I remain in APC - Buhari shuts down defection rumours amid El-Rufai's claim

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has shut down rumours of his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the ruling party.

Buhari, who governed between 2015 and 2023 under the APC platform, said he remains a committed member and will do everything he can to strengthen the party.

The pledge is contained in a statement issued by his former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

This is happening amid the ongoing political realignment and talks of a coalition to oust President Bola Tinubu's government in 2027.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai announced his exit from the ruling party and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai claimed that his defection from the APC had Buhari's endorsement, sparking speculations that the former President may soon follow suit.

However, the former President unequivocally declared that he would never abandon the party that gave him the platform to lead Nigeria for two terms.

“I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means,” Buhari said.

Buhari expresses gratitude to APC

While stressing his gratitude, the ex-President said that he considers the opportunity to have served as Nigeria’s leader under the APC as the “highest honour” and does not seek anything more from the party.

“At present, I have nothing but gratitude for the support that the party gave me before and during my tenure as president,” he added.

Buhari also highlighted the “sacrifices made by the founding fathers of the APC,” emphasising that their efforts in “building a strong party to protect democracy and uphold the constitution” must be cherished and sustained.

The former President's remarks may have temporarily put paid to the rumours of a possible exodus from the APC after El-Rufai's defection, which he claimed was influenced by “ideological differences and internal crises.”

The former Kaduna Governor's exit had fuelled speculations about an implosion within the ruling party and Buhari's stance as stakeholders realigned ahead of 2027.

Though Buhari didn't directly mention El-Rufai, his allegiance to the party sends a strong message amid the ongoing shift among opposition politicians.

It also reflected his steadfastness with the party despite defections by some of his former associates.

