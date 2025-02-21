LG vs Hisense TVs: Which is Better?

Choosing between LG and Hisense TVs is like deciding which brand gives you the best experience for your money. With the increasing cost of living and the growing demand for top-notch home entertainment, getting the right TV is a big decision.

Whether you're buying a new TV for Netflix and chill, PlayStation battles, or just keeping up with Big Brother Naija, it's important to get one that fits your budget, durability needs, and entertainment preferences like audio or video.

LG and Hisense TVs are among the most popular brands in Nigeria, each offering unique features. If you're trying to decide between LG and Hisense TVs, this in-depth comparison will help you make the right choice:

Pricing

For many Nigerians, the price is the first thing to check; every Naira matters. Hisense is generally more affordable than LG, making it a good option for budget-conscious buyers. Hisense TVs start from around ₦130,000 for a 43-inch Smart TV and go up to ₦900,000 - ₦1,500,000 for the 75-inch ULED and QLED models.

LG TVs are on the higher end, with a 43-inch Smart TV costing around ₦190,000 - ₦250,000, and the 75-inch OLED models selling for as high as ₦2,500,000 or more. Hisense is cheaper, but LG offers more premium features and longer-lasting performance. This price difference can be significant, especially for budget-conscious buyers.

Durability

If you’re spending good money on a TV, you want one that will last. LG TVs are known for their solid build quality and can last 7-10 years and are well maintained.

Hisense TVs are decent but may not last as long—many users report issues after 4-6 years, especially with backlights and screen burn-ins. LG wins this round if you need something that can survive unpredictable power and everyday use.

Picture Quality: OLED vs. ULED?

A TV’s picture quality determines how enjoyable your viewing experience will be. LG leads the market with OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology, which delivers:

- Deep blacks

- Brighter colours

- Better contrast for gaming and movies.



Hisense TVs use ULED (Ultra LED) and QLED (Quantum Dot LED), which is impressive but not quite as good as OLED. Hisense has solid picture quality, but LG OLED is superior if you want the best cinematic experience. However, Hisense TVs are still great for everyday TV use, especially their ULED and QLED models.

Smart Features: WebOS vs. VIDAA?

In 2025, a good Smart TV must have streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, ensuring seamless access to entertainment. It should also feature voice control through Google Assistant or Alexa for hands-free navigation.

Wireless casting capabilities for phones and laptops are also essential for a more connected viewing experience.

LG Smart TVs run on WebOS, a fast, smooth, and easy-to-use operating system that comes with many pre-installed apps. Thus, it is a convenient choice for seamless entertainment.

Hisense TVs use VIDAA U or Android TV, both of which are simple to navigate and support Google Play Store apps. However, lower-end models may experience occasional lag.

It depends on what you’re looking for in a TV experience: WebOS (LG TVs) is generally smoother, more user-friendly, and optimized for fast performance. It has a clean interface, comes with many pre-installed apps, and works well with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa.

VIDAA U / Android TV (Hisense TVs) offers flexibility, especially with Android TV, since it supports Google Play Store apps. However, some lower-end models may experience lag, and the interface can be less polished compared to WebOS. If you want a faster, more intuitive experience, WebOS is better. But if you prefer app variety and Google Play support, Android TV (on Hisense models) might be the way to go.

5. Connectivity: Which One Works with More Devices?

If you like connectivity between your phones, speakers, and Wi-Fi to our TVs, here's how LG and Hisense compare: LG Smart TVs make it easier with Apple AirPlay for iPhones and MacBooks, Bluetooth for wireless speakers, and built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Hisense Smart TVs work well with Android phones and support Chromecast, but not all models have Apple AirPlay or Alexa. Compared to LG, they tend to have fewer HDMI and USB ports If you're in the Apple ecosystem or need more ports, LG is the better choice. But if you use Android and Chromecast, Hisense gets the job done.

6. Sound Quality: Do You Need Extra Speakers?

LG TVs often have Dolby Atmos or AI Sound Pro, which delivers rich bass and clearer dialogues.

Hisense TVs have decent sound, but most models lack bass depth, meaning you might need an extra soundbar for better performance. LG is the better choice if you don’t want to buy external speakers.

7. Repair Centres

In Nigeria, getting your TV repaired quickly is a big deal—nobody wants to wait months for parts. Accessible repair centres are crucial, especially in Nigeria, where after-sales service can be a hit or miss. LG has more service centres nationwide and better availability of spare parts, making it easier to get support when needed

Hisense is still expanding its network, so availability might be limited depending on your location. If you need fast repairs, LG wins this round.

8. Energy Consumption

With high electricity bills and inconsistent power supply, energy efficiency is important. LG OLED TVs consume more power due to high brightness levels.

Hisense LED and ULED TVs are more power-efficient. If you want to save on electricity bills, Hisense is the better option.

9. Remote Control

LG’s Magic Remote is highly advanced, offering motion control, voice recognition, and smart home integration with ThinQ AI, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

In contrast, Hisense remotes are more traditional, with dedicated streaming buttons and basic voice control on newer models. While both are functional, LG's remote stands out for its innovative features and seamless smart home connectivity.

10. Which Brand Gives More Choices?

LG offers more models, from basic LED TVs to high-end OLEDs with 4K and 8K resolutions.

Though Hisense has a smaller lineup, it still delivers solid options like ULED, QLED, and LG is the way to go if you're looking for top-tier display technology. But if you just need a simple, budget-friendly Smart TV, Hisense has great choices, too.

Final Verdict: Which TV Should You Buy?

The Winner? If you have money to spend and want premium quality → LG

If you’re on a budget but still want a great TV → Hisense At the end of the day, it’s essential to consider your specific needs, budget and perhaps visit a store to see the TVs in action before making a decision. Whether you go for LG's premium experience or Hisense's budget-friendly efficiency, you get a solid TV either way.

