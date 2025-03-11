El-Rufai’s defection sparks political shake-up as governors, lawmakers eye SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is gearing up for a wave of high-profile defections following the recent move by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

SDP National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, confirmed that El-Rufai’s decision has sparked increased interest among top politicians across different party lines.

“El-Rufai’s move has ignited a political shift. More prominent figures from the ruling APC and other parties are expected to follow suit,” Gabam stated.

While he refrained from naming individuals, speculation is rife that former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, could be considering a switch.

However, Fayemi dismissed the reports, maintaining his allegiance to the APC.

“My attention has been drawn to a story circulating on several online platforms regarding my defection from the APC. As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card-carrying foundation member of the APC, and this position has not changed,” Fayemi clarified.

El-Rufai’s exit has intensified concerns over internal divisions within the APC, with political observers linking his departure to growing dissatisfaction over internal democracy and leadership struggles.

Despite talks of opposition realignments, Gabam asserted that the SDP would not entertain any merger proposals.

“The SDP is not in alignment with the proponents of a merger of political parties. It is a recipe for chaos,” he stressed.