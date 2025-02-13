10 Scented Candles to Set the Mood for a Romantic Indoor Date

If you’re planning a candlelit dinner, a cozy movie night, or a special evening with your partner, the right scented candle can really set the tone for your indoor date . Some scents inspire passion, while others create a sense of warmth and comfort.

Imagine this: a beautifully set dinner table, with a curated love song playlist playing in the background and a warm, flickering glow filling the air with an irresistible fragrance.

Why Scented Candles Are Perfect for a Romantic Night

Scented candles do more than just smell nice—they can lift the mood of a space. Here’s why they’re perfect for date nights: Fragrance affects emotions. Scents like vanilla, rose, and sandalwood are known to trigger feelings of relaxation, attraction, and arousal .



The soft glow makes everything (and everyone) look warmer, passionate, and more inviting.

They help you slow down and connect. The combination of scent and candlelight encourages you to be present in the moment and makes it easier to bond with your partner.

We’ve rounded up 10 scented candles—from luxurious brands to affordable options—to help you create the perfect ambience according to the depth of your pocket.

Marks and Spencer Scented Candle with LED Light

Fragrance Notes: Neroli, Lime & Basil.



This candle is lit, literally. When you light it, the tiny silver sparkles create a dreamy glow. It gives off a beautiful, warm glow and smells amazing, like a fresh mix of citrus and herbs. Price Range: ₦59,000 - ₦148,500. Where to Buy: Shop Regal Flowers.

Bath & Body Works Strawberry Pound Cake Scented Candle

Fragrance Notes: Strawberries, Golden Shortcake, and Whipped Cream This candle's scent is just like its name. It's like a warm hug in candle form, with all the yumminess of strawberries, shortcakes, and whipped cream. It's super sweet and airy, making everything feel cozy. It's perfect for a laid-back date night or just to make your space homely. Price: ₦32,722 - ₦34,444. Where to Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

Lavenille Luxe Candle

Fragrance Notes: Notes of lavender, vanilla, lily, precious woods, and amber with fruity top notes. This luxury-scented candle's exquisite scent is formulated to fill your space with warmth and passion. To ensure the best, most even burn, keep the wick trimmed to about 5mm. This will prolong its burn time. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: Shop Olores

Seda France Chinese Peony Jardins Du Ceramic 2-Wick Candle

Fragrance Notes: Notes of peach and apple blossoms and a bouquet of lilac, roses, orchids, and blue violets. The packaging of this candle is so chic and can double as a decor piece before we get into what this smells like. This fragrance is made from violet and freesia to create a lasting impression. Price: ₦35,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Exotic Fruits

Fragrance Notes Top Notes: Tart Cider, Raspberry

Middle Notes: Pomegranate, Pink Peppercorn

Base notes: White Currant, Teakwood The powerful, fresh, almost floral scents of teakwood enhance the vibe, soothe the nerves, and relax the atmosphere. Price: ₦19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dang! Lifestyle

Brandied OUD Scented Candle

Fragrance Notes: Top notes: Candy, sugar, rose

Middle notes: cinnamon, clove, patchouli

Base notes: dragon’s saliva, sandalwood, amber, musk

This is more than just a candle; it is an experience; it provokes feelings of relaxation and elevates your mood and senses with its captivating blend of exotic notes. It also gives the feeling of warmth and luxury, which sets the stage for unforgettable moments.

Price: ₦21,000. Where to Buy: Shop Danglifestyle

Dear Body Poisonous Kiss Scented Candle

Fragrance Notes: Blackberry and black cherry notes entwine with jasmine and orange blossom's sweet, heady aroma.

Poisonous Kiss is more than a candle—it's a vibe. The intoxicating aroma creates a sultry, seductive atmosphere. Imagine a night of secret passions and hidden pleasures. Perfect for a romantic date or self-care day. Price: ₦16,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com

Sweet Vanilla Candle

Fragrance Notes: notes of soft caramel, sweet cream, and a hint of velvety musk.

Vanilla is known to be comforting and attractive, which makes it ideal for a cozy, intimate night in.

Price: ₦16,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com

Rustic Wood & Cinnamon Perfume Candle

Fragrance Notes: notes of dry musk, sandalwood, vanilla, amber, tobacco.



Light this candle, and you'll get a woody and spicy scent. It's like a warm, exotic hug for your senses. It combines sandalwood, vanilla, and amber notes that awaken your senses, making it rich, super inviting and relaxing. Price: ₦59,600. Where to Shop: Buy Abelaworld.

Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Candle

Fragrance Notes: rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender. This scented candle is great for a romantic date night because of its strong, and bold scent. and perfect for a date night Price: ₦32,722. Where to Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria .

How to Set the Mood with Scented Candles

It’s not just about lighting a candle—you want to create an atmosphere. Here’s how to do it right: Strategic placement: To create a romantic vibe, put candles on the dining table, near the bed, and in the bathroom.



Layer your scents: Combine complementary fragrances, like vanilla and sandalwood, for a richer experience.



Pair with other elements: Soft music, a glass of wine, and a beautifully set table will make your evening even more special.