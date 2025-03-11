Best Waterproof Tech for Beach & Pool Days

Imagine having fun to the max by the pool, or at a get-together at the beach with family friends, taking photos and videos of every moment when your phone suddenly drops in the water. #

I understand how devastating it can be, especially when you’re not financially ready to incur any loss or damage at the moment. Now imagine doing all the things mentioned without worrying about water damaging your gadget. Sounds perfect, right?

Having waterproof gadgets enhances your convenience and fun while ensuring your devices are safe from accidental splashes near water. Whether you’re a pool or beach lover, an adventure or music enthusiast, In this article, we’ll explore waterproof devices that can make your beach and pool days even more exciting.

Key Features to Look Out for In Waterproof Tech

When shopping for waterproof tech, you have to remember that there are some key essential features to look out for to ensure you’re getting the best. Here are some of key features to consider: Waterproof vs. Water-Resistant: Not all waterproof devices are water-resistant. While water-resistant devices can handle splashes and light exposure to water, original waterproof gadgets offer deeper immersion protection. You must pay attention to IP ratings, such as IP67 (safe in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes) or IP68 (can handle deeper and longer water exposure).

Durability: For an adventurer, your gadgets should be as tough as your adventures. Look for a rugged build that can withstand drops, sand resistance to keep grains out of ports, and UV protection to prevent sun damage.

Battery Life: Nothing is worse than running out of power during a fun day. Choose devices with long battery life, ensuring they can withstand extended outdoor use without needing to be charged occasionally.

Portability: Since you’ll likely be on the move, whether to the beach, pool, or boat, choose lightweight and compact devices that are easy to carry.

When you’re by the water, having the right waterproof tech can make all the difference. Here’s a breakdown of the best gadgets to keep your beach and pool days fun and worry-free:

1. JBL Flip 6

Price: ₦179,500. Where to Buy: Shop Techmal This speaker is fully waterproof, has an excellent battery life of up to 12 hours, and delivers powerful, clear sound. Plus, it’s tough enough to handle sand, splashes, and even a quick dip in the water. One of the best things about this speaker is that it’s lightweight, which makes it easy to carry.

2. Apple Watch Ultra

Price: ₦400,000. – ₦650,000. Where to Buy: Shop Apple store This wearable device is built for adventure, whether you're swimming, surfing, or running by the shore. It’s waterproof up to 100 meters, tracks workouts, and lets you stay connected without reaching for your phone. The bright display makes it easy to check stats even under the sun, and the battery lasts long enough for a full day of fun.

3. Beats Fit Pro

Price: ₦454,944. Where to Buy: Shop Konga Beats Fit Pro: these earbuds give you great sound while you relax by the water. They’re water-resistant, have active noise cancellation, and stay secure in your ears, so they won’t fall out whether you're jogging on the beach or just nodding along to your music.

4. Lifeproof FRĒ Series

Price: ₦228,419. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy Lifeproof FRĒ Series cases protect your phone from water, sand, and accidental drops. Before heading out, test your waterproof case by placing tissue inside, sealing it, and submerging it in water to ensure no leaks. This case is a lifesaver if you plan to take beach photos or check messages with wet hands.

5. Kindle Paperwhite

Price: ₦19,140. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia The Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for reading by the pool without worrying about splashes or wet hands. It has a glare-free screen, so you can read in bright sunlight, and it’s fully waterproof, meaning splashes or even a quick dip won’t ruin your book. Plus, the battery life lasts for weeks so you don’t have to worry about charging every now and then.



6. GoPro HERO12 Black

Price: ₦914,769. Where to Buy: Shop Chert

GoPro HERO12 Black is the ultimate action camera for adventurers, perfect for capturing underwater adventures. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet, shoots crisp, stable videos, and is tough enough to handle waves, sand, and rough conditions. It's perfect for snorkelling, surfing, or beachside vlogs.

7. Anker PowerCore Waterproof

Price: ₦85,000. Where to Buy: Shop Oando Gadgets The Anker PowerCore Waterproof can keep your devices charged all day, no matter how wet. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and dustproof, so it won’t get damaged by splashes or sand. Plus, it charges fast, so your phone, speaker, and earbuds stay powered no matter how long you stay out.

The Anker PowerCore 26800 is a powerhouse, packing 26800mAh to keep your devices charged all day. It can juice up your phone over six times and even handle tablets twice. With three USB ports and Anker’s fast-charging tech, you can power multiple devices at once. It has two Micro USB cables, a 12-month warranty, and top-notch customer support.

Tips for Using Tech Safely at the Beach or Pool

To prevent overheating of gadgets, avoid exposure to direct sunlight.

Since seawater contains some amount of salt, If it splashes on your device by accident, gently rinse it with fresh water to avoid damage from salt water

Always use waterproof backpacks or pouches to keep your device safe.

Avoid using gadgets near the water when not necessary.