'El-Rufai frustrated over inability to control successor' – Reno Omokri

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has accused former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of being frustrated due to his inability to influence the administration of his successor, Governor Uba Sani.

Omokri alleged that El-Rufai is spreading falsehoods about the security situation in Kaduna because he no longer wields power over the state's governance.

“Throughout the eight years that El-Rufai misruled Kaduna, not a single bandit leader was arrested, killed, or convicted,” Omokri said.

He contrasted this with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, claiming that over 14 notorious bandit leaders have been neutralised.

He listed several, including Kachalla Ali Kawaje, Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Kachalla Damina, and Kachalla Jafaru.

Omokri insisted that Kaduna has seen remarkable security improvements under Tinubu’s leadership.

“No longer do we see photos of prominent persons having meetings with heavily armed bandit leaders in broad daylight without consequences, as occurred under Nasir El-Rufai,” he asserted.

He further claimed that ransom payments to bandits have stopped, while criminals are now being killed, arrested, and prosecuted.

Omokri urged Nigerians to ignore El-Rufai’s recent statements on Kaduna’s security, stating that the former governor is only attempting to discredit others out of frustration.

“El-Rufai is a frustrated individual seeking to remain relevant,” he said.