giants like Apple and Tesla, directly from your smartphone . These five best trading and investment apps offer simple, secure ways to buy local and U.S. stocks from your smartphones, guard against naira volatility, and tap into the remarkable growth of U.S. tech stocks.

1. Bamboo: Balanced Growth and Passive Income

Bamboo provides access to over 3,500 U.S. stocks alongside premier NGX listings such as MTN, Access Holdings, and Nestlé Nigeria. You can begin trading U.S. shares with as little as $2 (approximately ₦3,091.71) and invest in local equities starting from ₦5,000. Bamboo charges a 1.5% commission on U.S. trades, and withdrawals incur a ₦45 fee for Naira and $45 for USD. Security is top‑notch: two‑factor authentication, AES encryption, and SIPC‑style coverage via DriveWealth safeguard your assets from theft. What differentiates Bamboo is Bamboo Fixed, a feature that lets idle U.S. dollar balances earn up to 8–10% annually. Download it via Google Play or the App Store .

2. Trove: Education Meets Diversity

Trove caters to investors who appreciate a variety of options and continuous learning. With over 4,000 instruments, including Nigerian, U.S., and Chinese equities, ETFs, and government bonds, Trove delivers an all‑in‑one marketplace. New users can start with just ₦1,000 or $10. Trove’s fee structure includes 1% per U.S. trade, 1.35% for NGX transactions, and a ₦100 plus 1.5% card deposit fee; however, Naira withdrawals are free. The platform partners with DriveWealth for SIPC‑style insurance, while bank‑level encryption keeps data secure. Trove is a perfect choice for beginners who need educational information alongside investment options. Download it via Google Play or the App Store .

3. Chaka: Flat Fees and Gift Stocks

Chaka is the best option for cost‑conscious traders who enjoy sharing the investment journey. Through Chaka, Nigerians gain access to U.S. equities, NGX listings, global ETFs, and even Nigerian treasury bills. You need only ₦ $1,000 or $10 to begin. Trading fees are simple: a flat $1 applies to U.S. trades over $200, with $2 for trades below that threshold, while NGX transactions incur a 0.5% commission. There are no deposit charges, and analytics come standard with real‑time market data. One of Chaka’s most engaging features is the ability to gift fractional shares to anyone—friends or family can register and claim their gifted stocks. Download it via Google Play or the App Store .

4. Risevest: Hands‑Off, Curated Portfolios

Not every investor wants to pick individual stocks. Risevest offers professionally managed portfolios focusing on U.S. equities, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and dollar‑fixed‑income products. With a minimum investment of just $10 (approximately ₦8,000), you can access curated portfolios whose historical returns have averaged 13–14% annually. Risevest charges a management fee of 1.5–2% per year, adjusted based on portfolio performance. The Risevest approach is perfect for investors who want to grow their portfolio without the need to monitor individual share movements. Download it via Google Play or the App Store .

5. Yochaa: Community‑Driven Simplicity

Yochaa combines community interaction with straightforward trading. Users can trade NGX and U.S. stocks with fractional‑share functionality starting from just $2. While fee details vary, Yochaa maintains a transparent, competitive pricing model you can review before each trade. The app’s integrated chat forums allow investors to discuss strategies, share insights, and celebrate wins together. Download it via Google Play or the App Store .

Frequently Asked Questions

Is trading U.S. stocks from Nigeria legal? Absolutely. All apps listed are registered with the SEC in Nigeria and partner with U.S.-licensed brokers, offering SIPC-style protections. How long do withdrawals take? Naira withdrawals clear within one to three business days, while U.S. dollar withdrawals often take five to seven business days. What taxes apply? For Nigerian residents, U.S. dividends carry a 10% withholding tax. Capital gains and local dividends on the NGX are subject to Nigerian taxation. Consult a tax advisor for specifics. Bamboo or Trove will serve you well if you prefer active trading with constant market updates and community support. Risevest’s professionally managed portfolios offer an attractive hands‑off option for those who want minimal involvement.