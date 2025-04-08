‘I’ll never join them’ - Sowore rejects Atiku, Obi’s coalition ahead of 2027 polls

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the Take-it-Back Movement, has categorically ruled out joining the proposed coalition of former presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Politics Today, Sowore dismissed the coalition efforts, linking them to past political alignments that, in his view, worsened Nigeria’s governance.

“I’m not joining any coalition. The coalition they formed in 2013 and 2015 led to the APC. Joining another coalition in 2025 is repeating the same mistake without learning from history,” he said.

Sowore insisted that only an alliance of the oppressed could bring real change.

“The coalition that needs to be built is that of the oppressed. Joining another coalition made up of the same people who created Nigeria’s problems is an injustice and an injury to Nigerians,” he added.

The activist also dismissed speculations about him joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP), stating, “I’m not part of those playing chess with the destiny of Nigerians.”

His remarks come as Atiku, Obi, and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai push for a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Atiku, speaking at a press conference of Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders, warned against political interference that could subvert democracy.